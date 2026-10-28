حين تتعلق الأحلام الأكثر أهمية للعائلات بمؤسسات الوساطة الطبية، غالباً ما يفترض الراغبون في الإنجاب أنهم في أيدٍ أمينة. لكن ما خلفه انهيار «المركز العالمي للأطفال» (World Center of Baby) تجاوز حدود الخسارة المالية ليصل إلى فوضى عارمة طالت الأمهات البديلات والآباء على حد سواء، ليجد الكيان الأمريكي التابع للوكالة نفسه اليوم في مهب الريح أمام القضاء.
فبعد أسابيع قليلة من تفجر الفضيحة عالمياً إثر تحقيق استقصائي لمنظمة «OCCRP»، تلقت الوكالة ضربة قضائية موجعة في ولاية فلوريدا. فقد أصدر القاضي توماس رامسبرغر في محكمة الدائرة السادسة بمقاطعة بينيلاس، حكماً غيابياً صارماً يقضي بإلزام شركة «وورلد سنتر غروب كورب» واثنين من ممثليها بدفع عشرات آلاف الدولارات لزوجين من المملكة المتحدة، بعد تخلف المدعى عليهم عن حضور جلسات المحكمة أو الرد على استدعاءات المثول أمام العدالة.
وحملت القضية اتهامات صريحة بالاحتيال وخرق العقد، وكشفت عن تفاصيل «مخطط مدروس» لجمع دفعات مالية طائلة مقابل خدمات وهمية شملت التنسيق الطبي وتوفير أمهات بديلات لولادة طفلين، دون أن يتلقى الزوجان أي مقابل سوى خسارة أموالهما. ورغم صدور الحكم باسترداد مبلغ 87,415 دولاراً، لا يزال الزوجان يواجهان غموضاً حول إمكانية استرداد حقوقهما في ظل إعلان الشركة إفلاسها وتواري إدارتها عن الأنظار.
ولم تكن هذه الدعوى سوى غيض من فيض، إذ تلتها قضية مدنية ثانية في نفس المقاطعة تقدم بها أحد الآباء الراغبين في الإنجاب، مطالباً باسترداد أكثر من 40 ألف دولار دُفعت مقدماً مقابل إجراءات طبية في المكسيك لم تُجرَ قط. وأشارت الشكوى الجديدة، المستندة إلى تحقيقات دولية، إلى أن الوكالة استدرجت الضحايا بوعود الخصومات رغم توقفها عن دفع مستحقات العيادات والموظفين بالكامل.
وفي الوقت الذي تتناثر فيه الاتهامات بين الإدارة المتوارية ومؤسسين ينفون المسؤولية بزعم عدم علمهم بتفاصيل الانهيار المالي والتشغيلي، تبقى آمال الضحايا معلقة بين أروقة المحاكم، في قضية تسلط الضوء على الوجه المظلم لتجارة تأجير الأرحام الدولية.
When the most important dreams of families are tied to medical mediation institutions, those wishing to conceive often assume they are in safe hands. However, the fallout from the collapse of the "World Center of Baby" has gone beyond financial loss to create a chaotic situation affecting both surrogate mothers and fathers, leaving the American entity affiliated with the agency today at the mercy of the courts.
Just weeks after the scandal erupted globally following an investigative report by the "OCCRP," the agency received a painful legal blow in Florida. Judge Thomas Ramsberger of the Sixth Circuit Court in Pinellas County issued a strict default judgment requiring "World Center Group Corp" and two of its representatives to pay tens of thousands of dollars to a couple from the United Kingdom, after the defendants failed to attend court sessions or respond to summonses to appear before justice.
The case carried explicit allegations of fraud and breach of contract, revealing details of a "well-planned scheme" to collect substantial payments for fictitious services that included medical coordination and providing surrogate mothers for the birth of two children, without the couple receiving anything in return other than the loss of their money. Despite the ruling to recover the amount of $87,415, the couple still faces uncertainty regarding the possibility of reclaiming their rights in light of the company's bankruptcy announcement and the disappearance of its management.
This lawsuit was just the tip of the iceberg, as it was followed by a second civil case in the same county filed by a father wishing to conceive, demanding the recovery of over $40,000 paid in advance for medical procedures in Mexico that were never performed. The new complaint, based on international investigations, indicated that the agency lured victims with promises of discounts while completely stopping payments to clinics and staff.
As accusations scatter between the hidden management and founders denying responsibility on the grounds of ignorance about the details of the financial and operational collapse, the hopes of the victims remain suspended in the corridors of the courts, in a case that sheds light on the dark side of international surrogacy trade.