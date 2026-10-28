حين تتعلق الأحلام الأكثر أهمية للعائلات بمؤسسات الوساطة الطبية، غالباً ما يفترض الراغبون في الإنجاب أنهم في أيدٍ أمينة. لكن ما خلفه انهيار «المركز العالمي للأطفال» (World Center of Baby) تجاوز حدود الخسارة المالية ليصل إلى فوضى عارمة طالت الأمهات البديلات والآباء على حد سواء، ليجد الكيان الأمريكي التابع للوكالة نفسه اليوم في مهب الريح أمام القضاء.

فبعد أسابيع قليلة من تفجر الفضيحة عالمياً إثر تحقيق استقصائي لمنظمة «OCCRP»، تلقت الوكالة ضربة قضائية موجعة في ولاية فلوريدا. فقد أصدر القاضي توماس رامسبرغر في محكمة الدائرة السادسة بمقاطعة بينيلاس، حكماً غيابياً صارماً يقضي بإلزام شركة «وورلد سنتر غروب كورب» واثنين من ممثليها بدفع عشرات آلاف الدولارات لزوجين من المملكة المتحدة، بعد تخلف المدعى عليهم عن حضور جلسات المحكمة أو الرد على استدعاءات المثول أمام العدالة.

وحملت القضية اتهامات صريحة بالاحتيال وخرق العقد، وكشفت عن تفاصيل «مخطط مدروس» لجمع دفعات مالية طائلة مقابل خدمات وهمية شملت التنسيق الطبي وتوفير أمهات بديلات لولادة طفلين، دون أن يتلقى الزوجان أي مقابل سوى خسارة أموالهما. ورغم صدور الحكم باسترداد مبلغ 87,415 دولاراً، لا يزال الزوجان يواجهان غموضاً حول إمكانية استرداد حقوقهما في ظل إعلان الشركة إفلاسها وتواري إدارتها عن الأنظار.

ولم تكن هذه الدعوى سوى غيض من فيض، إذ تلتها قضية مدنية ثانية في نفس المقاطعة تقدم بها أحد الآباء الراغبين في الإنجاب، مطالباً باسترداد أكثر من 40 ألف دولار دُفعت مقدماً مقابل إجراءات طبية في المكسيك لم تُجرَ قط. وأشارت الشكوى الجديدة، المستندة إلى تحقيقات دولية، إلى أن الوكالة استدرجت الضحايا بوعود الخصومات رغم توقفها عن دفع مستحقات العيادات والموظفين بالكامل.

وفي الوقت الذي تتناثر فيه الاتهامات بين الإدارة المتوارية ومؤسسين ينفون المسؤولية بزعم عدم علمهم بتفاصيل الانهيار المالي والتشغيلي، تبقى آمال الضحايا معلقة بين أروقة المحاكم، في قضية تسلط الضوء على الوجه المظلم لتجارة تأجير الأرحام الدولية.