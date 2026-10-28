When the most important dreams of families are tied to medical mediation institutions, those wishing to conceive often assume they are in safe hands. However, the fallout from the collapse of the "World Center of Baby" has gone beyond financial loss to create a chaotic situation affecting both surrogate mothers and fathers, leaving the American entity affiliated with the agency today at the mercy of the courts.

Just weeks after the scandal erupted globally following an investigative report by the "OCCRP," the agency received a painful legal blow in Florida. Judge Thomas Ramsberger of the Sixth Circuit Court in Pinellas County issued a strict default judgment requiring "World Center Group Corp" and two of its representatives to pay tens of thousands of dollars to a couple from the United Kingdom, after the defendants failed to attend court sessions or respond to summonses to appear before justice.

The case carried explicit allegations of fraud and breach of contract, revealing details of a "well-planned scheme" to collect substantial payments for fictitious services that included medical coordination and providing surrogate mothers for the birth of two children, without the couple receiving anything in return other than the loss of their money. Despite the ruling to recover the amount of $87,415, the couple still faces uncertainty regarding the possibility of reclaiming their rights in light of the company's bankruptcy announcement and the disappearance of its management.

This lawsuit was just the tip of the iceberg, as it was followed by a second civil case in the same county filed by a father wishing to conceive, demanding the recovery of over $40,000 paid in advance for medical procedures in Mexico that were never performed. The new complaint, based on international investigations, indicated that the agency lured victims with promises of discounts while completely stopping payments to clinics and staff.

As accusations scatter between the hidden management and founders denying responsibility on the grounds of ignorance about the details of the financial and operational collapse, the hopes of the victims remain suspended in the corridors of the courts, in a case that sheds light on the dark side of international surrogacy trade.