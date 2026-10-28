في وقت تسابق فيه كازاخستان الزمن لتحويل اقتصادها إلى نموذج رقمي متطور وتحديداً مع إعلان العام الحالي 2026 «عام الذكاء الاصطناعي»، كانت كواليس العاصمة أستانا تشهد قصة صعود استثنائية لشاب لم يتجاوز الـ23 من عمره.

الشاب نوراسيل ميدو الذي أسس مشروعه التعليمي الأول وهو طالب في الـ18 من عمره، بات اليوم اسماً يتردد بقوة في دوائر صنع القرار بعد أن حول أكاديمية رياضية متواضعة إلى جامعة وطنية عملاقة، وتبعه بمشروع ضخم لأبحاث الذكاء الاصطناعي. لكن المثير للجدل لم يكن فقط سرعة هذا الصعود، بل تفاصيل التقاطعات المعقدة بين المال والسلطة، وعلاقة القرابة التي تربطه برئيس البلاد قاسم جومارت توكاييف، إذ يُعد ميدو حفيد شقيقة الرئيس.

لم تبدأ القصة في قاعات المحاضرات، بل في دهاليز الصفقات الحكومية، فبعد أسابيع قليلة من إعلان أستانا عن خطط طموحة للتحول الرقمي وتأسيس وزارة خاصة للذكاء الاصطناعي، ظهرت إلى النور «جامعة قازاق لأبحاث الذكاء الاصطناعي». ولم تكن هذه المؤسسة مجرد مشروع تجاري عادي، بل استقرت سريعاً في قلب العاصمة داخل مبنى كروي مذهل كلّف ملايين الدولارات، وانضمّت إليه مؤسسات حكومية كشريك في الحصص وموفر للمقرات، متجاوزة الروتين البيروقراطي المعتاد.

وتكرر ذات السيناريو مع مشروعه الرياضي الأول. فعندما كان ميدو طالباً يدرس في الخارج، أسس كياناً خاصاً للتدريب الرياضي، ليتطور تدريجياً ويحصل على مجمع رياضي متكامل كلّف بناؤه ميزانية الدولة 250 مليون دولار، فضلاً عن فوز المؤسسة بعقود حكومية تجاوزت قيمتها أربعة ملايين دولار في فترة وجيزة. وبينما تواجه هذه المعطيات تساؤلات حادة حول تضارب المصالح ومؤشرات المحاباة الرئاسية، يصر ميدو على أن مشاريعه ثمرة جهد شخصي طبيعي، مؤكداً في تصريحات إعلامية أن بابه مفتوح لأي شخص يرغب في تأسيس جامعة والحصول على تراخيصها.

ومع الزيارات المتكررة للرئيس توكاييف ودعمه العلني المتكرر لهذه الصروح الأكاديمية الناشئة، يبقى الشارع الكازاخستاني أمام معادلة معقدة تجمع بين طموحات الدولة الرقمية العارمة، وبين أسئلة متداولة حول تداخل أدوار العائلة.