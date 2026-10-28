At a time when Kazakhstan is racing against time to transform its economy into an advanced digital model, especially with the announcement of the current year 2026 as the "Year of Artificial Intelligence," the behind-the-scenes of the capital Astana is witnessing an extraordinary rise of a young man who has not yet turned 23.

The young Norasyl Medo, who founded his first educational project while he was an 18-year-old student, has today become a name that resonates strongly in decision-making circles after he transformed a modest sports academy into a giant national university, followed by a massive project for artificial intelligence research. However, what is controversial is not just the speed of this rise, but the details of the complex intersections between money and power, and the familial relationship that ties him to the country's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as Medo is the grandson of the president's sister.

The story did not begin in lecture halls, but in the corridors of government deals. Just a few weeks after Astana announced ambitious plans for digital transformation and the establishment of a special ministry for artificial intelligence, the "Kazakh University for Artificial Intelligence Research" came to light. This institution was not just an ordinary business project; it quickly settled in the heart of the capital within a stunning spherical building that cost millions of dollars, and government institutions joined as partners in shares and as providers of premises, bypassing the usual bureaucratic routine.

The same scenario repeated itself with his first sports project. While Medo was a student studying abroad, he established a private entity for sports training, which gradually developed into a complete sports complex that cost the state budget 250 million dollars, in addition to the institution winning government contracts worth over four million dollars in a short period. While these facts raise sharp questions about conflicts of interest and indicators of presidential favoritism, Medo insists that his projects are the result of natural personal effort, affirming in media statements that his door is open to anyone wishing to establish a university and obtain its licenses.

With the repeated visits of President Tokayev and his ongoing public support for these emerging academic institutions, the Kazakh street remains faced with a complex equation that combines the overwhelming ambitions of a digital state with circulating questions about the overlapping roles of the family.