The Lebanese Internal Security Forces circulated a photo of one of the detainees accused of luring girls, drugging them, and assaulting them, calling on anyone who recognizes him or has fallen victim to his actions to come forward and provide their testimony to complete the legal proceedings against him.

This step came on Tuesday, based on a directive from the competent judiciary, as the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces published the suspect's photo; he is a Lebanese born in 1989, as part of its efforts to identify potential victims and expand the investigations.

The Directorate explained that the accused would meet girls through social media or in nightclubs, before luring them, drugging them, assaulting them, and filming them, then using those clips for subsequent blackmail operations.

The security forces had previously announced, in an earlier statement, the arrest of two young men suspected of being involved in these acts, after one of the girls filed a complaint stating that she had been lured and assaulted, prompting the security agencies to initiate investigations and gather evidence. The investigations led to the identification and arrest of the suspects, with initial interrogation results indicating their confession to luring girls they met through digital platforms and nightclubs. According to the investigations, the accused would secretly add drugs to the victims' drinks, then transport them to hotels in different areas after they lost consciousness, where the assaults would occur and be documented in video clips. The security authorities also reported seizing a mobile phone inside one of the suspects' homes, hidden inside a sewing machine, which contained video clips related to the case, in addition to a camera suspected of being used to document those acts.

The General Directorate of Internal Security Forces urged any girl who has previously been subjected to similar acts or who recognizes the person whose photo has been circulated to visit the information division to assist in completing the investigations and taking the necessary legal actions.