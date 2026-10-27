عمّمت قوى الأمن الداخلي اللبنانية صورة أحد الموقوفين المتهمين باستدراج فتيات وتخديرهن والاعتداء عليهن، داعيةً كل من تعرّفت إليه أو وقعت ضحية لأفعاله إلى التقدم والإدلاء بإفادتها لاستكمال الإجراءات القضائية بحقه.

وجاءت الخطوة، الثلاثاء، بناءً على إشارة من القضاء المختص، إذ نشرت المديرية العامة لقوى الأمن الداخلي صورة المشتبه به؛ وهو لبناني من مواليد عام 1989، في إطار جهودها لحصر عدد الضحايا المحتملات وتوسيع نطاق التحقيقات.

وأوضحت المديرية أن المتهم كان يتعرَّف إلى فتيات عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أو داخل الملاهي الليلية، قبل أن يستدرجهن ويقوم بتخديرهن والاعتداء عليهن وتصويرهن، ثم استخدام تلك المقاطع في عمليات ابتزاز لاحقة.

وكانت قوى الأمن قد أعلنت، في بيان سابق، توقيف شابين يشتبه بتورطهما في هذه الأفعال، بعدما تقدمت إحدى الفتيات بشكوى أفادت فيها بتعرضها للاستدراج والاعتداء، ما دفع الأجهزة الأمنية إلى مباشرة التحريات وجمع الأدلة. وأسفرت التحقيقات عن تحديد هوية المشتبه بهما وتوقيفهما، قبل أن تشير نتائج الاستجواب الأولية إلى اعترافهما باستدراج فتيات تعرّفا إليهن عبر المنصات الرقمية والملاهي الليلية. وبحسب ما ورد في التحقيقات، كان المتهمان يعمدان إلى دسِّ مواد مخدرة داخل مشروبات الضحايا، ثم نقلهن إلى فنادق في مناطق مختلفة بعد فقدانهن الوعي، حيث تُرتكب الاعتداءات وتُوثق بمقاطع مصورة. كما أفادت السلطات الأمنية بضبط هاتف خلوي داخل منزل أحد المتهمين، كان مخبأً داخل ماكينة خياطة، ويحتوي على مقاطع مصورة مرتبطة بالقضية، إضافة إلى كاميرا يُشتبه في استخدامها لتوثيق تلك الأفعال.

ودعت المديرية العامة لقوى الأمن الداخلي أي فتاة سبق أن تعرّضت لأفعال مشابهة أو تعرّفت إلى الشخص الذي جرى تعميم صورته، إلى مراجعة شعبة المعلومات للمساهمة في استكمال التحقيقات واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.