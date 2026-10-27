عمّمت قوى الأمن الداخلي اللبنانية صورة أحد الموقوفين المتهمين باستدراج فتيات وتخديرهن والاعتداء عليهن، داعيةً كل من تعرّفت إليه أو وقعت ضحية لأفعاله إلى التقدم والإدلاء بإفادتها لاستكمال الإجراءات القضائية بحقه.
وجاءت الخطوة، الثلاثاء، بناءً على إشارة من القضاء المختص، إذ نشرت المديرية العامة لقوى الأمن الداخلي صورة المشتبه به؛ وهو لبناني من مواليد عام 1989، في إطار جهودها لحصر عدد الضحايا المحتملات وتوسيع نطاق التحقيقات.
وأوضحت المديرية أن المتهم كان يتعرَّف إلى فتيات عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أو داخل الملاهي الليلية، قبل أن يستدرجهن ويقوم بتخديرهن والاعتداء عليهن وتصويرهن، ثم استخدام تلك المقاطع في عمليات ابتزاز لاحقة.
وكانت قوى الأمن قد أعلنت، في بيان سابق، توقيف شابين يشتبه بتورطهما في هذه الأفعال، بعدما تقدمت إحدى الفتيات بشكوى أفادت فيها بتعرضها للاستدراج والاعتداء، ما دفع الأجهزة الأمنية إلى مباشرة التحريات وجمع الأدلة. وأسفرت التحقيقات عن تحديد هوية المشتبه بهما وتوقيفهما، قبل أن تشير نتائج الاستجواب الأولية إلى اعترافهما باستدراج فتيات تعرّفا إليهن عبر المنصات الرقمية والملاهي الليلية. وبحسب ما ورد في التحقيقات، كان المتهمان يعمدان إلى دسِّ مواد مخدرة داخل مشروبات الضحايا، ثم نقلهن إلى فنادق في مناطق مختلفة بعد فقدانهن الوعي، حيث تُرتكب الاعتداءات وتُوثق بمقاطع مصورة. كما أفادت السلطات الأمنية بضبط هاتف خلوي داخل منزل أحد المتهمين، كان مخبأً داخل ماكينة خياطة، ويحتوي على مقاطع مصورة مرتبطة بالقضية، إضافة إلى كاميرا يُشتبه في استخدامها لتوثيق تلك الأفعال.
ودعت المديرية العامة لقوى الأمن الداخلي أي فتاة سبق أن تعرّضت لأفعال مشابهة أو تعرّفت إلى الشخص الذي جرى تعميم صورته، إلى مراجعة شعبة المعلومات للمساهمة في استكمال التحقيقات واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.
The Lebanese Internal Security Forces circulated a photo of one of the detainees accused of luring girls, drugging them, and assaulting them, calling on anyone who recognizes him or has fallen victim to his actions to come forward and provide their testimony to complete the legal proceedings against him.
This step came on Tuesday, based on a directive from the competent judiciary, as the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces published the suspect's photo; he is a Lebanese born in 1989, as part of its efforts to identify potential victims and expand the investigations.
The Directorate explained that the accused would meet girls through social media or in nightclubs, before luring them, drugging them, assaulting them, and filming them, then using those clips for subsequent blackmail operations.
The security forces had previously announced, in an earlier statement, the arrest of two young men suspected of being involved in these acts, after one of the girls filed a complaint stating that she had been lured and assaulted, prompting the security agencies to initiate investigations and gather evidence. The investigations led to the identification and arrest of the suspects, with initial interrogation results indicating their confession to luring girls they met through digital platforms and nightclubs. According to the investigations, the accused would secretly add drugs to the victims' drinks, then transport them to hotels in different areas after they lost consciousness, where the assaults would occur and be documented in video clips. The security authorities also reported seizing a mobile phone inside one of the suspects' homes, hidden inside a sewing machine, which contained video clips related to the case, in addition to a camera suspected of being used to document those acts.
The General Directorate of Internal Security Forces urged any girl who has previously been subjected to similar acts or who recognizes the person whose photo has been circulated to visit the information division to assist in completing the investigations and taking the necessary legal actions.