انتقدت رئيسة الحكومة المغربية فاطمة الزهراء المنصوري، خلال مناقشة البرنامج الحكومي بمجلس النواب المغربي، دعوات حصر دور المرأة في المنزل، رداً على تصريحات سابقة لعبد الإله بنكيران شبّه فيها المرأة بالثريا التي تضيء البيت، متهمةً حزب العدالة والتنمية بمحاولة احتكار الحديث باسم الإسلام والحكم على تدين خصومه السياسيين.
وقالت المنصوري: «أنا لست ثريا، أنا عقل وضمير ونضال»، مؤكدةً رفضها تجاهل حضور المرأة في الحياة المهنية والعامة، وما تتحمله من مسؤوليات أسرية واقتصادية، مستشهدةً بظروف أرامل ومطلقات يضطررن للعمل، ومعاناة بعض النساء في تحصيل نفقة أبنائهن.
وانتقدت ما وصفته بالتناقض بين السماح لبنات بعض القيادات السياسية بالدراسة والعمل، والدعوة إلى بقاء غيرهن في المنازل، قائلةً: «بناتكم قريتهم.. وبنات المغاربة بغيتو تردوهم ثريات».
وفي سياق ردودها داخل مجلس النواب، خاطبت المنصوري ابنة شباط قائلةً: «المغاربة لم ينتخبونا لنعلّمهم الهمزة أو الألف أو التاء».
كما اتهمت حزب العدالة والتنمية بتخوين خصومه خلال الحملات الانتخابية وتنصيب نفسه حكماً على تدين الآخرين، قائلةً: «الإسلام تركه لنا أجدادنا، ولم يأت به حزب العدالة والتنمية».
The Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Zahra Mansouri criticized, during the discussion of the government program in the Moroccan House of Representatives, calls to confine the role of women to the home, in response to previous statements by Abdelilah Benkirane who likened women to a chandelier that lights up the house, accusing the Justice and Development Party of attempting to monopolize the discourse in the name of Islam and judging the religiosity of its political opponents.
Mansouri said: "I am not a chandelier, I am a mind, a conscience, and a struggle," emphasizing her rejection of ignoring the presence of women in professional and public life, and the responsibilities they bear in family and economic matters, citing the circumstances of widows and divorcees who are forced to work, and the suffering of some women in obtaining alimony for their children.
She criticized what she described as the contradiction between allowing the daughters of some political leaders to study and work, while calling for others to remain at home, saying: "Your daughters are educated... and you want to turn the daughters of Moroccans into chandeliers."
She also accused the Justice and Development Party of betraying its opponents during election campaigns and positioning itself as a judge of others' religiosity, stating: "Islam was left to us by our ancestors, and it was not brought by the Justice and Development Party."