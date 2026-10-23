The Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Zahra Mansouri criticized, during the discussion of the government program in the Moroccan House of Representatives, calls to confine the role of women to the home, in response to previous statements by Abdelilah Benkirane who likened women to a chandelier that lights up the house, accusing the Justice and Development Party of attempting to monopolize the discourse in the name of Islam and judging the religiosity of its political opponents.

Mansouri said: "I am not a chandelier, I am a mind, a conscience, and a struggle," emphasizing her rejection of ignoring the presence of women in professional and public life, and the responsibilities they bear in family and economic matters, citing the circumstances of widows and divorcees who are forced to work, and the suffering of some women in obtaining alimony for their children.

She criticized what she described as the contradiction between allowing the daughters of some political leaders to study and work, while calling for others to remain at home, saying: "Your daughters are educated... and you want to turn the daughters of Moroccans into chandeliers."

She also accused the Justice and Development Party of betraying its opponents during election campaigns and positioning itself as a judge of others' religiosity, stating: "Islam was left to us by our ancestors, and it was not brought by the Justice and Development Party."