انتقدت رئيسة الحكومة المغربية فاطمة الزهراء المنصوري، خلال مناقشة البرنامج الحكومي بمجلس النواب المغربي، دعوات حصر دور المرأة في المنزل، رداً على تصريحات سابقة لعبد الإله بنكيران شبّه فيها المرأة بالثريا التي تضيء البيت، متهمةً حزب العدالة والتنمية بمحاولة احتكار الحديث باسم الإسلام والحكم على تدين خصومه السياسيين.

وقالت المنصوري: «أنا لست ثريا، أنا عقل وضمير ونضال»، مؤكدةً رفضها تجاهل حضور المرأة في الحياة المهنية والعامة، وما تتحمله من مسؤوليات أسرية واقتصادية، مستشهدةً بظروف أرامل ومطلقات يضطررن للعمل، ومعاناة بعض النساء في تحصيل نفقة أبنائهن.

وانتقدت ما وصفته بالتناقض بين السماح لبنات بعض القيادات السياسية بالدراسة والعمل، والدعوة إلى بقاء غيرهن في المنازل، قائلةً: «بناتكم قريتهم.. وبنات المغاربة بغيتو تردوهم ثريات».

وفي سياق ردودها داخل مجلس النواب، خاطبت المنصوري ابنة شباط قائلةً: «المغاربة لم ينتخبونا لنعلّمهم الهمزة أو الألف أو التاء».

كما اتهمت حزب العدالة والتنمية بتخوين خصومه خلال الحملات الانتخابية وتنصيب نفسه حكماً على تدين الآخرين، قائلةً: «الإسلام تركه لنا أجدادنا، ولم يأت به حزب العدالة والتنمية».