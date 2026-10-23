لقي 12 شخصاً مقتلهم، جراء تصادم بين حافلة ركاب وسيارة نقل صغيرة في منطقة لسبيلة بإقليم بلوشستان جنوب غربي باكستان.

وأفادت الشرطة الباكستانية في بيان بأن الحادث وقع عند منطقة «أوثال زيرو بوينت» في لسبيلة، عندما اصطدمت حافلة ركاب كانت متجهة من مدينة غوادر إلى كراتشي بسيارة نقل صغيرة.

وأضافت أن فرق الشرطة والإنقاذ هرعت إلى موقع الحادث فور تلقي البلاغ، ونقلت جثث الضحايا والمصابين إلى المستشفى.