لقي 12 شخصاً مقتلهم، جراء تصادم بين حافلة ركاب وسيارة نقل صغيرة في منطقة لسبيلة بإقليم بلوشستان جنوب غربي باكستان.
وأفادت الشرطة الباكستانية في بيان بأن الحادث وقع عند منطقة «أوثال زيرو بوينت» في لسبيلة، عندما اصطدمت حافلة ركاب كانت متجهة من مدينة غوادر إلى كراتشي بسيارة نقل صغيرة.
وأضافت أن فرق الشرطة والإنقاذ هرعت إلى موقع الحادث فور تلقي البلاغ، ونقلت جثث الضحايا والمصابين إلى المستشفى.
12 people lost their lives due to a collision between a passenger bus and a small pickup truck in the Lasbela area of Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan.
The Pakistani police reported in a statement that the incident occurred at the "Uthal Zero Point" in Lasbela when a passenger bus traveling from Gwadar to Karachi collided with a small pickup truck.
They added that police and rescue teams rushed to the scene of the accident immediately after receiving the report, and transported the bodies of the victims and the injured to the hospital.