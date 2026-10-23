12 people lost their lives due to a collision between a passenger bus and a small pickup truck in the Lasbela area of Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan.

The Pakistani police reported in a statement that the incident occurred at the "Uthal Zero Point" in Lasbela when a passenger bus traveling from Gwadar to Karachi collided with a small pickup truck.

They added that police and rescue teams rushed to the scene of the accident immediately after receiving the report, and transported the bodies of the victims and the injured to the hospital.