كشفت دراسة حديثة عن دور غير متوقع للخلايا العصبية في الحساسية، إذ قد تحتفظ بذاكرة لمسبباتها، ما يساعد على تفسير تكرار الأعراض وتفاقمها مع مرور الوقت.
وتشير الدراسة، التي تناولتها صحيفة «إندبندنت» البريطانية، إلى أن الخلايا العصبية قد تتذكر مسببات الحساسية وتستجيب لها مجدداً عند التعرض لها، وهو ما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة لفهم آليات الحساسية وتطورها.
وأجرى باحثون في مؤسسة «ماس جنرال بريغهام» أبحاثاً لدراسة العلاقة بين الجهاز العصبي والاستجابات التحسسية، في محاولة لفهم كيفية احتفاظ الخلايا العصبية بآثار التعرض السابق لمسببات الحساسية.
وقالت الباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة والطبيبة بقسم الطب في النظام الصحي نفسه الدكتورة كارولين سوكول إن النتائج تسلط الضوء على دور الجهاز العصبي في الحساسية، مشيرة إلى أن استجابة الجسم لمسببات الحساسية قد تكون أكثر تعقيداً مما كان يُعتقد سابقاً.
وفي التجارب، استخدم الباحثون الفئران لدراسة استجاباتها لمسببات الحساسية، من بينها عث الغبار ومركب مستخلص من البابايا، ورصدوا مؤشرات تدعم احتمال احتفاظ الخلايا العصبية بذاكرة مرتبطة بهذه المسببات.
وأظهرت النتائج أن استجابة الخلايا العصبية قد لا تقتصر على المسبب الذي تعرضت له سابقاً، بل يمكن أن تمتد إلى مسببات أخرى تتشابه معه في بعض الأنماط، وهو ما قد يساعد على تفسير ظهور حساسيات جديدة لدى بعض الأشخاص.
وتأتي هذه النتائج في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف من تأثير التغير المناخي في الحساسية الموسمية، إذ تؤثر التغيرات في درجات الحرارة ومواسم الإزهار في مدة انتشار حبوب اللقاح وكمياتها، ما قد يطيل فترة تعرض المصابين للحساسية.
ووفقاً لبيانات مؤسسة «كلايمت سنترال»، شهدت 180 مدينة أمريكية تأخراً في موعد أول موجة صقيع، بمتوسط 12 يوماً مقارنة بأوائل سبعينيات القرن الماضي، وهو تغير قد يسهم في إطالة مواسم نمو النباتات وانتشار حبوب اللقاح.
كما قد تؤثر ظاهرة «إل نينيو» والظروف الأكثر رطوبة في نمو النباتات وانتشار حبوب اللقاح، بما يزيد من تعقيد العوامل البيئية المرتبطة بالحساسية الموسمية.
ويرى الباحثون أن فهم كيفية احتفاظ الخلايا العصبية بذاكرة لمسببات الحساسية قد يمهد الطريق أمام علاجات مستقبلية تستهدف هذه الآلية، بما في ذلك إمكانية إعادة ضبط الذاكرة التحسسية والحد من الاستجابات المتكررة.
ومع ذلك، لا تزال النتائج بحاجة إلى مزيد من الأبحاث لتحديد مدى انطباقها على البشر، ومعرفة إمكانية الاستفادة منها في تطوير علاجات جديدة للحساسية.
سر جديد يفسر تفاقم أعراض الحساسية.. ماذا كشفت دراسة حديثة؟
كشفت دراسة حديثة عن دور غير متوقع للخلايا العصبية في الحساسية، إذ قد تحتفظ بذاكرة لمسبباتها، ما يساعد على تفسير تكرار الأعراض وتفاقمها مع مرور الوقت.
A recent study has revealed an unexpected role for neurons in allergies, as they may retain a memory of allergens, helping to explain the recurrence and worsening of symptoms over time.
The study, covered by the British newspaper "Independent," indicates that neurons may remember allergens and respond to them again upon re-exposure, opening new avenues for understanding the mechanisms of allergies and their development.
Researchers at the "Mass General Brigham" institution conducted studies to examine the relationship between the nervous system and allergic responses, in an effort to understand how neurons retain traces of previous exposure to allergens.
The lead researcher of the study and a physician in the same health system, Dr. Caroline Sokol, stated that the results highlight the role of the nervous system in allergies, noting that the body's response to allergens may be more complex than previously thought.
In the experiments, the researchers used mice to study their responses to allergens, including dust mites and a compound extracted from papaya, and observed indicators supporting the likelihood that neurons retain a memory associated with these allergens.
The results showed that the response of neurons may not be limited to the specific allergen they were previously exposed to, but could extend to other allergens that share some patterns, which may help explain the emergence of new allergies in some individuals.
These findings come at a time when concerns are growing about the impact of climate change on seasonal allergies, as changes in temperature and blooming seasons affect the duration and quantity of pollen spread, potentially prolonging the exposure period for allergy sufferers.
According to data from the "Climate Central" organization, 180 American cities have experienced a delay in the timing of the first frost, averaging 12 days later compared to the early 1970s, a change that may contribute to longer growing seasons for plants and increased pollen spread.
The "El Niño" phenomenon and wetter conditions may also affect plant growth and pollen spread, further complicating the environmental factors associated with seasonal allergies.
Researchers believe that understanding how neurons retain a memory of allergens could pave the way for future treatments targeting this mechanism, including the possibility of resetting allergic memory and reducing recurrent responses.
However, the results still require further research to determine their applicability to humans and to explore the potential for developing new allergy treatments.