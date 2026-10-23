A recent study has revealed an unexpected role for neurons in allergies, as they may retain a memory of allergens, helping to explain the recurrence and worsening of symptoms over time.

The study, covered by the British newspaper "Independent," indicates that neurons may remember allergens and respond to them again upon re-exposure, opening new avenues for understanding the mechanisms of allergies and their development.

Researchers at the "Mass General Brigham" institution conducted studies to examine the relationship between the nervous system and allergic responses, in an effort to understand how neurons retain traces of previous exposure to allergens.

The lead researcher of the study and a physician in the same health system, Dr. Caroline Sokol, stated that the results highlight the role of the nervous system in allergies, noting that the body's response to allergens may be more complex than previously thought.

In the experiments, the researchers used mice to study their responses to allergens, including dust mites and a compound extracted from papaya, and observed indicators supporting the likelihood that neurons retain a memory associated with these allergens.

The results showed that the response of neurons may not be limited to the specific allergen they were previously exposed to, but could extend to other allergens that share some patterns, which may help explain the emergence of new allergies in some individuals.

These findings come at a time when concerns are growing about the impact of climate change on seasonal allergies, as changes in temperature and blooming seasons affect the duration and quantity of pollen spread, potentially prolonging the exposure period for allergy sufferers.

According to data from the "Climate Central" organization, 180 American cities have experienced a delay in the timing of the first frost, averaging 12 days later compared to the early 1970s, a change that may contribute to longer growing seasons for plants and increased pollen spread.

The "El Niño" phenomenon and wetter conditions may also affect plant growth and pollen spread, further complicating the environmental factors associated with seasonal allergies.

Researchers believe that understanding how neurons retain a memory of allergens could pave the way for future treatments targeting this mechanism, including the possibility of resetting allergic memory and reducing recurrent responses.

However, the results still require further research to determine their applicability to humans and to explore the potential for developing new allergy treatments.