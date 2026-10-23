كشفت دراسة حديثة عن دور غير متوقع للخلايا العصبية في الحساسية، إذ قد تحتفظ بذاكرة لمسبباتها، ما يساعد على تفسير تكرار الأعراض وتفاقمها مع مرور الوقت.
وتشير الدراسة، التي تناولتها صحيفة «إندبندنت» البريطانية، إلى أن الخلايا العصبية قد تتذكر مسببات الحساسية وتستجيب لها مجدداً عند التعرض لها، وهو ما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة لفهم آليات الحساسية وتطورها.
وأجرى باحثون في مؤسسة «ماس جنرال بريغهام» أبحاثاً لدراسة العلاقة بين الجهاز العصبي والاستجابات التحسسية، في محاولة لفهم كيفية احتفاظ الخلايا العصبية بآثار التعرض السابق لمسببات الحساسية.
وقالت الباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة والطبيبة بقسم الطب في النظام الصحي نفسه الدكتورة كارولين سوكول إن النتائج تسلط الضوء على دور الجهاز العصبي في الحساسية، مشيرة إلى أن استجابة الجسم لمسببات الحساسية قد تكون أكثر تعقيداً مما كان يُعتقد سابقاً.
وفي التجارب، استخدم الباحثون الفئران لدراسة استجاباتها لمسببات الحساسية، من بينها عث الغبار ومركب مستخلص من البابايا، ورصدوا مؤشرات تدعم احتمال احتفاظ الخلايا العصبية بذاكرة مرتبطة بهذه المسببات.
وأظهرت النتائج أن استجابة الخلايا العصبية قد لا تقتصر على المسبب الذي تعرضت له سابقاً، بل يمكن أن تمتد إلى مسببات أخرى تتشابه معه في بعض الأنماط، وهو ما قد يساعد على تفسير ظهور حساسيات جديدة لدى بعض الأشخاص.
وتأتي هذه النتائج في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف من تأثير التغير المناخي في الحساسية الموسمية، إذ تؤثر التغيرات في درجات الحرارة ومواسم الإزهار في مدة انتشار حبوب اللقاح وكمياتها، ما قد يطيل فترة تعرض المصابين للحساسية.
ووفقاً لبيانات مؤسسة «كلايمت سنترال»، شهدت 180 مدينة أمريكية تأخراً في موعد أول موجة صقيع، بمتوسط 12 يوماً مقارنة بأوائل سبعينيات القرن الماضي، وهو تغير قد يسهم في إطالة مواسم نمو النباتات وانتشار حبوب اللقاح.
كما قد تؤثر ظاهرة «إل نينيو» والظروف الأكثر رطوبة في نمو النباتات وانتشار حبوب اللقاح، بما يزيد من تعقيد العوامل البيئية المرتبطة بالحساسية الموسمية.
ويرى الباحثون أن فهم كيفية احتفاظ الخلايا العصبية بذاكرة لمسببات الحساسية قد يمهد الطريق أمام علاجات مستقبلية تستهدف هذه الآلية، بما في ذلك إمكانية إعادة ضبط الذاكرة التحسسية والحد من الاستجابات المتكررة.
ومع ذلك، لا تزال النتائج بحاجة إلى مزيد من الأبحاث لتحديد مدى انطباقها على البشر، ومعرفة إمكانية الاستفادة منها في تطوير علاجات جديدة للحساسية.