تواصل إدارة النادي الأهلي، برئاسة عبدالله الصبان، مشاوراتها لاختيار مدير رياضي جديد، بالتنسيق مع الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة النادي، الفرنسي فابريس بوكيه، وبمساعدة جهات خارجية متخصصة في استقطاب الكفاءات الرياضية.

وكشفت مصادر «عكاظ» أن المشاورات لا تزال مستمرة مع عدد من الأسماء المرشحة لشغل المنصب، خلفًا للمدير الرياضي السابق البرتغالي روي بيدرو، الذي أُقيل من منصبه، فيما استقال مساعده أسامة هوساوي. وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الإدارة التنفيذية تسعى إلى اختيار الكفاءة الأنسب لتولي الملف الرياضي، مع التريث في دراسة الخيارات المطروحة قبل اتخاذ القرار النهائي.

وأوضحت المصادر أن مجلس الإدارة سيدعم الإدارة التنفيذية في عملية الاختيار واتخاذ القرار، مع منح الرئيس التنفيذي الصلاحيات اللازمة لأداء مهامه، بما يعزز وضوح المسؤوليات وآليات العمل في إدارة الملف الرياضي.

ومن المنتظر أن يصدر مجلس إدارة النادي الأهلي بيانًا رسميًا، يوضح فيه آلية إدارة ملف المدير الرياضي الجديد وحدود الصلاحيات الممنوحة للإدارة التنفيذية، بما يحدد الأدوار والمسؤوليات داخل النادي.