The management of Al-Ahli Club, headed by Abdullah Al-Sabban, continues its consultations to select a new sports director, in coordination with the club's CEO, the French Fabrice Bouquey, and with the assistance of external entities specialized in attracting sports talents.

Sources revealed to "Okaz" that consultations are still ongoing with several candidates for the position, succeeding the former sports director, the Portuguese Rui Pedro, who was dismissed from his position, while his assistant Osama Hawsawi resigned. The sources indicated that the executive management is seeking to choose the most suitable candidate to take over the sports file, while taking time to study the proposed options before making a final decision.

The sources clarified that the board of directors will support the executive management in the selection process and decision-making, granting the CEO the necessary powers to perform his duties, which enhances the clarity of responsibilities and work mechanisms in managing the sports file.