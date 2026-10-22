The Houthi terrorist militia has escalated its crimes against civilians, civilian objects, and sacred sites in a dangerous act that warns of a humanitarian disaster, necessitating action from all Islamic institutions and human rights organizations to expose this militia and its crimes.



Yemen's Chief of Scholars, Ahmed Al-Ma'allim, called on scholars and scientific institutions around the world to take a clear stance against Houthi terrorism, its crimes, and the targeting of sacred sites and the killing of innocent souls.



Al-Ma'allim stated in remarks to "Okaz": "The Houthi targeting of mosques, sacred sites, civilian objects, airports, and gatherings of civilians is a terrorist approach. These criminals have no goal or state project; their aim is to instill fear among people and take innocent lives." He urged scholars, preachers, and media figures to highlight the dangerous aspects of Houthi terrorism and its malicious crimes.



He added: "The Houthis have spread corruption on earth and destroyed crops and progeny; it is not permissible to defend them, justify their actions, or remain silent about their atrocities." He continued: "Exposing the actions of the Houthis is a mandatory duty and an important objective, and it is also necessary to warn people of the evil of this militia and to avoid any form of sympathy with them."



He pointed out that fighting against this militia is legitimate and a duty for those who can, and for those who cannot confront them directly, they should resort to prayer.



He noted that the crimes committed against civilians in Taiz cannot be excluded from these terrorists, as they do not spare a believer of any rights, and they see in weapons a means to take lives, instill fear, and kill innocent souls; they are the modern-day Tatars.

ضحايا القصف الحوثي.

For her part, the head of the Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation, Zafaran Zaid, told "Okaz": "Taiz is facing an unjust siege imposed by the Houthi terrorist militia on civilians, suffocating the population and cutting off humanitarian supply routes." She indicated that the militia has not stopped at the siege but has bombarded the cities and villages of Taiz with missiles, drones, and snipers from all directions in an attempt to break the resolve of the people of Taiz.



With this brutality, many lives of women, children, and the elderly have ascended to their Creator after being killed by various types of missiles and drones. Heavy weapons have been used, women have been executed, and two cases were recorded of women who refused to cooperate in guiding militia fighters on certain routes and passages.



Zaid pointed out that the resilience of the women of Taiz represents the greatest historical challenge to the Houthi militia and serves as a strong support for victory, steadfastness, sacrifice, and patriotism.



She revealed that women in Taiz have become targets for the Houthi militia, which directs weapons at their chests and the frail bodies of their children, who have suffered from a siege for years. Today, they are turning into victims of barbaric assaults with heavy weapons and missiles aimed at the heart of cities and places crowded with innocent souls, indicating that Taiz is living under an unjust siege, suffocating the population and cutting off humanitarian supply routes. Furthermore, there are villages that are subjected to continuous bombardment with missiles, drones, and snipers from all directions in an attempt to break the resolve of the people of Taiz.



She mentioned that nine women have been killed and 22 injured, while 34 children have been killed and 46 others injured, with four children missing in just one week. She indicated that nine men have been killed, 34 kidnapped, 22 houses destroyed, and 54 houses raided and looted.



She added: "These figures present us with a picture of Houthi brutality against children, women, and the elderly, who have been deliberately eliminated with all types of weapons, including missiles and drones. Women have also been executed after refusing to cooperate with the militia in guiding them on the routes and passages."