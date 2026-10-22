صعدت مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية من جرائمها ضد المدنيين والأعيان المدنية والمقدسات في إجراء خطير ينذر بكارثة إنسانية، مما يستوجب تحركاً من كافة المؤسسات الإسلامية والمنظمات الحقوقية لفضح هذه المليشيا وجرائمها.


ودعا رئيس هيئة علماء اليمن أحمد المعلم، العلماء والمؤسسات العلمية في مختلف أنحاء العالم أن يكون لهم موقف واضح من إرهاب الحوثي وإجرامه واستهداف المقدسات وإزهاق النفس المحرمة.


وقال المعلم في تصريحات لـ«عكاظ»: استهداف الحوثي للمساجد والمقدسات والأعيان المدنية والمطارات وتجمعات المدنيين نهج إرهابي له، فهؤلاء المجرمون لا هدف لهم ولا مشروع دولة لهم وإنما هدفهم بث الرعب بين الناس وإزهاق الروح المحرمة، داعياً العلماء والخطباء والإعلاميين إلى إظهار الجوانب الخطرة للإرهاب الحوثي وجرائمه الخبيثة.


وقال المعلم: «الحوثي سعى في الأرض فساداً وأهلك الحرث والنسل ولا يجوز الدفاع عنهم وتبرير أفعالهم أو السكوت على مناكره»، مضيفاً: «إن فضح أعمال الحوثي فرض واجب ومقصد مهم وينبغي أيضاً تحذير الناس من شر هذه المليشيا وألا يكون هناك نوع من التعاطف معهم».


ولفت إلى أن القتال ضد هذه المليشيا مشروع وفرض واجب لمن يستطيع، ومن لا يستطيع مواجهتهم المباشرة فعليه بالدعاء.


وأشار إلى أن الجرائم التي ترتكب بحق المدنيين في تعز لا تستبعد من هؤلاء الإرهابيين لأنهم لا يرضون في مؤمن إلا ولا ذمة، ويرون في السلاح الطريق لإزهاق الأرواح ورعب الناس وقتل النفس، إنهم تتار العصر.

ضحايا القصف الحوثي.

ضحايا القصف الحوثي.

من جانبها، قالت رئيسة مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية زعفران زيد لـ«عكاظ»: «تواجه تعز حصاراً ظالماً تفرضه مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على المدنيين وتخنق السكان وتقطع طرق الإمدادات الإنسانية»، مبينة أن المليشيا لم تتوقف عند الحصار بل انهالت على مدن وقرى تعز بالصواريخ والمسيرات والقناصة من كل الاتجاهات في محاولة لكسر صمود أبناء تعز.


ومع هذا التوحش ارتقت كثير من الأرواح من النساء والأطفال وكبار السن إلى بارئها بعد قتلهم بشتى أنواع الصواريخ والمسيرات، واستخدمت الأسلحة الثقيلة، وأعدمت نساء، وسجلت حالتان رفضتا التعاون في إرشاد مقاتلي المليشيا على بعض الطرق والممرات.


وأشارت إلى أن صمود نساء تعز يشكل أكبر تحدٍّ تاريخي للمليشيا الحوثية ومثل دعماً قوياً للنصر والثبات والتضحية والوطنية.


وكشفت زيد عن تحول المرأة في تعز إلى هدف للمليشيا الحوثية التي توجه السلاح إلى صدرها وإلى أجساد أطفالها الضعيفة والنحيلة، التي عانت من حصار لسنوات، واليوم تتحول إلى ضحايا لاعتداء همجي بأسلحة ثقيلة وصواريخ موجهة إلى وسط المدن والأماكن المكتظة بالأرواح البريئة، مبينة أن تعز تعيش حصاراً ظالماً وخنقاً للسكان وتقطيعاً لطرق الإمدادات الإنسانية، ولم يتوقف عند ذلك بل إن هناك قرى تتعرض للقصف المتواصل بالصواريخ والمسيرات والقناصة من كل الاتجاهات في محاولة لكسر صمود أبناء تعز.


وذكرت أن هناك تسع نساء قتلن و22 أصبن، فيما قتل 34 طفلاً وأصيب 46 آخرون، وهناك أربعة أطفال مفقودين خلال أسبوع فقط، مبينة أن هناك تسعة رجال قتلوا واختطف 34، ودمر 22 منزلاً، فيما تمت مداهمة 54 منزلاً ونهبها.


وأضافت: «هذه البيانات تضعنا أمام توحش حوثي ضد الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن الذين جرى تصفيتهم بشكل متعمد بكل أنواع الأسلحة، بما فيها الصواريخ والمسيرات، كما أعدمت نساء بعد رفضهن التعاون مع المليشيا في إرشادهم على الطرق والممرات».