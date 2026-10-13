نجح في ارتداء قمصان أندية شهيرة، وعاش حياة نجوم كرة القدم، وصادق أبرز اللاعبين، وظل اسمه متداولاً داخل الملاعب البرازيلية لسنوات، إلا أن كارلوس هنريكي رابوسو، المعروف باسم «كارلوس كايزر»، امتلك سراً غريباً؛ إذ كان يفعل كل ما يستطيع لتجنب الشيء الوحيد المطلوب من لاعب كرة القدم.. اللعب.

وتحولت قصة البرازيلي كايزر إلى واحدة من أغرب الحكايات في تاريخ كرة القدم، حتى وصفه زميله النجم البرازيلي ريناتو غاوتشو بأنه «أعظم لاعب كرة قدم لم يلعب كرة القدم»، فيما تناول فيلم وثائقي بريطاني حكايته تحت عنوان «Kaiser! The Greatest Footballer Never to Play Football».

وبحسب تقرير موسع لصحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية، امتدت حكاية كايزر في كرة القدم لنحو عقدين خلال ثمانينات وتسعينات القرن الماضي، وارتبط خلالها بعدد من أبرز أندية ريو دي جانيرو، من بينها فلامنغو وفلومينينسي وبوتافوغو وفاسكو دا غاما، إضافة إلى بانغو وأمريكا وتجارب خارج البرازيل.

الإصابة.. الحيلة المفضلة

لم تكن خطة كايزر تعتمد على إظهار موهبة استثنائية بالكرة، بل على بناء العلاقات وإقناع المحيطين به بأنه لاعب مهم.

وكانت إحدى أشهر حيله تتمثل في ادعاء الإصابة بعد فترة قصيرة من الانضمام إلى النادي، ليبتعد عن المباريات ويستمر في الحصول على امتيازات اللاعب المحترف دون أن يضطر إلى كشف مستواه الحقيقي.

ووصل به الأمر في بعض الأحيان إلى دفع أموال للاعبين شباب حتى يتدخلوا عليه بقوة أثناء التدريبات، ليتمكن بعدها من الادعاء بأنه تعرض لإصابة جديدة تمنعه من المشاركة. كما كان يدفع لبعض المشجعين للهتاف باسمه عندما يكون مسؤولو النادي موجودين في الملعب.

ولعبت شخصيته الاجتماعية دوراً أساسياً في استمرار الحيلة؛ إذ كوّن صداقات مع لاعبين وشخصيات مؤثرة، واستطاع تقديم نفسه باعتباره نجماً معروفاً، في فترة سبقت انتشار الإنترنت وسهولة التحقق من تاريخ اللاعبين.
عاش نجومية كرة القدم دون أن يلعب.. قصة «أشهر محتال» في الملاعب

طُلب منه اللعب.. فافتعل أزمة

ومن أشهر المواقف في قصته ما حدث أثناء وجوده مع نادي بانغو البرازيلي، عندما صدر قرار بإشراكه في إحدى المباريات.

وكان كايزر على مقاعد البدلاء والفريق متأخراً بهدفين، قبل أن يأتي الأمر بإقحامه في اللقاء، ما وضعه أمام احتمال انكشاف مستواه.

وأثناء الإحماء قرب المدرجات، دخل في مشادة مع مشجعي الفريق المنافس وتطور الأمر إلى اشتباك، ليطرده الحكم قبل أن تطأ قدماه أرض الملعب لاعباً في المباراة.

والأغرب أن الحيلة لم تنتهِ بفصله من النادي؛ إذ برر تصرفه لاحقاً بأنه دافع عن رئيس النادي بعد سماعه إساءات من الجماهير، لينتهي الموقف -بحسب الرواية المتداولة- بتمديد عقده وزيادة راتبه بدلاً من معاقبته.

نسب لقطات وإنجازات إلى نفسه

ولم يقتصر الأمر على الإصابات، إذ احتفظ كايزر بقصاصات صحفية تتحدث عن لاعبين آخرين يحملون أسماء مشابهة، واستخدمها لتعزيز صورته كلاعب معروف.

كما أظهرت شهادات تناولها الفيلم الوثائقي أنه استخدم تسجيلات فيديو للاعبين آخرين ونسب بعض اللقطات والأهداف إلى نفسه، مستفيداً من ضعف جودة التسجيلات وصعوبة التحقق من المعلومات في ذلك الوقت.

ورغم غرابة الحكاية، أكد عدد من نجوم الكرة البرازيلية الذين عرفوه شخصياً جوانب كبيرة منها، وظهر في الفيلم الوثائقي لاعبون بارزون بينهم زيكو وبيبيتو وكارلوس ألبرتو وريناتو غاوتشو، فيما تبقى بعض التفاصيل المتداولة عن حياة كايزر محل روايات يصعب التحقق منها بصورة مستقلة.

وهكذا صنع كارلوس كايزر اسماً ظل حاضراً في ذاكرة كرة القدم البرازيلية، ليس بسبب أهداف سجلها أو بطولات حققها، بل بسبب نجاحه لسنوات في العيش كأنه نجم كرة قدم، بينما كان همه الأكبر ألا يضطر إلى إثبات ذلك داخل الملعب.