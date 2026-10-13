عاش نجومية كرة القدم دون أن يلعب.. قصة «أشهر محتال» في الملاعب

نجح في ارتداء قمصان أندية شهيرة، وعاش حياة نجوم كرة القدم، وصادق أبرز اللاعبين، وظل اسمه متداولاً داخل الملاعب البرازيلية لسنوات، إلا أن كارلوس هنريكي رابوسو، المعروف باسم «كارلوس كايزر»، امتلك سراً غريباً؛ إذ كان يفعل كل ما يستطيع لتجنب الشيء الوحيد المطلوب من لاعب كرة القدم.. اللعب.
وتحولت قصة البرازيلي كايزر إلى واحدة من أغرب الحكايات في تاريخ كرة القدم، حتى وصفه زميله النجم البرازيلي ريناتو غاوتشو بأنه «أعظم لاعب كرة قدم لم يلعب كرة القدم»، فيما تناول فيلم وثائقي بريطاني حكايته تحت عنوان «Kaiser! The Greatest Footballer Never to Play Football».
وبحسب تقرير موسع لصحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية، امتدت حكاية كايزر في كرة القدم لنحو عقدين خلال ثمانينات وتسعينات القرن الماضي، وارتبط خلالها بعدد من أبرز أندية ريو دي جانيرو، من بينها فلامنغو وفلومينينسي وبوتافوغو وفاسكو دا غاما، إضافة إلى بانغو وأمريكا وتجارب خارج البرازيل.
الإصابة.. الحيلة المفضلة
لم تكن خطة كايزر تعتمد على إظهار موهبة استثنائية بالكرة، بل على بناء العلاقات وإقناع المحيطين به بأنه لاعب مهم.
وكانت إحدى أشهر حيله تتمثل في ادعاء الإصابة بعد فترة قصيرة من الانضمام إلى النادي، ليبتعد عن المباريات ويستمر في الحصول على امتيازات اللاعب المحترف دون أن يضطر إلى كشف مستواه الحقيقي.
ووصل به الأمر في بعض الأحيان إلى دفع أموال للاعبين شباب حتى يتدخلوا عليه بقوة أثناء التدريبات، ليتمكن بعدها من الادعاء بأنه تعرض لإصابة جديدة تمنعه من المشاركة. كما كان يدفع لبعض المشجعين للهتاف باسمه عندما يكون مسؤولو النادي موجودين في الملعب.
ولعبت شخصيته الاجتماعية دوراً أساسياً في استمرار الحيلة؛ إذ كوّن صداقات مع لاعبين وشخصيات مؤثرة، واستطاع تقديم نفسه باعتباره نجماً معروفاً، في فترة سبقت انتشار الإنترنت وسهولة التحقق من تاريخ اللاعبين.
طُلب منه اللعب.. فافتعل أزمة
ومن أشهر المواقف في قصته ما حدث أثناء وجوده مع نادي بانغو البرازيلي، عندما صدر قرار بإشراكه في إحدى المباريات.
وكان كايزر على مقاعد البدلاء والفريق متأخراً بهدفين، قبل أن يأتي الأمر بإقحامه في اللقاء، ما وضعه أمام احتمال انكشاف مستواه.
وأثناء الإحماء قرب المدرجات، دخل في مشادة مع مشجعي الفريق المنافس وتطور الأمر إلى اشتباك، ليطرده الحكم قبل أن تطأ قدماه أرض الملعب لاعباً في المباراة.
والأغرب أن الحيلة لم تنتهِ بفصله من النادي؛ إذ برر تصرفه لاحقاً بأنه دافع عن رئيس النادي بعد سماعه إساءات من الجماهير، لينتهي الموقف -بحسب الرواية المتداولة- بتمديد عقده وزيادة راتبه بدلاً من معاقبته.
نسب لقطات وإنجازات إلى نفسه
ولم يقتصر الأمر على الإصابات، إذ احتفظ كايزر بقصاصات صحفية تتحدث عن لاعبين آخرين يحملون أسماء مشابهة، واستخدمها لتعزيز صورته كلاعب معروف.
كما أظهرت شهادات تناولها الفيلم الوثائقي أنه استخدم تسجيلات فيديو للاعبين آخرين ونسب بعض اللقطات والأهداف إلى نفسه، مستفيداً من ضعف جودة التسجيلات وصعوبة التحقق من المعلومات في ذلك الوقت.
ورغم غرابة الحكاية، أكد عدد من نجوم الكرة البرازيلية الذين عرفوه شخصياً جوانب كبيرة منها، وظهر في الفيلم الوثائقي لاعبون بارزون بينهم زيكو وبيبيتو وكارلوس ألبرتو وريناتو غاوتشو، فيما تبقى بعض التفاصيل المتداولة عن حياة كايزر محل روايات يصعب التحقق منها بصورة مستقلة.
وهكذا صنع كارلوس كايزر اسماً ظل حاضراً في ذاكرة كرة القدم البرازيلية، ليس بسبب أهداف سجلها أو بطولات حققها، بل بسبب نجاحه لسنوات في العيش كأنه نجم كرة قدم، بينما كان همه الأكبر ألا يضطر إلى إثبات ذلك داخل الملعب.
He succeeded in wearing the shirts of famous clubs, lived the life of football stars, befriended prominent players, and his name remained circulated within Brazilian stadiums for years. However, Carlos Henrique Raposo, known as "Carlos Kaiser," had a strange secret; he did everything he could to avoid the one thing required of a football player... playing.
The story of Brazilian Kaiser turned into one of the strangest tales in football history, with his fellow Brazilian star Renato Gaúcho describing him as "the greatest footballer who never played football," while a British documentary explored his story under the title "Kaiser! The Greatest Footballer Never to Play Football."
According to an extensive report by the British newspaper "The Guardian," Kaiser's story in football spanned nearly two decades during the 1980s and 1990s, during which he was associated with several prominent clubs in Rio de Janeiro, including Flamengo, Fluminense, Botafogo, and Vasco da Gama, in addition to Bangu, America, and experiences outside Brazil.
Injury... the favorite trick
Kaiser's plan did not rely on showcasing exceptional talent with the ball, but rather on building relationships and convincing those around him that he was an important player.
One of his most famous tricks involved pretending to be injured shortly after joining a club, allowing him to stay away from matches while continuing to enjoy the privileges of a professional player without having to reveal his true level.
At times, he even went so far as to pay young players to tackle him hard during training, so he could later claim he had sustained a new injury preventing him from participating. He also paid some fans to chant his name when club officials were present in the stadium.
His social personality played a crucial role in maintaining the ruse; he formed friendships with players and influential figures, managing to present himself as a well-known star, during a time before the internet made it easy to verify players' histories.
He was asked to play... so he staged a crisis
One of the most famous incidents in his story occurred while he was with the Brazilian club Bangu when a decision was made to include him in a match.
Kaiser was on the bench with the team trailing by two goals when he was called to enter the game, putting him at risk of exposing his true abilities.
While warming up near the stands, he got into a dispute with the opposing team's fans, which escalated into a scuffle, leading the referee to send him off before he could step onto the pitch as a player in the match.
Strangely, the ruse did not end with his dismissal from the club; he later justified his behavior by claiming he was defending the club president after hearing insults from the fans, and according to the circulating narrative, the situation ended with his contract being extended and his salary increased instead of being punished.
Claiming footage and achievements as his own
His antics were not limited to injuries; Kaiser kept newspaper clippings about other players with similar names and used them to enhance his image as a well-known player.
Testimonies featured in the documentary revealed that he used video recordings of other players and attributed some clips and goals to himself, taking advantage of the poor quality of the recordings and the difficulty of verifying information at that time.
Despite the strangeness of the story, several Brazilian football stars who knew him personally confirmed many aspects of it, and prominent players including Zico, Bebeto, Carlos Alberto, and Renato Gaúcho appeared in the documentary, while some details circulating about Kaiser's life remain subject to narratives that are difficult to verify independently.
Thus, Carlos Kaiser created a name that remained present in the memory of Brazilian football, not because of goals he scored or championships he won, but due to his success for years in living as if he were a football star, while his greatest concern was not having to prove that on the pitch.