عاش نجومية كرة القدم دون أن يلعب.. قصة «أشهر محتال» في الملاعب

He succeeded in wearing the shirts of famous clubs, lived the life of football stars, befriended prominent players, and his name remained circulated within Brazilian stadiums for years. However, Carlos Henrique Raposo, known as "Carlos Kaiser," had a strange secret; he did everything he could to avoid the one thing required of a football player... playing.

The story of Brazilian Kaiser turned into one of the strangest tales in football history, with his fellow Brazilian star Renato Gaúcho describing him as "the greatest footballer who never played football," while a British documentary explored his story under the title "Kaiser! The Greatest Footballer Never to Play Football."

According to an extensive report by the British newspaper "The Guardian," Kaiser's story in football spanned nearly two decades during the 1980s and 1990s, during which he was associated with several prominent clubs in Rio de Janeiro, including Flamengo, Fluminense, Botafogo, and Vasco da Gama, in addition to Bangu, America, and experiences outside Brazil.

Injury... the favorite trick

Kaiser's plan did not rely on showcasing exceptional talent with the ball, but rather on building relationships and convincing those around him that he was an important player.

One of his most famous tricks involved pretending to be injured shortly after joining a club, allowing him to stay away from matches while continuing to enjoy the privileges of a professional player without having to reveal his true level.

At times, he even went so far as to pay young players to tackle him hard during training, so he could later claim he had sustained a new injury preventing him from participating. He also paid some fans to chant his name when club officials were present in the stadium.

His social personality played a crucial role in maintaining the ruse; he formed friendships with players and influential figures, managing to present himself as a well-known star, during a time before the internet made it easy to verify players' histories.



He was asked to play... so he staged a crisis

One of the most famous incidents in his story occurred while he was with the Brazilian club Bangu when a decision was made to include him in a match.

Kaiser was on the bench with the team trailing by two goals when he was called to enter the game, putting him at risk of exposing his true abilities.

While warming up near the stands, he got into a dispute with the opposing team's fans, which escalated into a scuffle, leading the referee to send him off before he could step onto the pitch as a player in the match.

Strangely, the ruse did not end with his dismissal from the club; he later justified his behavior by claiming he was defending the club president after hearing insults from the fans, and according to the circulating narrative, the situation ended with his contract being extended and his salary increased instead of being punished.

Claiming footage and achievements as his own

His antics were not limited to injuries; Kaiser kept newspaper clippings about other players with similar names and used them to enhance his image as a well-known player.

Testimonies featured in the documentary revealed that he used video recordings of other players and attributed some clips and goals to himself, taking advantage of the poor quality of the recordings and the difficulty of verifying information at that time.

Despite the strangeness of the story, several Brazilian football stars who knew him personally confirmed many aspects of it, and prominent players including Zico, Bebeto, Carlos Alberto, and Renato Gaúcho appeared in the documentary, while some details circulating about Kaiser's life remain subject to narratives that are difficult to verify independently.

Thus, Carlos Kaiser created a name that remained present in the memory of Brazilian football, not because of goals he scored or championships he won, but due to his success for years in living as if he were a football star, while his greatest concern was not having to prove that on the pitch.