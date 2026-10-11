صعّد الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك مواجهته مع رجل الأعمال الهندي موكيش أمباني، معلنًا عزمه طرح خدمة الإنترنت عبر الأقمار الصناعية (ستارلينك) بأسعار مناسبة في الهند، في خطوة تستهدف منافسة خدمة (ريلاينس جيو) منخفضة التكلفة، وذلك قبل أيام من استعداد الشركة المالكة لها لإطلاق أكبر طرح عام أولي في تاريخ البلاد.

وأكد ماسك أن جعل الخدمة في متناول المستهلكين الهنود ضرورة لنجاحها، في سوق يُعد من أكبر أسواق الإنترنت في العالم، لكنه لم يكشف عن الأسعار التي تعتزم (ستارلينك) تقديمها، وسط تصاعد الخلاف بشأن دخول الشركة إلى السوق الهندية.

وتأتي هذه المواجهة في وقت تستهدف فيه شركة (جيو بلاتفورمز)، المالكة لقطاع الاتصالات التابع لمجموعة ريلاينس، تقييمًا يبلغ نحو 106 مليارات دولار في الطرح المرتقب، وفقًا لما نقلته مصادر لـ(رويترز).

ماسك يلوّح بأسعار تنافسية لمواجهة «جيو»

وقال ماسك، في منشور عبر منصته (إكس): إن تقديم خدمة إنترنت مرتفعة التكلفة في الهند لن يجذب العملاء، مؤكدًا أن (سبيس إكس)، الشركة المالكة لـ(ستارلينك)، ستحتاج إلى جعل الأسعار مناسبة للسوق المحلية.

وأضاف أن المنافسة ستعود بفوائد كبيرة على المواطنين الهنود، من خلال توفير خيارات أكثر أمامهم، معتبرًا أن انخفاض أرباح أمباني نتيجة المنافسة لا يعني خروج شركته من السوق.

ولم يحدد ماسك سعر الاشتراك المتوقع أو تكلفة استخدام الخدمة في الهند، حيث يبلغ متوسط تكلفة بيانات الهاتف المحمول نحو ثمانية سنتات أمريكية لكل غيغابايت، وهو مستوى يُعد من بين الأدنى عالميًا.

ويضع ذلك (ستارلينك) أمام تحدٍ رئيسي يتمثل في تقديم خدمة إنترنت عبر الأقمار الصناعية بأسعار قادرة على منافسة خدمات الاتصالات التقليدية، التي بنت (جيو) قاعدة عملائها الواسعة اعتمادًا على البيانات منخفضة التكلفة.

لماذا يهاجم ماسك أمباني قبل الطرح التاريخي؟

تأتي تصريحات ماسك ضمن سلسلة منشورات اتهم خلالها الحكومة الهندية وأمباني بعرقلة دخول (ستارلينك) إلى السوق، معتبرًا أن هذه الإجراءات تصب في مصلحة (جيو)، صاحبة الحضور القوي في قطاع الاتصالات الهندي.

وفي تصعيد لافت، وجّه ماسك حديثه إلى أمباني، مستخدمًا عبارة «رئيس الوزراء أمباني» على سبيل السخرية، ومتسائلًا عما إذا كان سيقبل السماح لـ(ستارلينك) بمنافسة شركته.

ويمثل هذا الخطاب تحولًا ملحوظًا في موقف الملياردير الأمريكي، الذي سبق أن حافظ على علاقة علنية ودية مع رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي.

في المقابل، نفت الحكومة الهندية وجود تحيز في إجراءات الموافقة على خدمات الإنترنت عبر الأقمار الصناعية، مشيرة إلى أن الشركات الثلاث الساعية إلى إطلاق خدماتها، بما فيها (ستارلينك) ومشروع الأقمار الصناعية التابع لـ(جيو)، لا تزال تنتظر الموافقة الأمنية النهائية.

«ستارلينك» و«جيو».. منافسة تتجاوز الإنترنت التقليدي

ولا تقتصر المنافسة بين ماسك وأمباني على خدمات الاتصالات الحالية، بل تمتد إلى سوق الإنترنت عبر الأقمار الصناعية، الذي قد يوفر اتصالًا للمناطق التي يصعب الوصول إليها عبر شبكات الاتصالات الأرضية.

وتنتظر شركة (ستارلينك)، التابعة لـ(سبيس إكس)، استكمال الموافقات الأمنية اللازمة لبدء خدماتها في الهند، كما ينتظر مشروع الأقمار الصناعية الخاص بـ(جيو) الحصول على الموافقة النهائية نفسها.

ويأتي ذلك بالتزامن مع تحركات (سبيس إكس) للتوسع في سوق خدمات الاتصالات المحمولة، بدءًا من الولايات المتحدة، في إطار استراتيجية أوسع لتعزيز حضورها في قطاع الاتصالات.

وتعتمد «جيو» على استراتيجية الأسعار المنخفضة التي ساعدتها على التوسع في السوق الهندية، بينما يسعى ماسك إلى استخدام المنافسة السعرية أداةً لاختراق أسواق تهيمن عليها شركات محلية.

ومع اقتراب الطرح العام الأولي المرتقب لـ(جيو بلاتفورمز)، تكتسب المواجهة أهمية إضافية، إذ تتزامن مع سعي الشركة إلى تحقيق تقييم ضخم، في وقت تلوّح فيه (ستارلينك) بدخول السوق ومنافسة خدماتها.

ومع ذلك، فإن نجاح ماسك في انتزاع حصة من السوق الهندية سيعتمد على الأسعار الفعلية للخدمة، والحصول على الموافقات التنظيمية والأمنية، ومدى قدرة الإنترنت عبر الأقمار الصناعية على منافسة شبكات الاتصالات التقليدية منخفضة التكلفة.