صعّد الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك مواجهته مع رجل الأعمال الهندي موكيش أمباني، معلنًا عزمه طرح خدمة الإنترنت عبر الأقمار الصناعية (ستارلينك) بأسعار مناسبة في الهند، في خطوة تستهدف منافسة خدمة (ريلاينس جيو) منخفضة التكلفة، وذلك قبل أيام من استعداد الشركة المالكة لها لإطلاق أكبر طرح عام أولي في تاريخ البلاد.
وأكد ماسك أن جعل الخدمة في متناول المستهلكين الهنود ضرورة لنجاحها، في سوق يُعد من أكبر أسواق الإنترنت في العالم، لكنه لم يكشف عن الأسعار التي تعتزم (ستارلينك) تقديمها، وسط تصاعد الخلاف بشأن دخول الشركة إلى السوق الهندية.
وتأتي هذه المواجهة في وقت تستهدف فيه شركة (جيو بلاتفورمز)، المالكة لقطاع الاتصالات التابع لمجموعة ريلاينس، تقييمًا يبلغ نحو 106 مليارات دولار في الطرح المرتقب، وفقًا لما نقلته مصادر لـ(رويترز).
ماسك يلوّح بأسعار تنافسية لمواجهة «جيو»
وقال ماسك، في منشور عبر منصته (إكس): إن تقديم خدمة إنترنت مرتفعة التكلفة في الهند لن يجذب العملاء، مؤكدًا أن (سبيس إكس)، الشركة المالكة لـ(ستارلينك)، ستحتاج إلى جعل الأسعار مناسبة للسوق المحلية.
وأضاف أن المنافسة ستعود بفوائد كبيرة على المواطنين الهنود، من خلال توفير خيارات أكثر أمامهم، معتبرًا أن انخفاض أرباح أمباني نتيجة المنافسة لا يعني خروج شركته من السوق.
ولم يحدد ماسك سعر الاشتراك المتوقع أو تكلفة استخدام الخدمة في الهند، حيث يبلغ متوسط تكلفة بيانات الهاتف المحمول نحو ثمانية سنتات أمريكية لكل غيغابايت، وهو مستوى يُعد من بين الأدنى عالميًا.
ويضع ذلك (ستارلينك) أمام تحدٍ رئيسي يتمثل في تقديم خدمة إنترنت عبر الأقمار الصناعية بأسعار قادرة على منافسة خدمات الاتصالات التقليدية، التي بنت (جيو) قاعدة عملائها الواسعة اعتمادًا على البيانات منخفضة التكلفة.
لماذا يهاجم ماسك أمباني قبل الطرح التاريخي؟
تأتي تصريحات ماسك ضمن سلسلة منشورات اتهم خلالها الحكومة الهندية وأمباني بعرقلة دخول (ستارلينك) إلى السوق، معتبرًا أن هذه الإجراءات تصب في مصلحة (جيو)، صاحبة الحضور القوي في قطاع الاتصالات الهندي.
وفي تصعيد لافت، وجّه ماسك حديثه إلى أمباني، مستخدمًا عبارة «رئيس الوزراء أمباني» على سبيل السخرية، ومتسائلًا عما إذا كان سيقبل السماح لـ(ستارلينك) بمنافسة شركته.
ويمثل هذا الخطاب تحولًا ملحوظًا في موقف الملياردير الأمريكي، الذي سبق أن حافظ على علاقة علنية ودية مع رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي.
في المقابل، نفت الحكومة الهندية وجود تحيز في إجراءات الموافقة على خدمات الإنترنت عبر الأقمار الصناعية، مشيرة إلى أن الشركات الثلاث الساعية إلى إطلاق خدماتها، بما فيها (ستارلينك) ومشروع الأقمار الصناعية التابع لـ(جيو)، لا تزال تنتظر الموافقة الأمنية النهائية.
«ستارلينك» و«جيو».. منافسة تتجاوز الإنترنت التقليدي
ولا تقتصر المنافسة بين ماسك وأمباني على خدمات الاتصالات الحالية، بل تمتد إلى سوق الإنترنت عبر الأقمار الصناعية، الذي قد يوفر اتصالًا للمناطق التي يصعب الوصول إليها عبر شبكات الاتصالات الأرضية.
وتنتظر شركة (ستارلينك)، التابعة لـ(سبيس إكس)، استكمال الموافقات الأمنية اللازمة لبدء خدماتها في الهند، كما ينتظر مشروع الأقمار الصناعية الخاص بـ(جيو) الحصول على الموافقة النهائية نفسها.
ويأتي ذلك بالتزامن مع تحركات (سبيس إكس) للتوسع في سوق خدمات الاتصالات المحمولة، بدءًا من الولايات المتحدة، في إطار استراتيجية أوسع لتعزيز حضورها في قطاع الاتصالات.
وتعتمد «جيو» على استراتيجية الأسعار المنخفضة التي ساعدتها على التوسع في السوق الهندية، بينما يسعى ماسك إلى استخدام المنافسة السعرية أداةً لاختراق أسواق تهيمن عليها شركات محلية.
ومع اقتراب الطرح العام الأولي المرتقب لـ(جيو بلاتفورمز)، تكتسب المواجهة أهمية إضافية، إذ تتزامن مع سعي الشركة إلى تحقيق تقييم ضخم، في وقت تلوّح فيه (ستارلينك) بدخول السوق ومنافسة خدماتها.
ومع ذلك، فإن نجاح ماسك في انتزاع حصة من السوق الهندية سيعتمد على الأسعار الفعلية للخدمة، والحصول على الموافقات التنظيمية والأمنية، ومدى قدرة الإنترنت عبر الأقمار الصناعية على منافسة شبكات الاتصالات التقليدية منخفضة التكلفة.
The American billionaire Elon Musk has escalated his confrontation with Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, announcing his intention to launch the satellite internet service (Starlink) at affordable prices in India, in a move aimed at competing with the low-cost (Reliance Jio) service, just days before the company that owns it prepares to launch the largest initial public offering in the country's history.
Musk confirmed that making the service accessible to Indian consumers is essential for its success in a market considered one of the largest internet markets in the world, but he did not disclose the prices that (Starlink) intends to offer, amid rising disputes over the company's entry into the Indian market.
This confrontation comes at a time when (Jio Platforms), the owner of the telecommunications sector of the Reliance Group, is targeting a valuation of around $106 billion in the anticipated offering, according to sources reported to (Reuters).
Musk Teases Competitive Prices to Challenge "Jio"
Musk stated in a post on his platform (X) that offering a high-cost internet service in India would not attract customers, emphasizing that (SpaceX), the company that owns (Starlink), will need to make prices suitable for the local market.
He added that competition would bring significant benefits to Indian citizens by providing them with more options, considering that a decline in Ambani's profits due to competition does not mean his company will exit the market.
Musk did not specify the expected subscription price or the cost of using the service in India, where the average cost of mobile data is about eight cents per gigabyte, a level considered among the lowest globally.
This places (Starlink) in a major challenge to provide satellite internet services at prices capable of competing with traditional telecommunications services, which (Jio) built its large customer base on low-cost data.
Why is Musk Attacking Ambani Before the Historic IPO?
Musk's statements come as part of a series of posts in which he accused the Indian government and Ambani of obstructing (Starlink)'s entry into the market, considering that these actions serve the interests of (Jio), which has a strong presence in the Indian telecommunications sector.
In a notable escalation, Musk addressed Ambani, using the phrase "Prime Minister Ambani" sarcastically, questioning whether he would allow (Starlink) to compete with his company.
This rhetoric represents a significant shift in the American billionaire's stance, who previously maintained a publicly friendly relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In contrast, the Indian government denied any bias in the approval procedures for satellite internet services, indicating that the three companies seeking to launch their services, including (Starlink) and (Jio)'s satellite project, are still awaiting final security approval.
"Starlink" and "Jio".. Competition Beyond Traditional Internet
The competition between Musk and Ambani is not limited to current telecommunications services but extends to the satellite internet market, which could provide connectivity to areas that are difficult to reach via terrestrial communication networks.
(Starlink), a subsidiary of (SpaceX), is awaiting the completion of the necessary security approvals to start its services in India, while (Jio)'s satellite project is also waiting for the same final approval.
This comes alongside (SpaceX)'s moves to expand into the mobile communications services market, starting from the United States, as part of a broader strategy to enhance its presence in the telecommunications sector.
(Jio) relies on a low-price strategy that has helped it expand in the Indian market, while Musk seeks to use price competition as a tool to penetrate markets dominated by local companies.
As the anticipated initial public offering of (Jio Platforms) approaches, the confrontation gains additional significance, coinciding with the company's efforts to achieve a massive valuation, at a time when (Starlink) hints at entering the market and competing with its services.
However, Musk's success in capturing a share of the Indian market will depend on the actual prices of the service, obtaining regulatory and security approvals, and the ability of satellite internet to compete with low-cost traditional telecommunications networks.