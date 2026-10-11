The American billionaire Elon Musk has escalated his confrontation with Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, announcing his intention to launch the satellite internet service (Starlink) at affordable prices in India, in a move aimed at competing with the low-cost (Reliance Jio) service, just days before the company that owns it prepares to launch the largest initial public offering in the country's history.

Musk confirmed that making the service accessible to Indian consumers is essential for its success in a market considered one of the largest internet markets in the world, but he did not disclose the prices that (Starlink) intends to offer, amid rising disputes over the company's entry into the Indian market.

This confrontation comes at a time when (Jio Platforms), the owner of the telecommunications sector of the Reliance Group, is targeting a valuation of around $106 billion in the anticipated offering, according to sources reported to (Reuters).

Musk Teases Competitive Prices to Challenge "Jio"

Musk stated in a post on his platform (X) that offering a high-cost internet service in India would not attract customers, emphasizing that (SpaceX), the company that owns (Starlink), will need to make prices suitable for the local market.

He added that competition would bring significant benefits to Indian citizens by providing them with more options, considering that a decline in Ambani's profits due to competition does not mean his company will exit the market.

Musk did not specify the expected subscription price or the cost of using the service in India, where the average cost of mobile data is about eight cents per gigabyte, a level considered among the lowest globally.

This places (Starlink) in a major challenge to provide satellite internet services at prices capable of competing with traditional telecommunications services, which (Jio) built its large customer base on low-cost data.

Why is Musk Attacking Ambani Before the Historic IPO?

Musk's statements come as part of a series of posts in which he accused the Indian government and Ambani of obstructing (Starlink)'s entry into the market, considering that these actions serve the interests of (Jio), which has a strong presence in the Indian telecommunications sector.

In a notable escalation, Musk addressed Ambani, using the phrase "Prime Minister Ambani" sarcastically, questioning whether he would allow (Starlink) to compete with his company.

This rhetoric represents a significant shift in the American billionaire's stance, who previously maintained a publicly friendly relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In contrast, the Indian government denied any bias in the approval procedures for satellite internet services, indicating that the three companies seeking to launch their services, including (Starlink) and (Jio)'s satellite project, are still awaiting final security approval.

"Starlink" and "Jio".. Competition Beyond Traditional Internet

The competition between Musk and Ambani is not limited to current telecommunications services but extends to the satellite internet market, which could provide connectivity to areas that are difficult to reach via terrestrial communication networks.

(Starlink), a subsidiary of (SpaceX), is awaiting the completion of the necessary security approvals to start its services in India, while (Jio)'s satellite project is also waiting for the same final approval.

This comes alongside (SpaceX)'s moves to expand into the mobile communications services market, starting from the United States, as part of a broader strategy to enhance its presence in the telecommunications sector.

(Jio) relies on a low-price strategy that has helped it expand in the Indian market, while Musk seeks to use price competition as a tool to penetrate markets dominated by local companies.

As the anticipated initial public offering of (Jio Platforms) approaches, the confrontation gains additional significance, coinciding with the company's efforts to achieve a massive valuation, at a time when (Starlink) hints at entering the market and competing with its services.

However, Musk's success in capturing a share of the Indian market will depend on the actual prices of the service, obtaining regulatory and security approvals, and the ability of satellite internet to compete with low-cost traditional telecommunications networks.