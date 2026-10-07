أصدرت منظمة الصحة العالمية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أول إرشادات عالمية متكاملة للتعامل مع السمنة لدى الأطفال والمراهقين، في ظل ارتفاع أعداد المصابين بها بصورة حادة خلال العقود الماضية.
وأوضحت المنظمة أن نحو 170 مليون طفل ومراهق تراوح أعمارهم بين 5 و19 عاماً كانوا يعيشون مع السمنة في 2024، بينهم 70 مليون طفل بين 5 و9 أعوام، و100 مليون مراهق بين 10 و19 عاماً، مشيرة إلى أن معدل انتشار السمنة في هذه الفئة تضاعف أربع مرات منذ 1990، من 2% إلى 8%.
الغذاء والحركة أولاً
وشددت الإرشادات على أن الأساس في التعامل مع السمنة لدى الأطفال والمراهقين يتمثل في برامج منظمة تجمع بين التغذية الصحية والنشاط البدني وتغيير السلوك، سواء بصورة منفردة أو ضمن برنامج علاجي متكامل.
كما أوصت المنظمة بإمكانية الاستعانة بالتدخلات الصحية الرقمية بصورة مشروطة وتحت إشراف الوالدين أو مقدمي الرعاية.
لا أدوية لمن هم دون 10 أعوام
وأكدت منظمة الصحة العالمية أنها لا توصي باستخدام أدوية إنقاص الوزن أو جراحات السمنة أو أجهزة خفض الوزن للأطفال الذين تراوح أعمارهم من الولادة وحتى 9 أعوام.
أما المراهقون بين 10 و19 عاماً، فيمكن النظر في استخدام أدوية معتمدة فقط عندما لا تحقق برامج تغيير نمط الحياة المتكاملة وتحت الإشراف النتائج المطلوبة.
الجراحة بشروط صارمة
وأتاحت الإرشادات النظر في جراحات السمنة للمراهقين الذين يعانون حالات شديدة، لكن ضمن شروط صارمة وبعد تقييم طبي متخصص، وليس باعتبارها الخيار الأول للعلاج.
وأكدت المنظمة أن الأدوية أو العمليات الجراحية لا تمثل أساس علاج السمنة لدى صغار السن، مشددة على أن الأولوية تبقى لتوفير نظام غذائي صحي وزيادة النشاط البدني وإحداث تغييرات سلوكية يمكن الاستمرار عليها.
الصحة النفسية جزء من العلاج
ولفتت الإرشادات إلى ضرورة عدم التعامل مع السمنة باعتبارها مسألة وزن فقط، إذ يمكن أن تترافق معها مشكلات نفسية، بينها القلق والاكتئاب وانخفاض تقدير الذات، إضافة إلى تعرض بعض الأطفال والمراهقين للتنمر والوصمة الاجتماعية.
ودعت العاملين في القطاع الصحي إلى التعامل مبكراً مع السمنة والمشكلات النفسية المصاحبة لها بصورة متكاملة، مع إشراك الأسرة وتقديم رعاية تناسب عمر الطفل أو المراهق واحتياجاته.
400 مليون يعانون زيادة الوزن
وكانت منظمة الصحة العالمية قد قدرت أن نحو 400 مليون طفل ومراهق بين 5 و19 عاماً كانوا يعانون زيادة الوزن في 2024، بينهم 170 مليوناً مصابون بالسمنة.
وأكدت أن العلاج وحده لن يكون كافياً لوقف ارتفاع معدلات السمنة، داعية إلى سياسات تجعل الغذاء الصحي والنشاط البدني أكثر سهولة وتوافراً، إلى جانب إجراءات تشمل المدارس والتخطيط الحضري والنقل والحماية الاجتماعية.
The World Health Organization issued today (Wednesday) its first comprehensive global guidelines for addressing obesity in children and adolescents, amid a sharp rise in the number of affected individuals over the past decades.
The organization stated that approximately 170 million children and adolescents aged between 5 and 19 were living with obesity in 2024, including 70 million children aged 5 to 9 years and 100 million adolescents aged 10 to 19 years, noting that the prevalence rate of obesity in this group has quadrupled since 1990, from 2% to 8%.
Nutrition and Movement First
The guidelines emphasized that the foundation for addressing obesity in children and adolescents lies in organized programs that combine healthy nutrition, physical activity, and behavioral change, whether individually or as part of a comprehensive treatment program.
The organization also recommended the potential use of digital health interventions conditionally and under the supervision of parents or caregivers.
No Medications for Those Under 10 Years
The World Health Organization confirmed that it does not recommend the use of weight loss medications, obesity surgeries, or weight-reducing devices for children aged from birth to 9 years.
For adolescents aged 10 to 19 years, the use of approved medications can be considered only when comprehensive lifestyle change programs under supervision do not achieve the desired results.
Surgery Under Strict Conditions
The guidelines allowed for considering obesity surgeries for adolescents with severe cases, but under strict conditions and after specialized medical evaluation, and not as the first treatment option.
The organization emphasized that medications or surgical procedures do not constitute the foundation for treating obesity in young individuals, stressing that the priority remains to provide a healthy diet, increase physical activity, and implement sustainable behavioral changes.
Mental Health as Part of Treatment
The guidelines pointed out the necessity of not treating obesity merely as a weight issue, as it can be accompanied by psychological problems, including anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, in addition to some children and adolescents facing bullying and social stigma.
It called on health sector workers to address obesity and its accompanying psychological issues early in an integrated manner, involving the family and providing care that suits the child's or adolescent's age and needs.
400 Million Suffer from Overweight
The World Health Organization estimated that around 400 million children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 were suffering from overweight in 2024, among them 170 million were classified as obese.
It confirmed that treatment alone would not be sufficient to stop the rising rates of obesity, calling for policies that make healthy food and physical activity more accessible and available, along with measures that include schools, urban planning, transportation, and social protection.