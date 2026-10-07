أصدرت منظمة الصحة العالمية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أول إرشادات عالمية متكاملة للتعامل مع السمنة لدى الأطفال والمراهقين، في ظل ارتفاع أعداد المصابين بها بصورة حادة خلال العقود الماضية.

وأوضحت المنظمة أن نحو 170 مليون طفل ومراهق تراوح أعمارهم بين 5 و19 عاماً كانوا يعيشون مع السمنة في 2024، بينهم 70 مليون طفل بين 5 و9 أعوام، و100 مليون مراهق بين 10 و19 عاماً، مشيرة إلى أن معدل انتشار السمنة في هذه الفئة تضاعف أربع مرات منذ 1990، من 2% إلى 8%.

الغذاء والحركة أولاً

وشددت الإرشادات على أن الأساس في التعامل مع السمنة لدى الأطفال والمراهقين يتمثل في برامج منظمة تجمع بين التغذية الصحية والنشاط البدني وتغيير السلوك، سواء بصورة منفردة أو ضمن برنامج علاجي متكامل.

كما أوصت المنظمة بإمكانية الاستعانة بالتدخلات الصحية الرقمية بصورة مشروطة وتحت إشراف الوالدين أو مقدمي الرعاية.

لا أدوية لمن هم دون 10 أعوام

وأكدت منظمة الصحة العالمية أنها لا توصي باستخدام أدوية إنقاص الوزن أو جراحات السمنة أو أجهزة خفض الوزن للأطفال الذين تراوح أعمارهم من الولادة وحتى 9 أعوام.

أما المراهقون بين 10 و19 عاماً، فيمكن النظر في استخدام أدوية معتمدة فقط عندما لا تحقق برامج تغيير نمط الحياة المتكاملة وتحت الإشراف النتائج المطلوبة.

الجراحة بشروط صارمة

وأتاحت الإرشادات النظر في جراحات السمنة للمراهقين الذين يعانون حالات شديدة، لكن ضمن شروط صارمة وبعد تقييم طبي متخصص، وليس باعتبارها الخيار الأول للعلاج.

وأكدت المنظمة أن الأدوية أو العمليات الجراحية لا تمثل أساس علاج السمنة لدى صغار السن، مشددة على أن الأولوية تبقى لتوفير نظام غذائي صحي وزيادة النشاط البدني وإحداث تغييرات سلوكية يمكن الاستمرار عليها.

الصحة النفسية جزء من العلاج

ولفتت الإرشادات إلى ضرورة عدم التعامل مع السمنة باعتبارها مسألة وزن فقط، إذ يمكن أن تترافق معها مشكلات نفسية، بينها القلق والاكتئاب وانخفاض تقدير الذات، إضافة إلى تعرض بعض الأطفال والمراهقين للتنمر والوصمة الاجتماعية.

ودعت العاملين في القطاع الصحي إلى التعامل مبكراً مع السمنة والمشكلات النفسية المصاحبة لها بصورة متكاملة، مع إشراك الأسرة وتقديم رعاية تناسب عمر الطفل أو المراهق واحتياجاته.

400 مليون يعانون زيادة الوزن

وكانت منظمة الصحة العالمية قد قدرت أن نحو 400 مليون طفل ومراهق بين 5 و19 عاماً كانوا يعانون زيادة الوزن في 2024، بينهم 170 مليوناً مصابون بالسمنة.

وأكدت أن العلاج وحده لن يكون كافياً لوقف ارتفاع معدلات السمنة، داعية إلى سياسات تجعل الغذاء الصحي والنشاط البدني أكثر سهولة وتوافراً، إلى جانب إجراءات تشمل المدارس والتخطيط الحضري والنقل والحماية الاجتماعية.