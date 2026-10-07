The World Health Organization issued today (Wednesday) its first comprehensive global guidelines for addressing obesity in children and adolescents, amid a sharp rise in the number of affected individuals over the past decades.

The organization stated that approximately 170 million children and adolescents aged between 5 and 19 were living with obesity in 2024, including 70 million children aged 5 to 9 years and 100 million adolescents aged 10 to 19 years, noting that the prevalence rate of obesity in this group has quadrupled since 1990, from 2% to 8%.

Nutrition and Movement First

The guidelines emphasized that the foundation for addressing obesity in children and adolescents lies in organized programs that combine healthy nutrition, physical activity, and behavioral change, whether individually or as part of a comprehensive treatment program.

The organization also recommended the potential use of digital health interventions conditionally and under the supervision of parents or caregivers.

No Medications for Those Under 10 Years

The World Health Organization confirmed that it does not recommend the use of weight loss medications, obesity surgeries, or weight-reducing devices for children aged from birth to 9 years.

For adolescents aged 10 to 19 years, the use of approved medications can be considered only when comprehensive lifestyle change programs under supervision do not achieve the desired results.

Surgery Under Strict Conditions

The guidelines allowed for considering obesity surgeries for adolescents with severe cases, but under strict conditions and after specialized medical evaluation, and not as the first treatment option.

The organization emphasized that medications or surgical procedures do not constitute the foundation for treating obesity in young individuals, stressing that the priority remains to provide a healthy diet, increase physical activity, and implement sustainable behavioral changes.

Mental Health as Part of Treatment

The guidelines pointed out the necessity of not treating obesity merely as a weight issue, as it can be accompanied by psychological problems, including anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, in addition to some children and adolescents facing bullying and social stigma.

It called on health sector workers to address obesity and its accompanying psychological issues early in an integrated manner, involving the family and providing care that suits the child's or adolescent's age and needs.

400 Million Suffer from Overweight

The World Health Organization estimated that around 400 million children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 were suffering from overweight in 2024, among them 170 million were classified as obese.

It confirmed that treatment alone would not be sufficient to stop the rising rates of obesity, calling for policies that make healthy food and physical activity more accessible and available, along with measures that include schools, urban planning, transportation, and social protection.