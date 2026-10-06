تحول صباح يوم دراسي عادي في إسطنبول إلى مشهد من الرعب، بعدما شنت طالبة في المرحلة الثانوية هجوماً بسكين على طلاب مدرسة متوسطة، ما أسفر عن مصرع طفلة وإصابة 7 طلاب آخرين، اليوم (الثلاثاء).

وقال وزير التعليم التركي يوسف تيكين إن طالبة من بين المصابين فارقت الحياة متأثرة بإصابتها البليغة جراء الهجوم الذي استهدف مدرسة «شيخ شامل» في منطقة «باشاك شهير».

وذكرت تقارير محلية أن الطفلة المتوفاة تبلغ من العمر 10 سنوات وتدعى «إيسليم سارة بولوت»، وكانت إصابتها الأخطر بين ضحايا الحادثة.

من جانبه، أوضح محافظ إسطنبول داوود غول أن خمسة من الطلاب المصابين تعرضوا لإصابات طفيفة، فيما أصيب اثنان آخران بإصابات متوسطة.

ووقع الهجوم مع بداية اليوم الدراسي، عندما هاجمت طالبة تسكن بجوار المدرسة، لكنها تدرس في مدرسة أخرى، عدداً من الطلاب بسكين، قبل أن يتمكن حراس الأمن من السيطرة عليها.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو من أمام المدرسة حالة من الهلع والغضب بين الأهالي، الذين توافدوا إلى الموقع بعد علمهم بالهجوم لاصطحاب أبنائهم.

وعلقت وزارة التربية والتعليم الدراسة في المدرسة لمدة يومين، فيما تواصل الشرطة تحقيقاتها لكشف ملابسات الهجوم ودوافعه، وسط شهادات من طلاب أفادت بأن المهاجمة حضرت برفقة طالبة أخرى.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام تركية أن منفذة الهجوم طالبة تبلغ من العمر 15 عاماً وتدرس في الصف العاشر.