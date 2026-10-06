A regular school day in Istanbul turned into a scene of horror when a high school student launched a knife attack on middle school students, resulting in the death of a girl and the injury of 7 other students today (Tuesday).

Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin stated that one of the injured students died from her severe injuries sustained during the attack that targeted the "Sheikh Shamil" school in the "Basaksehir" area.

Local reports indicated that the deceased girl was 10 years old and named "Islim Sara Bolut," and her injury was the most critical among the victims of the incident.

For his part, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul explained that five of the injured students sustained minor injuries, while two others were moderately injured.

The attack occurred at the beginning of the school day when a student living next to the school, but attending another school, attacked several students with a knife before security guards were able to subdue her.

Videos from outside the school showed a state of panic and anger among parents who rushed to the site after learning about the attack to pick up their children.

The Ministry of Education suspended classes at the school for two days, while the police continue their investigations to uncover the circumstances and motives behind the attack, amid testimonies from students indicating that the attacker arrived with another student.

Turkish media reported that the assailant is a 15-year-old student in the tenth grade.