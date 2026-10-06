تحول صباح يوم دراسي عادي في إسطنبول إلى مشهد من الرعب، بعدما شنت طالبة في المرحلة الثانوية هجوماً بسكين على طلاب مدرسة متوسطة، ما أسفر عن مصرع طفلة وإصابة 7 طلاب آخرين، اليوم (الثلاثاء).
وقال وزير التعليم التركي يوسف تيكين إن طالبة من بين المصابين فارقت الحياة متأثرة بإصابتها البليغة جراء الهجوم الذي استهدف مدرسة «شيخ شامل» في منطقة «باشاك شهير».
وذكرت تقارير محلية أن الطفلة المتوفاة تبلغ من العمر 10 سنوات وتدعى «إيسليم سارة بولوت»، وكانت إصابتها الأخطر بين ضحايا الحادثة.
من جانبه، أوضح محافظ إسطنبول داوود غول أن خمسة من الطلاب المصابين تعرضوا لإصابات طفيفة، فيما أصيب اثنان آخران بإصابات متوسطة.
ووقع الهجوم مع بداية اليوم الدراسي، عندما هاجمت طالبة تسكن بجوار المدرسة، لكنها تدرس في مدرسة أخرى، عدداً من الطلاب بسكين، قبل أن يتمكن حراس الأمن من السيطرة عليها.
وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو من أمام المدرسة حالة من الهلع والغضب بين الأهالي، الذين توافدوا إلى الموقع بعد علمهم بالهجوم لاصطحاب أبنائهم.
وعلقت وزارة التربية والتعليم الدراسة في المدرسة لمدة يومين، فيما تواصل الشرطة تحقيقاتها لكشف ملابسات الهجوم ودوافعه، وسط شهادات من طلاب أفادت بأن المهاجمة حضرت برفقة طالبة أخرى.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام تركية أن منفذة الهجوم طالبة تبلغ من العمر 15 عاماً وتدرس في الصف العاشر.
A regular school day in Istanbul turned into a scene of horror when a high school student launched a knife attack on middle school students, resulting in the death of a girl and the injury of 7 other students today (Tuesday).
Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin stated that one of the injured students died from her severe injuries sustained during the attack that targeted the "Sheikh Shamil" school in the "Basaksehir" area.
Local reports indicated that the deceased girl was 10 years old and named "Islim Sara Bolut," and her injury was the most critical among the victims of the incident.
For his part, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul explained that five of the injured students sustained minor injuries, while two others were moderately injured.
The attack occurred at the beginning of the school day when a student living next to the school, but attending another school, attacked several students with a knife before security guards were able to subdue her.
Videos from outside the school showed a state of panic and anger among parents who rushed to the site after learning about the attack to pick up their children.
The Ministry of Education suspended classes at the school for two days, while the police continue their investigations to uncover the circumstances and motives behind the attack, amid testimonies from students indicating that the attacker arrived with another student.
Turkish media reported that the assailant is a 15-year-old student in the tenth grade.