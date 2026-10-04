في حادث مأساوي هز الطريق الأوسطي بمدينة 6 أكتوبر، لقي 8 أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب 7 آخرون، اليوم الخميس، إثر تصادم عنيف بين سيارة ميكروباص وأخرى تريلا، وسط حالة من الاستنفار الأمني والطبي للتعامل مع تداعيات الحادث.

وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الجيزة بلاغًا من غرفة النجدة يفيد بوقوع حادث تصادم أعلى الطريق الأوسطي، وسقوط عدد من الضحايا والمصابين.

وعلى الفور، انتقلت القوات الأمنية إلى موقع الحادث، بالتزامن مع وصول سيارات الإسعاف، ليتبين من المعاينة الأولية وقوع تصادم بين ميكروباص وتريلا، أسفر عن وفاة 8 أشخاص وإصابة 7 آخرين.

وجرى نقل المصابين إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، فيما نُقلت جثامين الضحايا إلى المشرحة تحت تصرف النيابة العامة، تمهيدًا لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية المقررة.

وفي الوقت نفسه، عمل رجال المرور على رفع آثار الحادث وإعادة تسيير الحركة بالطريق، بينما باشرت الأجهزة الأمنية إجراءاتها لكشف ملابسات الواقعة وتحديد أسباب التصادم.

وتحرر المحضر اللازم، فيما تولت النيابة العامة التحقيق للوقوف على تفاصيل الحادث وأسبابه، واستكمال الإجراءات القانونية.