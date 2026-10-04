In a tragic incident that shook the Middle Ring Road in 6th of October City, 8 people lost their lives and 7 others were injured today, Thursday, following a violent collision between a microbus and a truck, amid a state of security and medical alert to deal with the aftermath of the accident.

The security authorities at the Giza Security Directorate received a report from the emergency room indicating that a collision had occurred on the Middle Ring Road, resulting in several casualties and injuries.

Immediately, security forces moved to the accident site, coinciding with the arrival of ambulances, and it was found upon initial inspection that a collision had occurred between a microbus and a truck, resulting in the death of 8 people and the injury of 7 others.

The injured were transported to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care, while the bodies of the victims were transferred to the morgue under the jurisdiction of the public prosecution, in preparation for the legal procedures to be taken.

At the same time, traffic officers worked to clear the debris from the accident and restore traffic flow on the road, while security agencies began their procedures to uncover the circumstances of the incident and determine the causes of the collision.

The necessary report was filed, and the public prosecution took over the investigation to ascertain the details and causes of the accident and to complete the legal procedures.