في حادث مأساوي هز الطريق الأوسطي بمدينة 6 أكتوبر، لقي 8 أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب 7 آخرون، اليوم الخميس، إثر تصادم عنيف بين سيارة ميكروباص وأخرى تريلا، وسط حالة من الاستنفار الأمني والطبي للتعامل مع تداعيات الحادث.
وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الجيزة بلاغًا من غرفة النجدة يفيد بوقوع حادث تصادم أعلى الطريق الأوسطي، وسقوط عدد من الضحايا والمصابين.
وعلى الفور، انتقلت القوات الأمنية إلى موقع الحادث، بالتزامن مع وصول سيارات الإسعاف، ليتبين من المعاينة الأولية وقوع تصادم بين ميكروباص وتريلا، أسفر عن وفاة 8 أشخاص وإصابة 7 آخرين.
وجرى نقل المصابين إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، فيما نُقلت جثامين الضحايا إلى المشرحة تحت تصرف النيابة العامة، تمهيدًا لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية المقررة.
وفي الوقت نفسه، عمل رجال المرور على رفع آثار الحادث وإعادة تسيير الحركة بالطريق، بينما باشرت الأجهزة الأمنية إجراءاتها لكشف ملابسات الواقعة وتحديد أسباب التصادم.
وتحرر المحضر اللازم، فيما تولت النيابة العامة التحقيق للوقوف على تفاصيل الحادث وأسبابه، واستكمال الإجراءات القانونية.
In a tragic incident that shook the Middle Ring Road in 6th of October City, 8 people lost their lives and 7 others were injured today, Thursday, following a violent collision between a microbus and a truck, amid a state of security and medical alert to deal with the aftermath of the accident.
The security authorities at the Giza Security Directorate received a report from the emergency room indicating that a collision had occurred on the Middle Ring Road, resulting in several casualties and injuries.
Immediately, security forces moved to the accident site, coinciding with the arrival of ambulances, and it was found upon initial inspection that a collision had occurred between a microbus and a truck, resulting in the death of 8 people and the injury of 7 others.
The injured were transported to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care, while the bodies of the victims were transferred to the morgue under the jurisdiction of the public prosecution, in preparation for the legal procedures to be taken.
At the same time, traffic officers worked to clear the debris from the accident and restore traffic flow on the road, while security agencies began their procedures to uncover the circumstances of the incident and determine the causes of the collision.
The necessary report was filed, and the public prosecution took over the investigation to ascertain the details and causes of the accident and to complete the legal procedures.