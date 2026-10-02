تحولت رحلة بحث اعتيادية عن الأحجار الكريمة إلى مفاجأة كبيرة لأمريكي، بعدما عثر وسط الحصى على ألماسة صفراء نادرة تزن 6.03 قراريط داخل متنزه «Crater of Diamonds» بولاية أركنساس الأمريكية، وسط تقديرات متفاوتة لقيمتها قد تصل إلى مليون دولار.

وكان جاك بيرادين يفحص الحصى الذي جمعه برفقة صديقه مايكل شوماخر، أثناء بث مباشر عبر تطبيق «تيك توك»، عندما لفت انتباهه بريق حجر غير معتاد، قبل أن يتبين أنه ألماسة كبيرة.

أكثر من 12 عاماً من البحث

ويمارس بيرادين البحث عن الألماس في الموقع منذ عام 2013، وعثر خلال تلك السنوات على أكثر من 300 حجر، إلا أن الألماسة الأخيرة تعد أكبر اكتشافاته حتى الآن، كما سجلت كأكبر ألماسة يعثر عليها في المتنزه خلال 2026.

وأطلق بيرادين وصديقه على الحجر اسم «American Dream»، فيما أكد مسؤولو المتنزه أن وزنه يبلغ 6.03 قراريط، ويصنف بين أكبر الألماسات التي عُثر عليها في الموقع منذ افتتاحه أمام الجمهور.


تقديرات متفاوتة للقيمة

وقال بيرادين إن بعض هواة جمع الأحجار أخبروه بأن قيمة الألماسة قد تتجاوز مليون دولار، إلا أن هذا الرقم لا يمثل تقييماً رسمياً.

وقدّرت خبيرة معتمدة في الأحجار الكريمة تحدثت إلى وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» أن قيمة ألماسة صفراء عالية الجودة بهذا الحجم قد تبلغ نحو 250 ألف دولار، بحسب خصائص الحجر وجودته بعد الفحص والقطع.

أرباح مشتركة

ويعتزم بيرادين تقاسم أي عائد يحصل عليه من الألماسة مع صديقه شوماخر، الذي شاركه في جمع الحصى الذي خرج منه الحجر، فيما يأمل في استثمار نصيبه في مشروع خاص بالبحث عن البلورات.

ويعد متنزه «Crater of Diamonds» من المواقع القليلة التي تسمح للزوار بالبحث عن الألماس والاحتفاظ بما يعثرون عليه، وسجل العثور على أكثر من 37 ألف ألماسة في الموقع منذ تحوله إلى متنزه حكومي عام 1972.