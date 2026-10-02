An ordinary search for gemstones turned into a big surprise for an American, after he found a rare yellow diamond weighing 6.03 carats among the gravel in the "Crater of Diamonds" park in Arkansas, with varying estimates of its value potentially reaching one million dollars.

Jack Paradin was examining the gravel he collected with his friend Michael Schumacher during a live broadcast on the TikTok app when he noticed the sparkle of an unusual stone, before realizing it was a large diamond.

More than 12 Years of Searching

Paradin has been searching for diamonds at the site since 2013 and has found more than 300 stones over the years, but the latest diamond is considered his largest discovery to date, and it has been recorded as the largest diamond found in the park in 2026.

Paradin and his friend named the stone "American Dream," while park officials confirmed that its weight is 6.03 carats, classifying it among the largest diamonds found at the site since it opened to the public.





Varying Value Estimates

Paradin said that some gemstone collectors told him that the diamond's value could exceed one million dollars, but this figure does not represent an official appraisal.

A certified gem expert who spoke to the Associated Press estimated that the value of a high-quality yellow diamond of this size could be around 250,000 dollars, depending on the stone's characteristics and quality after examination and cutting.

Shared Profits

Paradin intends to share any proceeds he receives from the diamond with his friend Schumacher, who helped him collect the gravel from which the stone came, while he hopes to invest his share in a project related to crystal hunting.