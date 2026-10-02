تحولت رحلة بحث اعتيادية عن الأحجار الكريمة إلى مفاجأة كبيرة لأمريكي، بعدما عثر وسط الحصى على ألماسة صفراء نادرة تزن 6.03 قراريط داخل متنزه «Crater of Diamonds» بولاية أركنساس الأمريكية، وسط تقديرات متفاوتة لقيمتها قد تصل إلى مليون دولار.
وكان جاك بيرادين يفحص الحصى الذي جمعه برفقة صديقه مايكل شوماخر، أثناء بث مباشر عبر تطبيق «تيك توك»، عندما لفت انتباهه بريق حجر غير معتاد، قبل أن يتبين أنه ألماسة كبيرة.
أكثر من 12 عاماً من البحث
ويمارس بيرادين البحث عن الألماس في الموقع منذ عام 2013، وعثر خلال تلك السنوات على أكثر من 300 حجر، إلا أن الألماسة الأخيرة تعد أكبر اكتشافاته حتى الآن، كما سجلت كأكبر ألماسة يعثر عليها في المتنزه خلال 2026.
وأطلق بيرادين وصديقه على الحجر اسم «American Dream»، فيما أكد مسؤولو المتنزه أن وزنه يبلغ 6.03 قراريط، ويصنف بين أكبر الألماسات التي عُثر عليها في الموقع منذ افتتاحه أمام الجمهور.
تقديرات متفاوتة للقيمة
وقال بيرادين إن بعض هواة جمع الأحجار أخبروه بأن قيمة الألماسة قد تتجاوز مليون دولار، إلا أن هذا الرقم لا يمثل تقييماً رسمياً.
وقدّرت خبيرة معتمدة في الأحجار الكريمة تحدثت إلى وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» أن قيمة ألماسة صفراء عالية الجودة بهذا الحجم قد تبلغ نحو 250 ألف دولار، بحسب خصائص الحجر وجودته بعد الفحص والقطع.
أرباح مشتركة
ويعتزم بيرادين تقاسم أي عائد يحصل عليه من الألماسة مع صديقه شوماخر، الذي شاركه في جمع الحصى الذي خرج منه الحجر، فيما يأمل في استثمار نصيبه في مشروع خاص بالبحث عن البلورات.
ويعد متنزه «Crater of Diamonds» من المواقع القليلة التي تسمح للزوار بالبحث عن الألماس والاحتفاظ بما يعثرون عليه، وسجل العثور على أكثر من 37 ألف ألماسة في الموقع منذ تحوله إلى متنزه حكومي عام 1972.
An ordinary search for gemstones turned into a big surprise for an American, after he found a rare yellow diamond weighing 6.03 carats among the gravel in the "Crater of Diamonds" park in Arkansas, with varying estimates of its value potentially reaching one million dollars.
Jack Paradin was examining the gravel he collected with his friend Michael Schumacher during a live broadcast on the TikTok app when he noticed the sparkle of an unusual stone, before realizing it was a large diamond.
More than 12 Years of Searching
Paradin has been searching for diamonds at the site since 2013 and has found more than 300 stones over the years, but the latest diamond is considered his largest discovery to date, and it has been recorded as the largest diamond found in the park in 2026.
Paradin and his friend named the stone "American Dream," while park officials confirmed that its weight is 6.03 carats, classifying it among the largest diamonds found at the site since it opened to the public.
Varying Value Estimates
Paradin said that some gemstone collectors told him that the diamond's value could exceed one million dollars, but this figure does not represent an official appraisal.
A certified gem expert who spoke to the Associated Press estimated that the value of a high-quality yellow diamond of this size could be around 250,000 dollars, depending on the stone's characteristics and quality after examination and cutting.
Shared Profits
Paradin intends to share any proceeds he receives from the diamond with his friend Schumacher, who helped him collect the gravel from which the stone came, while he hopes to invest his share in a project related to crystal hunting.
The "Crater of Diamonds" park is one of the few places that allows visitors to search for diamonds and keep what they find, with more than 37,000 diamonds recorded at the site since it became a state park in 1972.