احتفلت الأمريكية ناعومي وايتهيد بعيد ميلادها الـ116، لتصبح أكبر شخص معروف على قيد الحياة في الولايات المتحدة، وثاني أكبر شخص حي معروف في العالم، في إنجاز نادر يعيد سؤالًا قديمًا إلى الواجهة: ما الذي يجعل بعض البشر يعيشون أكثر من قرن؟
وُلدت وايتهيد في 26 سبتمبر 1910 بولاية جورجيا، واحتفلت بعيد ميلادها الـ116 في مدينة غرينفيل بولاية بنسلفانيا، بعد رحلة عمر شهدت تحولات هائلة خلال أكثر من قرن.
وتؤكد سجلات مجموعة أبحاث علم الشيخوخة عمرها، فيما تصنفها مؤسسة LongeviQuest حاليًا أكبر شخص حي معروف في الولايات المتحدة، والثاني عالميًا، خلف البريطانية إيثيل كاترهام، البالغة 117 عامًا.
ورغم هذا العمر الاستثنائي، لا تبدو وايتهيد صاحبة «وصفة سحرية» للحياة الطويلة؛ فقد عُرفت بعدم التدخين أو تناول الكحول، إلى جانب حبها للطبخ والخبز والرسم والموسيقى، كما أشارت في تصريحات سابقة إلى احتمال أن تكون الجينات قد لعبت دورًا في طول عمرها.
ويرى العلماء أن الوصول إلى أعمار استثنائية كهذه لا يرتبط بعامل واحد، بل بتداخل معقد بين الوراثة ونمط الحياة والبيئة والحالة الصحية، مع بقاء كثير من أسرار الشيخوخة وطول العمر قيد البحث.
American Naomi Whitehead celebrated her 116th birthday, becoming the oldest known living person in the United States and the second oldest known living person in the world, in a rare achievement that brings an old question to the forefront: What makes some humans live for more than a century?
Whitehead was born on September 26, 1910, in Georgia, and celebrated her 116th birthday in Greenville, Pennsylvania, after a lifetime that has witnessed tremendous transformations over more than a century.
Records from the Longevity Research Group confirm her age, while the LongeviQuest organization currently classifies her as the oldest known living person in the United States and the second globally, behind 117-year-old British woman Ethel Caterham.
Despite this extraordinary age, Whitehead does not seem to have a "magic recipe" for long life; she is known for not smoking or drinking alcohol, along with her love for cooking, baking, painting, and music. She has also previously mentioned that genetics may have played a role in her longevity.
Scientists believe that reaching such exceptional ages is not linked to a single factor, but rather to a complex interplay between genetics, lifestyle, environment, and health status, with many secrets of aging and longevity still under investigation.