American Naomi Whitehead celebrated her 116th birthday, becoming the oldest known living person in the United States and the second oldest known living person in the world, in a rare achievement that brings an old question to the forefront: What makes some humans live for more than a century?

Whitehead was born on September 26, 1910, in Georgia, and celebrated her 116th birthday in Greenville, Pennsylvania, after a lifetime that has witnessed tremendous transformations over more than a century.

Records from the Longevity Research Group confirm her age, while the LongeviQuest organization currently classifies her as the oldest known living person in the United States and the second globally, behind 117-year-old British woman Ethel Caterham.

Despite this extraordinary age, Whitehead does not seem to have a "magic recipe" for long life; she is known for not smoking or drinking alcohol, along with her love for cooking, baking, painting, and music. She has also previously mentioned that genetics may have played a role in her longevity.

Scientists believe that reaching such exceptional ages is not linked to a single factor, but rather to a complex interplay between genetics, lifestyle, environment, and health status, with many secrets of aging and longevity still under investigation.