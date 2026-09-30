احتفلت الأمريكية ناعومي وايتهيد بعيد ميلادها الـ116، لتصبح أكبر شخص معروف على قيد الحياة في الولايات المتحدة، وثاني أكبر شخص حي معروف في العالم، في إنجاز نادر يعيد سؤالًا قديمًا إلى الواجهة: ما الذي يجعل بعض البشر يعيشون أكثر من قرن؟

وُلدت وايتهيد في 26 سبتمبر 1910 بولاية جورجيا، واحتفلت بعيد ميلادها الـ116 في مدينة غرينفيل بولاية بنسلفانيا، بعد رحلة عمر شهدت تحولات هائلة خلال أكثر من قرن.

وتؤكد سجلات مجموعة أبحاث علم الشيخوخة عمرها، فيما تصنفها مؤسسة LongeviQuest حاليًا أكبر شخص حي معروف في الولايات المتحدة، والثاني عالميًا، خلف البريطانية إيثيل كاترهام، البالغة 117 عامًا.

ورغم هذا العمر الاستثنائي، لا تبدو وايتهيد صاحبة «وصفة سحرية» للحياة الطويلة؛ فقد عُرفت بعدم التدخين أو تناول الكحول، إلى جانب حبها للطبخ والخبز والرسم والموسيقى، كما أشارت في تصريحات سابقة إلى احتمال أن تكون الجينات قد لعبت دورًا في طول عمرها.

ويرى العلماء أن الوصول إلى أعمار استثنائية كهذه لا يرتبط بعامل واحد، بل بتداخل معقد بين الوراثة ونمط الحياة والبيئة والحالة الصحية، مع بقاء كثير من أسرار الشيخوخة وطول العمر قيد البحث.