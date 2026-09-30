A state of increasing anxiety looms over families and educational institutions in the Souss-Massa region of Morocco, following the official announcement of two family clusters of diphtheria and the recording of two deaths, amid intense medical warnings about the rapid spread of infection among students.

Diphtheria primarily spreads through respiratory droplets, where the bacteria cause severe symptoms ranging from high fever, sore throat, swelling, to direct difficulty in breathing. Health authorities have warned that the disease is re-emerging suddenly in groups that have not completed the basic vaccination program.

Medical specialists confirmed that some families' difficulties in completing the recommended booster vaccinations for their children, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, created a gap that allowed the disease to return. Moroccan pediatricians emphasized the need to review health records promptly and catch up on missing doses to prevent the formation of new epidemic clusters.

For their part, vigilance and monitoring committees in the Ait Baha region have rushed to launch extensive field vaccination campaigns and organize visits within educational institutions to ensure the well-being of students. Health services continue to raise alert levels to fully control the two clusters and avoid recording new complications.