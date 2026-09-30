تخيم حالة من القلق المتزايد على الأسر والمؤسسات التعليمية بجهة سوس ماسة في المغرب، عقب الإعلان الرسمي عن رصد بؤرتين عائليتين لداء الخناق (الدفتيريا) وتسجيل حالتي وفاة، وسط تحذيرات طبية مكثفة من مخاطر السريان السريع للعدوى بين التلاميذ.

وينتقل داء الخناق أساساً عبر الرذاذ التنفسي، حيث يتسبب الميكروب في ظهور أعراض شديدة تتنوع بين الحمى الحادة، وألم الحلق، والتورم، وضيق التنفس المباشر. وحذرت السلطات الصحية من أن المرض يعاود الظهور بشكل مباغت في الفئات التي لم تستكمل برنامج اللقاحات الأساسية.

وأكد متخصصون في العلوم الطبية أن تعثر بعض الأسر في استكمال التذكيرات التلقيحية الموصى بها لأطفالها، خصوصاً في أعقاب فترة جائحة كورونا، شكّل ثغرة أتاحت للمرض العودة. وشدد أطباء الأطفال المغاربة على ضرورة مراجعة الدفاتر الصحية عاجلاً وتدارك الجرعات الناقصة لمنع تكون بؤر وبائية جديدة.

بدورها، سارعت لجان اليقظة والتتبع بإقليم اشتوكة آيت باها إلى إطلاق حملات «تطعيم» ميدانية واسعة، وتنظيم زيارات داخل المؤسسات التعليمية للتأكد من وضع التلاميذ. وتواصل المصالح الصحية رفع درجات التأهب للسيطرة الكاملة على البؤرتين وتفادي تسجيل مضاعفات جديدة.