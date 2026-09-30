أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم (الاربعاء)، بوزير الدفاع البريطاني ويس ستريتينغ.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين في المجال الدفاعي، وبحث الجهود المشتركة تجاه تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والتأكيد على دعم كل ما يسهم في تحقيق أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، ومناقشة المسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك.