أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم (الاربعاء)، بوزير الدفاع البريطاني ويس ستريتينغ.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين في المجال الدفاعي، وبحث الجهود المشتركة تجاه تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والتأكيد على دعم كل ما يسهم في تحقيق أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، ومناقشة المسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today (Wednesday) to British Defense Minister Ben Wallace.
During the call, they reviewed the strategic relations between the two friendly countries in the defense field, discussed joint efforts regarding the developments in the regional situation, emphasized support for anything that contributes to achieving the security and stability of the region, and discussed issues of mutual interest.