رفع أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد،بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتمديد خدمته أميراً للمنطقة لمدة أربع سنوات. وأعرب أمير عسير، عن اعتزازه بهذه الثقة الكريمة، مؤكداً أنها تمثل مسؤولية وأمانة لمواصلة العمل وبذل المزيد من الجهود لخدمة منطقة عسير وأهلها، وتحقيق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة في تنمية المنطقة واستثمار مقوماتها وميزها النسبية، بما يُسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وقال أمير منطقة عسير: «لقد منحتم عسير فرصة تاريخية لتحقيق الازدهار، وإن امتناننا لهذه الثقة مقرون بعهد بأننا جميعاً لن ندخر جهداً في تسخير كل ما نستطيع من موارد وإمكانات، وعقد أجدر التحالفات، وفاءً لثقتكم، وإسعادًا لأهل هذه المنطقة، وتحقيقًا لصعودها المنشود». وسأل الأمير تركي بن طلال، الله تعالى، أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وأن يمدهما بعونه وتوفيقه، وأن يعينه على أداء الأمانة ومواصلة خدمة منطقة عسير وأهلها، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها وعزها ورخاءها وازدهارها.
أمير عسير يشكر خادم الحرمين وولي العهد على تمديد خدمته 4 سنوات
The Prince of the Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, on the occasion of the royal decree extending his service as the Prince of the region for an additional four years. The Prince of Asir expressed his pride in this generous trust, affirming that it represents a responsibility and a duty to continue working and exerting more efforts to serve the Asir region and its people, and to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership in developing the region and investing its components and relative advantages, contributing to the achievement of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The Prince of Asir stated: "You have granted Asir a historic opportunity to achieve prosperity, and our gratitude for this trust is coupled with a pledge that we will spare no effort in harnessing all the resources and capabilities we can, forming the most deserving alliances, in loyalty to your trust, to bring happiness to the people of this region, and to achieve the desired ascent." Prince Turki bin Talal prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, to grant them His assistance and success, to help him fulfill the trust and continue serving the Asir region and its people, and to maintain the security, dignity, prosperity, and flourishing of the Kingdom.