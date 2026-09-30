The Prince of the Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, on the occasion of the royal decree extending his service as the Prince of the region for an additional four years. The Prince of Asir expressed his pride in this generous trust, affirming that it represents a responsibility and a duty to continue working and exerting more efforts to serve the Asir region and its people, and to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership in developing the region and investing its components and relative advantages, contributing to the achievement of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The Prince of Asir stated: "You have granted Asir a historic opportunity to achieve prosperity, and our gratitude for this trust is coupled with a pledge that we will spare no effort in harnessing all the resources and capabilities we can, forming the most deserving alliances, in loyalty to your trust, to bring happiness to the people of this region, and to achieve the desired ascent." Prince Turki bin Talal prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, to grant them His assistance and success, to help him fulfill the trust and continue serving the Asir region and its people, and to maintain the security, dignity, prosperity, and flourishing of the Kingdom.