رفع أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد،بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتمديد خدمته أميراً للمنطقة لمدة أربع سنوات. وأعرب أمير عسير، عن اعتزازه بهذه الثقة الكريمة، مؤكداً أنها تمثل مسؤولية وأمانة لمواصلة العمل وبذل المزيد من الجهود لخدمة منطقة عسير وأهلها، وتحقيق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة في تنمية المنطقة واستثمار مقوماتها وميزها النسبية، بما يُسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وقال أمير منطقة عسير: «لقد منحتم عسير فرصة تاريخية لتحقيق الازدهار، وإن امتناننا لهذه الثقة مقرون بعهد بأننا جميعاً لن ندخر جهداً في تسخير كل ما نستطيع من موارد وإمكانات، وعقد أجدر التحالفات، وفاءً لثقتكم، وإسعادًا لأهل هذه المنطقة، وتحقيقًا لصعودها المنشود». وسأل الأمير تركي بن طلال، الله تعالى، أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وأن يمدهما بعونه وتوفيقه، وأن يعينه على أداء الأمانة ومواصلة خدمة منطقة عسير وأهلها، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها وعزها ورخاءها وازدهارها.