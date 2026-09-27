Six people were killed in a powerful explosion that led to the collapse of a residential building in the historic Plaka neighborhood in the heart of the Greek capital, Athens, while authorities continue to investigate to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Greek firefighting teams announced yesterday (Saturday) that they had recovered the bodies of the six individuals who were being searched for under the rubble of the building, after an operation that involved rescue teams, trained dogs, cameras, and sensors.

4 Americans Among the Victims

U.S. officials confirmed that four American tourists, a couple, were among the dead. The tourists were staying in one of the building's apartments and were scheduled to leave Athens on a flight on Friday, but they did not arrive at the airport. The other two victims were an elderly couple residing in the building.

The explosion occurred on Friday morning in the tourist area of Plaka, near several of Athens' most prominent landmarks, including the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus, causing the building to collapse and damaging nearby homes, shops, and cars, with debris and glass scattered up to three streets away. People in a neighboring building were also injured, while authorities cordoned off the site due to fears of further collapses.

Investigation into the Cause of the Explosion

The Greek fire department's investigation unit began examining the site of the incident, amid reports of a gas smell in the area prior to the explosion. Athens Mayor Harris Doukas stated that initial indications suggest a link between the incident and the gas infrastructure, but authorities have not yet announced a final result of the investigation.

The U.S. State Department later confirmed that the four American citizens died as a result of a gas explosion, while the Greek investigation continues into the technical circumstances that led to the explosion and the building's collapse.