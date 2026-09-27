لقي ستة أشخاص مقتلهم إثر انفجار قوي أدى إلى انهيار مبنى سكني في حي بلاكا التاريخي وسط العاصمة اليونانية أثينا، فيما تواصل السلطات التحقيق لتحديد السبب الدقيق للانفجار.
وأعلنت فرق الإطفاء اليونانية، أمس (السبت)، انتشال جثث الأشخاص الستة الذين كان البحث جارياً عنهم تحت أنقاض المبنى، بعد عملية شاركت فيها فرق إنقاذ وكلاب مدربة وكاميرات وأجهزة استشعار.
4 أمريكيين بين الضحايا
وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن أربعة سياح أمريكيين، وهم زوجان، كانوا بين القتلى. وكان السياح يقيمون في إحدى شقق المبنى، وكان من المقرر أن يغادروا أثينا على متن رحلة جوية الجمعة، لكنهم لم يصلوا إلى المطار. أما الضحيتان الأخريان فكانا زوجين مسنين يقيمان في المبنى.
ووقع الانفجار صباح الجمعة في منطقة بلاكا السياحية القريبة من عدد من أبرز معالم أثينا، بينها الأكروبوليس ومعبد زيوس، وتسبب في انهيار المبنى وإلحاق أضرار بمنازل ومتاجر وسيارات مجاورة، فيما تناثر الركام والزجاج لمسافة وصلت إلى ثلاثة شوارع. كما أصيب أشخاص في مبنى مجاور، فيما فرضت السلطات طوقاً حول موقع الحادث خشية انهيارات إضافية.
التحقيق في سبب الانفجار
وباشرت وحدة التحقيق التابعة للإطفاء اليوناني فحص موقع الحادث، وسط إفادات عن رائحة غاز في المنطقة قبل الانفجار. وقال عمدة أثينا هاريس دوكاس إن المؤشرات الأولية ترجح ارتباط الحادث بالبنية التحتية للغاز، إلا أن السلطات لم تعلن حتى الآن نتيجة نهائية للتحقيق.
وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية لاحقاً أن المواطنين الأمريكيين الأربعة توفوا نتيجة انفجار غاز، بينما يستمر التحقيق اليوناني في الملابسات الفنية التي أدت إلى وقوعه وانهيار المبنى.
Six people were killed in a powerful explosion that led to the collapse of a residential building in the historic Plaka neighborhood in the heart of the Greek capital, Athens, while authorities continue to investigate to determine the exact cause of the explosion.
Greek firefighting teams announced yesterday (Saturday) that they had recovered the bodies of the six individuals who were being searched for under the rubble of the building, after an operation that involved rescue teams, trained dogs, cameras, and sensors.
4 Americans Among the Victims
U.S. officials confirmed that four American tourists, a couple, were among the dead. The tourists were staying in one of the building's apartments and were scheduled to leave Athens on a flight on Friday, but they did not arrive at the airport. The other two victims were an elderly couple residing in the building.
The explosion occurred on Friday morning in the tourist area of Plaka, near several of Athens' most prominent landmarks, including the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus, causing the building to collapse and damaging nearby homes, shops, and cars, with debris and glass scattered up to three streets away. People in a neighboring building were also injured, while authorities cordoned off the site due to fears of further collapses.
Investigation into the Cause of the Explosion
The Greek fire department's investigation unit began examining the site of the incident, amid reports of a gas smell in the area prior to the explosion. Athens Mayor Harris Doukas stated that initial indications suggest a link between the incident and the gas infrastructure, but authorities have not yet announced a final result of the investigation.
The U.S. State Department later confirmed that the four American citizens died as a result of a gas explosion, while the Greek investigation continues into the technical circumstances that led to the explosion and the building's collapse.