لقي ستة أشخاص مقتلهم إثر انفجار قوي أدى إلى انهيار مبنى سكني في حي بلاكا التاريخي وسط العاصمة اليونانية أثينا، فيما تواصل السلطات التحقيق لتحديد السبب الدقيق للانفجار.

وأعلنت فرق الإطفاء اليونانية، أمس (السبت)، انتشال جثث الأشخاص الستة الذين كان البحث جارياً عنهم تحت أنقاض المبنى، بعد عملية شاركت فيها فرق إنقاذ وكلاب مدربة وكاميرات وأجهزة استشعار.

4 أمريكيين بين الضحايا

وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن أربعة سياح أمريكيين، وهم زوجان، كانوا بين القتلى. وكان السياح يقيمون في إحدى شقق المبنى، وكان من المقرر أن يغادروا أثينا على متن رحلة جوية الجمعة، لكنهم لم يصلوا إلى المطار. أما الضحيتان الأخريان فكانا زوجين مسنين يقيمان في المبنى.

ووقع الانفجار صباح الجمعة في منطقة بلاكا السياحية القريبة من عدد من أبرز معالم أثينا، بينها الأكروبوليس ومعبد زيوس، وتسبب في انهيار المبنى وإلحاق أضرار بمنازل ومتاجر وسيارات مجاورة، فيما تناثر الركام والزجاج لمسافة وصلت إلى ثلاثة شوارع. كما أصيب أشخاص في مبنى مجاور، فيما فرضت السلطات طوقاً حول موقع الحادث خشية انهيارات إضافية.

التحقيق في سبب الانفجار

وباشرت وحدة التحقيق التابعة للإطفاء اليوناني فحص موقع الحادث، وسط إفادات عن رائحة غاز في المنطقة قبل الانفجار. وقال عمدة أثينا هاريس دوكاس إن المؤشرات الأولية ترجح ارتباط الحادث بالبنية التحتية للغاز، إلا أن السلطات لم تعلن حتى الآن نتيجة نهائية للتحقيق.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية لاحقاً أن المواطنين الأمريكيين الأربعة توفوا نتيجة انفجار غاز، بينما يستمر التحقيق اليوناني في الملابسات الفنية التي أدت إلى وقوعه وانهيار المبنى.