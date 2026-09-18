A man entered a private hospital in Mumbai, India, to undergo surgery for a hernia, before the discharge procedures the next day turned into a surprise, as his family was informed that the bill included an additional procedure classified as related to cancer treatment, despite his confirmation that he had not been diagnosed with the disease and had not visited the hospital for treatment.



95,000 turns into 202,000 rupees

Reggie Abraham underwent hernia surgery at "Criticare" Hospital in the Malad area on September 1, after obtaining prior approval from the insurance company for a non-cash treatment coverage valued at 95,500 rupees.

On September 2, during the discharge procedures, staff from the hospital's insurance claims department informed his family that his bill had risen to 202,000 rupees due to the registration of an additional procedure said to be related to cancer. According to Abraham, he was asked to pay the remaining amount out of pocket after the insurance company refused to cover the additional procedure.



Procedure classified as cancer-related

Abraham stated that the billing records included hernia repair surgery alongside a procedure known as "omentum resection," classified as related to cancer, confirming that he had never received a cancer diagnosis or consultation for treatment.

Here lies an important point in the case; as omentum resection is a surgical procedure that can be used in some cancer treatments, but it can also be performed as part of certain complex hernia surgeries, making the essence of the dispute revolve around how to classify and bill the procedure rather than proving a separate cancer surgery for the patient.



Hospital: Human error

The hospital attributed the incident to "an unintended human error," explaining that a non-medical administrative staff member chose an incorrect classification while entering the procedure details into the billing and insurance system.

The hospital's founder, Deepak Namjoshi, stated that the error was corrected and that the hospital did not receive an advance payment for the disputed amount, resulting in the final bill paid by the patient being 75,000 rupees.



Dispute over how the error was discovered

While Abraham stated that the error was corrected after he objected to the bill, the hospital, on the other hand, confirmed that it discovered the problem and corrected it on its own without needing a prompt from the patient, which is a point of disagreement between the two parties.



Doctor retracts description of "negligence"

The incident sparked further controversy after the doctor who performed the surgery described what happened in a letter dated September 3 as "negligence," but later clarified, after media inquiries, that he preferred to use the term "confusion" instead of negligence, affirming that the incident was not a case of fraud, although it did cause distress to the patient.



Complaints to regulatory bodies

Abraham did not stop at correcting the bill; he filed complaints with the Medical Council of Maharashtra, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai, as well as public health authorities at the state and city levels, demanding a review of what happened.