دخل رجل إلى مستشفى خاص في مدينة مومباي الهندية لإجراء عملية لعلاج الفتق، قبل أن تتحول إجراءات خروجه في اليوم التالي إلى مفاجأة، بعدما أُبلغت أسرته بأن الفاتورة تتضمن إجراءً إضافياً مصنفاً على أنه مرتبط بعلاج السرطان، رغم تأكيده أنه لم يُشخّص بالمرض ولم يراجع المستشفى لعلاجه.

95 ألفاً تتحول إلى 202 ألف روبية

وخضع ريجي أبراهام لجراحة الفتق في مستشفى «كريتيكير» بمنطقة مالاد في الأول من سبتمبر، بعدما حصل قبل دخوله المستشفى على موافقة من شركة التأمين لتغطية علاجية غير نقدية بقيمة 95,500 روبية.

وفي الثاني من سبتمبر، وأثناء إجراءات خروجه، أبلغ موظفو الجهة المسؤولة عن مطالبات التأمين في المستشفى أسرته بأن فاتورته ارتفعت إلى 202 ألف روبية، بسبب تسجيل إجراء إضافي قيل إنه مرتبط بالسرطان. وبحسب أبراهام، طُلب منه دفع المبلغ المتبقي من جيبه بعد رفض شركة التأمين تغطية الإجراء الإضافي.

إجراء يحمل تصنيفاً للسرطان

وقال أبراهام إن سجلات الفوترة تضمنت جراحة إصلاح الفتق إلى جانب إجراء يُعرف بـ«استئصال الثرب» مصنفاً على أنه مرتبط بالسرطان، مؤكداً أنه لم يسبق أن تلقى تشخيصاً بالسرطان أو استشارة لعلاجه.

وهنا تكمن نقطة مهمة في القضية؛ إذ إن استئصال الثرب إجراء جراحي يمكن استخدامه في بعض علاجات السرطان، لكنه قد يُجرى أيضاً ضمن بعض عمليات الفتق المعقدة، ما جعل جوهر الخلاف يتعلق بكيفية تصنيف الإجراء وفوترته وليس بإثبات إجراء عملية سرطان منفصلة للمريض.

المستشفى: خطأ بشري

وأرجع المستشفى الواقعة إلى «خطأ بشري غير مقصود»، موضحاً أن موظفاً إدارياً غير طبي اختار تصنيفاً خاطئاً أثناء إدخال تفاصيل الإجراء في نظام الفوترة والتأمين.

وقال مؤسس المستشفى ديباك نامجوشي إن الخطأ تم تصحيحه، وإن المستشفى لم يحصل على دفعة مقدمة مقابل المبلغ المختلف عليه، لتنتهي الفاتورة التي دفعها المريض عند 75 ألف روبية.

خلاف حول كيفية اكتشاف الخطأ

وفيما قال أبراهام إن الخطأ صُحح بعد اعتراضه على الفاتورة، أكد المستشفى في المقابل أنه اكتشف المشكلة وصححها من تلقاء نفسه دون الحاجة إلى تنبيه من المريض، وهي نقطة يختلف فيها رواية الطرفين.

الطبيب يتراجع عن وصف «الإهمال»

وزادت الواقعة جدلاً بعدما وصف الطبيب الذي أجرى العملية ما حدث في خطاب مؤرخ في 3 سبتمبر بأنه «إهمال»، لكنه أوضح لاحقاً، بعد استفسارات صحفية، أنه كان يفضل استخدام كلمة «التباس» بدلاً من الإهمال، مؤكداً أن الواقعة لم تكن عملية احتيال، وإن كانت قد سببت ضيقاً للمريض.

شكاوى إلى جهات رقابية

ولم يكتف أبراهام بتصحيح الفاتورة، إذ تقدم بشكاوى إلى المجلس الطبي في ولاية ماهاراشترا، وهيئة تنظيم وتطوير التأمين في الهند، وبلدية مومباي، إضافة إلى جهات الصحة العامة على مستوى الولاية والمدينة، مطالباً بمراجعة ما حدث.