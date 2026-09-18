كشف مدرب السنغال باتريك فييرا عن سبب استبعاد نجم النصر ساديو ماني من قائمة «أسود التيرانغا» لخوض تصفيات كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2027.

استدعاء كوليبالي.. وغياب ماني

وأعلن بطل العالم 1998 اليوم (الجمعة) قائمته الأولى استعداداً لمواجهتي التصفيات المؤهلة إلى كأس أمم أفريقيا 2027 أمام موزمبيق يوم 25 سبتمبر، وإثيوبيا يوم 29 سبتمبر، إلى جانب خوض مباراة ودية ضد جزر القمر بمدينة مارسيليا يوم 4 أكتوبر، حيث استدعى مدافع الهلال خاليدو كوليبالي، فيما استبعد نجم النصر ساديو ماني.

فييرا يكشف سبب غياب ماني

وقال فييرا في تصريحات نقلتها شبكة «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسية: «ساديو ماني يعاني من مشكلة بدنية، وهي سبب غيابه، لكنه سيكون موجوداً في التجمع القادم».

وأضاف فييرا أنه تحدث هاتفياً مع نجم النصر، الذي لم يعلن حتى الآن اعتزاله اللعب الدولي، خلافاً لما ذكرته بعض وسائل الإعلام عقب كأس العالم 2026.

إعادة بناء المنتخب

ويتعين على باتريك فييرا إعادة بناء المنتخب السنغالي في ظل غياب عدد من العناصر الأساسية، على غرار حارس الأهلي إدوار ميندي الذي أعلن اعتزاله، فيما يُنتظر أن يتولى حارس نيس ييهفان ديوف مهمة حراسة مرمى «أسود التيرانغا».