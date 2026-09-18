كشف مدرب السنغال باتريك فييرا عن سبب استبعاد نجم النصر ساديو ماني من قائمة «أسود التيرانغا» لخوض تصفيات كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2027.
استدعاء كوليبالي.. وغياب ماني
وأعلن بطل العالم 1998 اليوم (الجمعة) قائمته الأولى استعداداً لمواجهتي التصفيات المؤهلة إلى كأس أمم أفريقيا 2027 أمام موزمبيق يوم 25 سبتمبر، وإثيوبيا يوم 29 سبتمبر، إلى جانب خوض مباراة ودية ضد جزر القمر بمدينة مارسيليا يوم 4 أكتوبر، حيث استدعى مدافع الهلال خاليدو كوليبالي، فيما استبعد نجم النصر ساديو ماني.
فييرا يكشف سبب غياب ماني
وقال فييرا في تصريحات نقلتها شبكة «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسية: «ساديو ماني يعاني من مشكلة بدنية، وهي سبب غيابه، لكنه سيكون موجوداً في التجمع القادم».
وأضاف فييرا أنه تحدث هاتفياً مع نجم النصر، الذي لم يعلن حتى الآن اعتزاله اللعب الدولي، خلافاً لما ذكرته بعض وسائل الإعلام عقب كأس العالم 2026.
إعادة بناء المنتخب
ويتعين على باتريك فييرا إعادة بناء المنتخب السنغالي في ظل غياب عدد من العناصر الأساسية، على غرار حارس الأهلي إدوار ميندي الذي أعلن اعتزاله، فيما يُنتظر أن يتولى حارس نيس ييهفان ديوف مهمة حراسة مرمى «أسود التيرانغا».
Senegal coach Patrick Vieira revealed the reason for excluding Al Nassr star Sadio Mane from the "Lions of Teranga" squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Call-up for Koulibaly.. and Mane's absence
The 1998 World Cup champion announced today (Friday) his first squad in preparation for the qualifying matches for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations against Mozambique on September 25, and Ethiopia on September 29, along with a friendly match against Comoros in Marseille on October 4, where he called up Al Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, while excluding Al Nassr star Sadio Mane.
Vieira reveals the reason for Mane's absence
Vieira stated in comments reported by the French network "Foot Mercato": "Sadio Mane is suffering from a physical issue, which is the reason for his absence, but he will be present in the next gathering."
He added that he spoke on the phone with the Al Nassr star, who has not yet announced his retirement from international play, contrary to what some media outlets reported after the 2026 World Cup.
Rebuilding the national team
Patrick Vieira must rebuild the Senegalese national team in light of the absence of several key players, such as Al Ahly goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who announced his retirement, while Nice goalkeeper Yihfan Diouf is expected to take on the role of guarding the "Lions of Teranga" goal.