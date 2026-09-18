أعلن مدرب البرتغال جورجي جيسوس قائمة «برازيل أوروبا»، لخوض أربع مباريات في بطولة دوري الأمم الأوروبية خلال فترة التوقف الدولي.

استدعاء «رباعي روشن»

وشهدت القائمة تواجد أربعة لاعبين من دوري روشن السعودي، وهم ثنائي النصر كريستيانو رونالدو وجواو فيليكس، ولاعب الأهلي فرانسيسكو ترينكاو، ولاعب خط وسط الهلال جواو نيفيز.


جيسوس يبدأ رحلته مع البرتغال

وغادر جيسوس النصر عقب قيادته لتحقيق لقب دوري روشن السعودي الموسم الماضي، ليتولى بعدها تدريب البرتغال، وسيدشن مشواره مع منتخب بلاده بمواجهة ويلز يوم 24 سبتمبر الجاري، ثم يلعب بعدها ثلاث مباريات ضد النرويج ذهاباً وإياباً، والدنمارك.

وجاءت قائمة البرتغال كالتالي:

حراسة المرمى: ديوغو كوستا (بورتو)، روي سيلفا (سبورتينغ لشبونة)، صامويل سواريس (بنفيكا).

خط الدفاع: غونزالو إيناسيو (سبورتينغ لشبونة)، جواو كانسيلو (برشلونة)، ديوغو دالوت (مانشستر يونايتد)، نونو تافاريس (لاتسيو)، نونو مينديز (باريس سان جيرمان)، ريناتو فيغا (فياريال)، روبن دياز (مانشستر سيتي)، توماس أروجو (بنفيكا).

الوسط: برونو فرنانديز (مانشستر يونايتد)، جواو بالينيا (بنفيكا)، جواو نيفيز (باريس سان جيرمان)، روبن نيفيز (الهلال)، فيتينيا (باريس سان جيرمان)، برناردو سيلفا (ريال مدريد).

الهجوم: كريستيانو رونالدو (النصر)، فابيو سيلفا (بوروسيا دورتموند)، فرانسيسكو ترينكاو (الأهلي)، فرانسيسكو كونسيساو (يوفنتوس)، غونسالو راموس (ميلان)، جواو فيليكس (النصر)، بيدرو نيتو (تشيلسي)، رافائيل لياو (غلطة سراي).