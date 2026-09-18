Portugal's coach Jorge Jesus announced the "Brazil of Europe" squad to participate in four matches in the UEFA Nations League during the international break.

Calling up the "Roshan Quartet"

The squad includes four players from the Saudi Roshan League, namely the Al-Nassr duo Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix, Al-Ahli player Francisco Trincão, and Al-Hilal midfielder João Neves.



Jesus begins his journey with Portugal

Jesus left Al-Nassr after leading them to win the Saudi Roshan League title last season, and then took over the coaching of Portugal. He will kick off his journey with his national team by facing Wales on September 24, followed by three matches against Norway home and away, and Denmark.

The Portugal squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting Lisbon), Samuel Soares (Benfica).

Defense: Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Lisbon), João Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Tavares (Lazio), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Thomas Araújo (Benfica).

Midfield: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Palhinha (Benfica), João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid).

Attack: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Fabio Silva (Borussia Dortmund), Francisco Trincão (Al-Ahli), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Gonçalo Ramos (Milan), João Félix (Al-Nassr), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leão (Galatasaray).