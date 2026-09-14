نجا طفل أسترالي يبلغ من العمر ست سنوات من حادث خطير بعد تعرُّضه للدغة أفعى سامة في إحدى حدائق منطقة (ساذرلاند) في اسكتلندا، بعدما ظن أن الزاحف الذي شاهده مجرد سحلية غير مؤذية.

ظنها سحلية بلا أرجل.. طفل يواجه «الأفعى الشرسة» والنجاة بالمصل


وكان الطفل، المعروف بشغفه بالحيوانات، قد لاحظ الزاحف عقب خروجه من المدرسة، فاقترب منه معتقدًا أنه «سحلية بطيئة بلا أرجل»، قبل أن يفاجأ بهجوم مفاجئ انتهى بلدغة في سبابة يده اليسرى. وتبيّن لاحقًا أن الحيوان هو (الأفعى الشرسة: Adder) وهي واحدة من أكثر الأفاعي السامة انتشارًا في بريطانيا.

وبعد إصابته، ركض الطفل نحو منزل جدته القريب من الحديقة، حيث بدأ تورم شديد يمتد من أصابعه إلى رسغه؛ ما استدعى نقله فورًا إلى المستشفى لتلقي المصل المضاد للسموم.

ووفق ما نقلته مجلة (بيبول)، واجه الأطباء مخاوف من احتمال تعرض الطفل لصدمة حساسية قد تؤثر في وظائفه الحيوية، خصوصًا بعد انخفاض معدل ضربات قلبه وتنفسه، قبل أن يتضح أن الأمر مرتبط بالإرهاق والنوم العميق. وبعد تلقي العلاج واستقرار حالته، خرج الطفل من المستشفى، لكنه عاد بعد 11 يومًا إثر إصابته بما يُعرف بـ(مرض المصل)، وهو رد فعل مناعي ناتج عن مضاد السموم، تسبب في تورم المفاصل وظهور طفح جلدي، قبل أن تؤكد والدته تعافيه الكامل لاحقًا.

وتسلّط الحادثة الضوء على خطورة التعامل مع الزواحف في البيئات الطبيعية، خصوصًا لدى الأطفال الذين قد يخلطون بين الأنواع غير السامة والأفاعي الخطرة، في وقت تؤكد فيه الجهات الصحية أهمية التوعية وتجنب الاقتراب من أي زاحف مجهول الهوية.