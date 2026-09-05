The death toll from the ferry capsizing off the coast of Cyprus has risen to 13 people, while 15 others are still missing, according to Cypriot authorities.

The ferry "Filogit" was carrying 267 people when it capsized after departing from the port of Kyrenia on the northern coast of Cyprus last Sunday afternoon.

Search and rescue operations have been ongoing since the incident, in an effort to locate the missing individuals.

Authorities reported that the wreckage of the ferry has been located at a depth of 554 meters off Kyrenia.