ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا انقلاب عبارة قبالة سواحل قبرص إلى 13 شخصاً، فيما لا يزال 15 آخرون في عداد المفقودين، وفقاً للسلطات القبرصية.

وكانت العبّارة «فيلوجيت» تقلّ 267 شخصاً عندما انقلبت بعد إبحارها من ميناء كيرينيا على الساحل الشمالي لقبرص، ظهر الأحد الماضي.

وتتواصل عمليات البحث والإنقاذ منذ وقوع الحادثة، في محاولة للعثور على المفقودين.

وأفادت السلطات بتحديد موقع حطام العبّارة على عمق 554 متراً قبالة كيرينيا.