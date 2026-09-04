تحولت لحظة اكتشاف أثري تاريخي قبالة سواحل جزيرة سردينيا الإيطالية إلى صدمة مدوية ودراما قضائية هزت الأوساط الأثرية، بعدما وجدت الحكومة الإيطالية نفسها في مواجهة غواص أهدى العالم ثروة رومانية نادرة، لكنها قررت أن يخرج منها خالي الوفاض!
بدأت القصة في مياه «أرزاشينا» عندما التقط جهاز كشف المعادن لغواص يدعى «دافيدي أزارا» إشارة سحرية في قاع البحر على عمق 3 أمتار فقط. وهناك، أزاح الستار عن كنز أسطوري يستقر في المكان منذ أكثر من 16 قرناً: ما بين 30 إلى 50 ألف قطعة نقدية برونزية تعود للفترة بين 324 و340 ميلادية، في حالة حفظ ممتازة ونادرة جعلت وزارة الثقافة الإيطالية تصنفه كواحد من أهم الاكتشافات النقدية في التاريخ الحديث.
التزاماً بالقانون، سارع الغواص لإبلاغ السلطات فوراً وطالب لاحقاً بمكافأته القانونية التي تمنحه نسبة 20% من قيمة الكنز الضخم. غير أن القضاء الإيطالي فجر مفاجأة قاسية بعدما رفضت المحكمة الإقليمية دعواه بشكل نهائي، وحرمته من أي مقابل مالي بحجة أن استخدامه جهاز كشف المعادن ينفي عن الاكتشاف صفة «الصدفة المحضة» التي يشترطها القانون لمنح المكافآت.
ورغم مرارة القرار القضائي، خرج الغواص بتصريح أثار إعجاب المتابعين قائلاً: «لو عاد بي الزمن لكررت ما فعلته.. أطفالي يتعلمون أن النزاهة والأمانة تأتي أولاً قبل أي أموال»، بينما تواصل السلطات أبحاثها للوصول إلى حطام السفينة الرومانية الغارقة التي يعتقد أنها كانت تحمل هذه الثروة التاريخية.
The moment of discovering a historical archaeological treasure off the coast of the Italian island of Sardinia turned into a shocking and dramatic legal battle that shook the archaeological community, as the Italian government found itself facing a diver who gifted the world a rare Roman treasure, yet decided to leave him empty-handed!
The story began in the waters of "Arzachena" when a metal detector used by a diver named "Davide Azara" picked up a magical signal on the seabed at a depth of only 3 meters. There, he unveiled a legendary treasure that had been resting in the location for over 16 centuries: between 30,000 to 50,000 bronze coins dating from 324 to 340 AD, in excellent and rare condition that led the Italian Ministry of Culture to classify it as one of the most important monetary discoveries in modern history.
In compliance with the law, the diver hurried to inform the authorities immediately and later requested his legal reward, which grants him 20% of the value of the massive treasure. However, the Italian judiciary delivered a harsh surprise when the regional court definitively rejected his claim, denying him any financial compensation on the grounds that his use of a metal detector negated the discovery's status as a "pure coincidence," which the law requires for granting rewards.
Despite the bitterness of the judicial decision, the diver made a statement that impressed followers, saying: "If I could go back in time, I would do it again... My children are learning that integrity and honesty come before any money," while the authorities continue their research to locate the wreck of the sunken Roman ship believed to have carried this historical wealth.