تحولت لحظة اكتشاف أثري تاريخي قبالة سواحل جزيرة سردينيا الإيطالية إلى صدمة مدوية ودراما قضائية هزت الأوساط الأثرية، بعدما وجدت الحكومة الإيطالية نفسها في مواجهة غواص أهدى العالم ثروة رومانية نادرة، لكنها قررت أن يخرج منها خالي الوفاض!

بدأت القصة في مياه «أرزاشينا» عندما التقط جهاز كشف المعادن لغواص يدعى «دافيدي أزارا» إشارة سحرية في قاع البحر على عمق 3 أمتار فقط. وهناك، أزاح الستار عن كنز أسطوري يستقر في المكان منذ أكثر من 16 قرناً: ما بين 30 إلى 50 ألف قطعة نقدية برونزية تعود للفترة بين 324 و340 ميلادية، في حالة حفظ ممتازة ونادرة جعلت وزارة الثقافة الإيطالية تصنفه كواحد من أهم الاكتشافات النقدية في التاريخ الحديث.

التزاماً بالقانون، سارع الغواص لإبلاغ السلطات فوراً وطالب لاحقاً بمكافأته القانونية التي تمنحه نسبة 20% من قيمة الكنز الضخم. غير أن القضاء الإيطالي فجر مفاجأة قاسية بعدما رفضت المحكمة الإقليمية دعواه بشكل نهائي، وحرمته من أي مقابل مالي بحجة أن استخدامه جهاز كشف المعادن ينفي عن الاكتشاف صفة «الصدفة المحضة» التي يشترطها القانون لمنح المكافآت.

ورغم مرارة القرار القضائي، خرج الغواص بتصريح أثار إعجاب المتابعين قائلاً: «لو عاد بي الزمن لكررت ما فعلته.. أطفالي يتعلمون أن النزاهة والأمانة تأتي أولاً قبل أي أموال»، بينما تواصل السلطات أبحاثها للوصول إلى حطام السفينة الرومانية الغارقة التي يعتقد أنها كانت تحمل هذه الثروة التاريخية.