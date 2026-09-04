The moment of discovering a historical archaeological treasure off the coast of the Italian island of Sardinia turned into a shocking and dramatic legal battle that shook the archaeological community, as the Italian government found itself facing a diver who gifted the world a rare Roman treasure, yet decided to leave him empty-handed!

The story began in the waters of "Arzachena" when a metal detector used by a diver named "Davide Azara" picked up a magical signal on the seabed at a depth of only 3 meters. There, he unveiled a legendary treasure that had been resting in the location for over 16 centuries: between 30,000 to 50,000 bronze coins dating from 324 to 340 AD, in excellent and rare condition that led the Italian Ministry of Culture to classify it as one of the most important monetary discoveries in modern history.

In compliance with the law, the diver hurried to inform the authorities immediately and later requested his legal reward, which grants him 20% of the value of the massive treasure. However, the Italian judiciary delivered a harsh surprise when the regional court definitively rejected his claim, denying him any financial compensation on the grounds that his use of a metal detector negated the discovery's status as a "pure coincidence," which the law requires for granting rewards.

Despite the bitterness of the judicial decision, the diver made a statement that impressed followers, saying: "If I could go back in time, I would do it again... My children are learning that integrity and honesty come before any money," while the authorities continue their research to locate the wreck of the sunken Roman ship believed to have carried this historical wealth.