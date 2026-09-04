في أروقة المحكمة الإدارية بالعاصمة باريس، تتفاعل واحدة من أكثر القضايا الدبلوماسية سخونة وغرابة، حيث تواجه الجمهورية الفرنسية تهمة ثقيلة: «شغل عقار تاريخي دون دفع إيجاره لأكثر من نصف قرن».

وتعود القصة إلى قلب العاصمة العراقية بغداد، حيث يقف المبنى التاريخي للسفارة الفرنسية. العقار مملوك في الأصل للشقيقين العراقيين اليهوديين «عزرا وخضوري لاوي»، اللذين هاجرا في أربعينيات القرن الماضي. ورغم أن باريس وقعت معهما عقد إيجار رسمي عام 1964، إلا أن القرارات السياسية آنذاك وقوانين مصادرة الأملاك دفعت السلطات الفرنسية للتوقف عن سداد الإيجار لمالكيه الأصليين، والتوقيع مجدداً مع الحكومة العراقية التي أعلنت حينها مصادرتها للعقار الذي تملكه العائلة اليهودية.

اليوم، يرفع ورثة الشقيقين الدعوى القضائية مطالبين بتعويض ضخم يصل إلى 21.5 مليون يورو (نحو 25 مليون دولار)، تشمل الإيجارات المستحقة منذ أكثر من 50 عاماً والتعويض عن الأضرار المعنوية.

ويواجه فريق الدفاع عن الورثة «الخارجية الفرنسية» بعبارة صادمة: «الجمهورية الفرنسية تشغل مبنى ليس ملكها»، بينما تبرر باريس موقفها بأن التغيرات التشريعية العراقية السابقة هي ما أجبرها على تحويل عقود الإيجار إلى بغداد التي صادر قادتها العقار من مالكيه. ومع مطالبات التعجيل القضائي، تترقب الأوساط الدبلوماسية الحكم الذي قد يربك الموقف القانوني للحكومتين العراقية والفرنسية.