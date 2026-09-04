In the halls of the administrative court in the capital Paris, one of the hottest and strangest diplomatic cases is unfolding, as the French Republic faces a heavy charge: "Occupying a historic property without paying rent for over half a century."

The story dates back to the heart of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where the historic building of the French embassy stands. The property is originally owned by the Jewish Iraqi brothers "Ezra and Khodori Lawi," who emigrated in the 1940s. Although Paris signed an official lease agreement with them in 1964, the political decisions at that time and laws of property confiscation led the French authorities to stop paying rent to the original owners and to sign again with the Iraqi government, which at that time declared the confiscation of the property owned by the Jewish family.

Today, the heirs of the two brothers have filed a lawsuit demanding a huge compensation of 21.5 million euros (about 25 million dollars), which includes overdue rents for more than 50 years and compensation for moral damages.

The defense team for the heirs confronts the "French Foreign Ministry" with a shocking statement: "The French Republic occupies a building that does not belong to it," while Paris justifies its position by stating that previous Iraqi legislative changes forced it to transfer lease contracts to Baghdad, whose leaders confiscated the property from its owners. With demands for expedited legal proceedings, diplomatic circles are awaiting a ruling that could complicate the legal situation for both the Iraqi and French governments.