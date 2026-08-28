في إحدى القرى النائية بمنطقة «توراجا» الإندونيسية، تمر الحياة اليومية داخل أحد المنازل بشكل طبيعي ظاهرياً، لكنه يحمل في طياته تفصيلاً يبعث على القشعريرة في أبدان من يرونه. امرأة تخرج إلى حديقة منزلها كل صباح وهي تحمل بين يديها جثة والدتها، تجلسها في الهواء الطلق، ثم تبدأ بكل هدوء ولطف في تسريح شعرها والعناية بها، وكأن الأم تستعد لبدء يوم جديد، قبل أن تعيدها إلى غرفتها مع حلول المساء.

قد يظن البعض أن المشهد يعود لأحد أفلام الرعب السينمائية أو حالة من الاضطراب النفسي الصادم، لكن الحقيقة أغرب من ذلك بكثير. الجثة التي تعتني بها الابنة يومياً ليست حديثة الوفاة، بل يتم حفظها داخل المنزل منذ فترة طويلة باستخدام محاليل ومواد خاصة تمنع تحللها. والسر يكمن في ثقافة متجذرة لدى شعب «التوراجا»، حيث لا يُعتبر الموت عندهم نهاية فورية للحياة كما يعتقد باقي البشر، بل هو مجرد مرحلة انتقالية طويلة تتطلب الصبر والرفقة.

ووفقاً لتقاليد هذه المنطقة الفريدة، لا يتم دفن الموتى فور مفارقتهم الحياة، بل يُنظر إلى المتوفى داخل الأسرة على أنه مجرد «مريض» أو شخص «غارق في نوم عميق». ويظل الجسد المحنّط جزءاً أصيلاً من تفاصيل البيت اليومية، يُقدم له الطعام، ويُتحدث إليه، ويُزار يومياً، حتى تتمكن العائلة من إعداد مراسم الجنازة الضخمة التي قد تتطلب سنوات من الجمع والادخار، ليظل الراحلون حاضرين في تفاصيل الحياة اليومية إلى أن يحين موعد الوداع الأخير.