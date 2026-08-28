In one of the remote villages of the Indonesian region of "Toraja," daily life inside one home appears normal on the surface, but it carries a detail that sends chills down the spines of those who see it. A woman steps into her garden every morning carrying the body of her mother in her hands, sits her in the open air, and then begins quietly and gently to comb her hair and take care of her, as if the mother is preparing to start a new day, before returning her to her room by evening.

Some may think that the scene belongs to a horror movie or a case of shocking psychological disturbance, but the truth is much stranger than that. The body that the daughter cares for daily is not recently deceased; it has been preserved inside the home for a long time using special solutions and materials that prevent decomposition. The secret lies in a deep-rooted culture among the "Toraja" people, where death is not considered an immediate end to life as it is believed by others, but rather a long transitional phase that requires patience and companionship.

According to the traditions of this unique region, the dead are not buried immediately after departing life; instead, the deceased within the family is viewed as merely a "patient" or a person "deeply asleep." The embalmed body remains an integral part of the daily details of the home, receiving food, being spoken to, and visited daily, until the family can prepare the grand funeral rites that may take years of gathering and saving, allowing the departed to remain present in the details of daily life until the time for the final farewell arrives.