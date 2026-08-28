The English star and former Leicester City player Jamie Vardy has successfully acquired the broadcasting rights for Bundesliga matches through his YouTube channel, after reaching an agreement with the entities responsible for the competition.



Vardy's YouTube channel, "Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party," which he launched last June, will broadcast Bundesliga matches every Friday evening, in a move aimed at enhancing the German league's presence in the British market.



A source told "GB News": "This is a huge step for Jamie as he expands into the media field, while continuing to play football. He is excited to connect with Bundesliga fans and talk with prominent guests about match events."



He added: "He hopes to build a real community through his program and enjoys delving into the details of football."



The former Leicester City striker has outperformed former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, whose popular show "The Overlap" was recently acquired by the platform "Disney+."