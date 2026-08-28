نجح النجم الإنجليزي ولاعب فريق ليستر سيتي السابق جيمي فاردي في الحصول على حقوق بث مباريات الدوري الألماني عبر قناته على يوتيوب، بعدما توصل إلى اتفاق مع الجهات الناقلة للمسابقة.


وستتولى قناة فاردي على يوتيوب، «Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party»، التي أطلقها في يونيو الماضي، بث مباريات الدوري الألماني مساء كل جمعة، في خطوة تهدف من خلالها المسابقة الألمانية إلى تعزيز حضورها في السوق البريطانية.


وقال مصدر لـ«GB News»: «هذه خطوة ضخمة لجيمي مع توسعه في مجال الإعلام، بالتزامن مع استمراره في لعب كرة القدم. إنه متحمس للتواصل مع جماهير الدوري الألماني والتحدث مع ضيوف بارزين حول أحداث المباريات».


وأضاف: «إنه يأمل في بناء مجتمع حقيقي من خلال برنامجه، ويستمتع كثيرًا بالتعمق في تفاصيل كرة القدم».


وتفوق مهاجم ليستر سيتي السابق على مدافع مانشستر يونايتد السابق غاري نيفيل، الذي استحوذت منصة «Disney+» أخيرا على حقوق عرض برنامجه الشهير «The Overlap».