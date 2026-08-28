زار وفد الاتحاد السعودي للسباحة مقاطعة أبروتسو الإيطالية لبحث فرص التعاون الرياضي والأكاديمي والصحي، في إطار تعزيز التعاون الدولي وتبادل الخبرات في المجالات الرياضية والعلمية والطبية.


وضم الوفد برئاسة الرئيس التنفيذي للاتحاد د. زياد أبو الحمائل، والمشرف العام لكرة الماء عـمـرو عطية، مدير المنتخب عادل النجار، والمدير الفني للمنتخبات لكرة الماء أرنالدو كاستاني.


والتقى الوفد محافظ مقاطعة أبروتسو لورينزو سوسفيري لبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون في المجال الرياضي وتطوير الرياضات المائية، كما زار جامعة باسكارا للاطلاع على إمكاناتها الأكاديمية والبحثية وبحث فرص التعاون العلمي والأكاديمي.


وشملت الزيارة المركز الصحي التابع للجامعة للتعرف على إمكاناته في الطب الرياضي والتأهيل وعلوم الأداء، ومركز ليونادي الرياضي للاطلاع على المنشآت والبرامج التدريبية وبحث فرص التعاون في استضافة المعسكرات وتبادل الخبرات الفنية.


وتأتي الزيارة بالتزامن مع البرنامج الإعدادي للمنتخب السعودي لكرة الماء في إيطاليا، ضمن توجه الاتحاد لتوسيع شراكاته الدولية والاستفادة من الخبرات العالمية.


ويهدف الاتحاد إلى بناء علاقات تعاون مستدامة تجمع بين الرياضة والتعليم والعلوم والصحة، لخدمة الرياضي السعودي ورفع جودة برامج إعداد المنتخبات وتعزيز تنافسيتها على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.