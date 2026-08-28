زار وفد الاتحاد السعودي للسباحة مقاطعة أبروتسو الإيطالية لبحث فرص التعاون الرياضي والأكاديمي والصحي، في إطار تعزيز التعاون الدولي وتبادل الخبرات في المجالات الرياضية والعلمية والطبية.
وضم الوفد برئاسة الرئيس التنفيذي للاتحاد د. زياد أبو الحمائل، والمشرف العام لكرة الماء عـمـرو عطية، مدير المنتخب عادل النجار، والمدير الفني للمنتخبات لكرة الماء أرنالدو كاستاني.
والتقى الوفد محافظ مقاطعة أبروتسو لورينزو سوسفيري لبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون في المجال الرياضي وتطوير الرياضات المائية، كما زار جامعة باسكارا للاطلاع على إمكاناتها الأكاديمية والبحثية وبحث فرص التعاون العلمي والأكاديمي.
وشملت الزيارة المركز الصحي التابع للجامعة للتعرف على إمكاناته في الطب الرياضي والتأهيل وعلوم الأداء، ومركز ليونادي الرياضي للاطلاع على المنشآت والبرامج التدريبية وبحث فرص التعاون في استضافة المعسكرات وتبادل الخبرات الفنية.
وتأتي الزيارة بالتزامن مع البرنامج الإعدادي للمنتخب السعودي لكرة الماء في إيطاليا، ضمن توجه الاتحاد لتوسيع شراكاته الدولية والاستفادة من الخبرات العالمية.
ويهدف الاتحاد إلى بناء علاقات تعاون مستدامة تجمع بين الرياضة والتعليم والعلوم والصحة، لخدمة الرياضي السعودي ورفع جودة برامج إعداد المنتخبات وتعزيز تنافسيتها على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
A delegation from the Saudi Swimming Federation visited the Italian region of Abruzzo to explore opportunities for sports, academic, and health cooperation, as part of enhancing international collaboration and exchanging expertise in sports, scientific, and medical fields.
The delegation was led by the CEO of the federation, Dr. Ziad Abu Al-Hamael, along with technical advisor Amr Attia, team manager Adel Al-Najjar, and the technical director of the water polo teams, Arnaldo Castani.
The delegation met with the Governor of Abruzzo, Lorenzo Sospiri, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the sports field and develop water sports. They also visited the University of Pescara to learn about its academic and research capabilities and to explore opportunities for scientific and academic collaboration.
The visit included the university's health center to understand its capabilities in sports medicine, rehabilitation, and performance sciences, as well as the Leonardi Sports Center to review facilities and training programs and discuss opportunities for hosting camps and exchanging technical expertise.
This visit coincides with the preparatory program for the Saudi water polo team in Italy, as part of the federation's strategy to expand its international partnerships and benefit from global expertise.
The federation aims to build sustainable cooperation relationships that combine sports, education, science, and health, to serve Saudi athletes and enhance the quality of national team preparation programs and their competitiveness at both regional and international levels.