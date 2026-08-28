A delegation from the Saudi Swimming Federation visited the Italian region of Abruzzo to explore opportunities for sports, academic, and health cooperation, as part of enhancing international collaboration and exchanging expertise in sports, scientific, and medical fields.



The delegation was led by the CEO of the federation, Dr. Ziad Abu Al-Hamael, along with technical advisor Amr Attia, team manager Adel Al-Najjar, and the technical director of the water polo teams, Arnaldo Castani.



The delegation met with the Governor of Abruzzo, Lorenzo Sospiri, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the sports field and develop water sports. They also visited the University of Pescara to learn about its academic and research capabilities and to explore opportunities for scientific and academic collaboration.



The visit included the university's health center to understand its capabilities in sports medicine, rehabilitation, and performance sciences, as well as the Leonardi Sports Center to review facilities and training programs and discuss opportunities for hosting camps and exchanging technical expertise.



This visit coincides with the preparatory program for the Saudi water polo team in Italy, as part of the federation's strategy to expand its international partnerships and benefit from global expertise.



The federation aims to build sustainable cooperation relationships that combine sports, education, science, and health, to serve Saudi athletes and enhance the quality of national team preparation programs and their competitiveness at both regional and international levels.