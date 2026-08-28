لعلك تعتقد أن أكبر عمليات السرقة في العالم تنفذها عصابات محترفة أو قراصنة شاشات، لكن في المملكة المتحدة، اللصوص يحلّقون في السماء ويمتلكون أجنحة! فقد كشفت دراسة حديثة نشرتها صحيفة «إندبندنت» عن رقم يبعث على الذهول، حيث تسببت طيور النورس في خسارة البريطانيين أكثر من 232 مليون دولار سنوياً. لم تقتحم هذه الطيور البنوك بالطبع، بل اتخذت من شواطئ البلاد ساحة لهجمات مباغتة تستهدف أطباق المتنزهين وجيوبهم، متبعة تكتيكات خاطفة لا تدع مجالاً للفرار.

بدأت الحكاية عندما أظهر مسح شمل 2000 شخص أن نحو 71% من السكان وقعوا ضحايا لهذه الهجمات الجوية. وبطريقة حسابية بسيطة تعتمد على تكرار السرقات ومتوسط سعر الوجبة الذي يبلغ نحو 7.5 دولار، اكتشف الباحثون أن هذه المبالغ الصغيرة المتناثرة تحولت مع الوقت إلى ثروة طائلة تُسلب سنوياً تحت أشعة الشمس. والغريب أن هذه الطيور تمتلك «قائمة طعام» مفضلة، إذ تأتي وجبة السمك والبطاطس المقرمشة المشهورة على رأس قائمة السرقات بنسبة 72%، تليها السندويشات والمثلجات، بل إن الأمر امتد في أحيان كثيرة لسرقة علب المشروبات وألعاب الأطفال!

هذا الرعب القادم من السماء غير مجرى الحياة اليومية لأكثر من ثلاثة أرباع البريطانيين، فبات المصطافون يلتهمون وجباتهم بسرعة قياسية خوفاً من الغارات الجوية، بينما يختبئ آخرون خلف مظلاتهم أو يتخلون عن أكلهم بالكامل ويرحلون. وأمام هذا التهديد الذي بات جزءاً من الهوية اليومية للبلاد، أطلق مطعم ساحلي في مدينة «مارغيت» أول «وثيقة تأمين ضد النورس» تعوض الزبائن بوجبة مجانية بديلة فور تعرضهم للسرقة، في اعتراف صريح بأن لصوص السماء لم يعودوا يكتفون بمضايقة البشر، بل باتوا يلتهمون أموالهم جهاراً نهاراً!