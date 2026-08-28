لعلك تعتقد أن أكبر عمليات السرقة في العالم تنفذها عصابات محترفة أو قراصنة شاشات، لكن في المملكة المتحدة، اللصوص يحلّقون في السماء ويمتلكون أجنحة! فقد كشفت دراسة حديثة نشرتها صحيفة «إندبندنت» عن رقم يبعث على الذهول، حيث تسببت طيور النورس في خسارة البريطانيين أكثر من 232 مليون دولار سنوياً. لم تقتحم هذه الطيور البنوك بالطبع، بل اتخذت من شواطئ البلاد ساحة لهجمات مباغتة تستهدف أطباق المتنزهين وجيوبهم، متبعة تكتيكات خاطفة لا تدع مجالاً للفرار.
بدأت الحكاية عندما أظهر مسح شمل 2000 شخص أن نحو 71% من السكان وقعوا ضحايا لهذه الهجمات الجوية. وبطريقة حسابية بسيطة تعتمد على تكرار السرقات ومتوسط سعر الوجبة الذي يبلغ نحو 7.5 دولار، اكتشف الباحثون أن هذه المبالغ الصغيرة المتناثرة تحولت مع الوقت إلى ثروة طائلة تُسلب سنوياً تحت أشعة الشمس. والغريب أن هذه الطيور تمتلك «قائمة طعام» مفضلة، إذ تأتي وجبة السمك والبطاطس المقرمشة المشهورة على رأس قائمة السرقات بنسبة 72%، تليها السندويشات والمثلجات، بل إن الأمر امتد في أحيان كثيرة لسرقة علب المشروبات وألعاب الأطفال!
هذا الرعب القادم من السماء غير مجرى الحياة اليومية لأكثر من ثلاثة أرباع البريطانيين، فبات المصطافون يلتهمون وجباتهم بسرعة قياسية خوفاً من الغارات الجوية، بينما يختبئ آخرون خلف مظلاتهم أو يتخلون عن أكلهم بالكامل ويرحلون. وأمام هذا التهديد الذي بات جزءاً من الهوية اليومية للبلاد، أطلق مطعم ساحلي في مدينة «مارغيت» أول «وثيقة تأمين ضد النورس» تعوض الزبائن بوجبة مجانية بديلة فور تعرضهم للسرقة، في اعتراف صريح بأن لصوص السماء لم يعودوا يكتفون بمضايقة البشر، بل باتوا يلتهمون أموالهم جهاراً نهاراً!
You might think that the biggest heists in the world are carried out by professional gangs or screen pirates, but in the United Kingdom, the thieves are soaring in the sky and have wings! A recent study published by the "Independent" revealed a staggering figure, as seagulls have caused British people to lose more than $232 million annually. These birds did not break into banks, of course, but have made the country’s beaches a battleground for surprise attacks targeting picnic plates and pockets, employing swift tactics that leave no room for escape.
The story began when a survey of 2,000 people showed that about 71% of the population had fallen victim to these aerial assaults. Through a simple mathematical calculation based on the frequency of thefts and the average meal price of about $7.5, researchers discovered that these small scattered amounts had turned over time into a huge fortune being stolen annually under the sun. Interestingly, these birds have a "favorite menu," with fish and chips topping the theft list at 72%, followed by sandwiches and ice cream; in fact, it has often extended to stealing cans of drinks and children's toys!
This terror from the sky has altered the daily lives of more than three-quarters of Britons, as holidaymakers now devour their meals at record speed out of fear of aerial raids, while others hide behind their umbrellas or abandon their food entirely and leave. In light of this threat, which has become part of the daily identity of the country, a coastal restaurant in the city of "Margate" launched the first "seagull insurance policy" that compensates customers with a free replacement meal as soon as they are robbed, in a candid acknowledgment that the sky thieves are no longer content with just harassing humans, but are now openly devouring their money!