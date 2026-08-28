You might think that the biggest heists in the world are carried out by professional gangs or screen pirates, but in the United Kingdom, the thieves are soaring in the sky and have wings! A recent study published by the "Independent" revealed a staggering figure, as seagulls have caused British people to lose more than $232 million annually. These birds did not break into banks, of course, but have made the country’s beaches a battleground for surprise attacks targeting picnic plates and pockets, employing swift tactics that leave no room for escape.

The story began when a survey of 2,000 people showed that about 71% of the population had fallen victim to these aerial assaults. Through a simple mathematical calculation based on the frequency of thefts and the average meal price of about $7.5, researchers discovered that these small scattered amounts had turned over time into a huge fortune being stolen annually under the sun. Interestingly, these birds have a "favorite menu," with fish and chips topping the theft list at 72%, followed by sandwiches and ice cream; in fact, it has often extended to stealing cans of drinks and children's toys!

This terror from the sky has altered the daily lives of more than three-quarters of Britons, as holidaymakers now devour their meals at record speed out of fear of aerial raids, while others hide behind their umbrellas or abandon their food entirely and leave. In light of this threat, which has become part of the daily identity of the country, a coastal restaurant in the city of "Margate" launched the first "seagull insurance policy" that compensates customers with a free replacement meal as soon as they are robbed, in a candid acknowledgment that the sky thieves are no longer content with just harassing humans, but are now openly devouring their money!