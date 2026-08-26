At least 15 infants lost their lives today (Wednesday) due to a fire that broke out at the PIMS hospital in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with initial reports indicating that the incident was caused by a malfunction in the air conditioning systems.

Geo News reported, citing sources from the rescue teams, that the fire erupted following the explosion of a compressor belonging to one of the air conditioning units inside a children's nursery in the federal capital's hospital.

Rescue officials confirmed that they have controlled and extinguished the fire, noting that teams are continuing to carry out cooling operations at the site.