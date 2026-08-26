لقي ما لا يقل عن 14 رضيعاً حتفهم، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إثر حريق اندلع في مستشفى بيمز بالعاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، فيما أشارت التفسيرات الأولية إلى أن الحادث نجم عن عطل في أنظمة تكييف الهواء.
وأفادت قناة «جيو نيوز»، نقلاً عن مصادر في فرق الإنقاذ، بأن الحريق اندلع عقب انفجار ضاغط تابع لأحد أجهزة تكييف الهواء داخل حضانة للأطفال في المستشفى الواقع بالعاصمة الاتحادية.
وأكد مسؤولو الإنقاذ السيطرة على الحريق وإخماده، مشيرين إلى أن الفرق تواصل تنفيذ عمليات التبريد في الموقع.
At least 15 infants lost their lives today (Wednesday) due to a fire that broke out at the PIMS hospital in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with initial reports indicating that the incident was caused by a malfunction in the air conditioning systems.
Geo News reported, citing sources from the rescue teams, that the fire erupted following the explosion of a compressor belonging to one of the air conditioning units inside a children's nursery in the federal capital's hospital.
Rescue officials confirmed that they have controlled and extinguished the fire, noting that teams are continuing to carry out cooling operations at the site.