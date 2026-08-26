لقي ما لا يقل عن 14 رضيعاً حتفهم، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إثر حريق اندلع في مستشفى بيمز بالعاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، فيما أشارت التفسيرات الأولية إلى أن الحادث نجم عن عطل في أنظمة تكييف الهواء.

وأفادت قناة «جيو نيوز»، نقلاً عن مصادر في فرق الإنقاذ، بأن الحريق اندلع عقب انفجار ضاغط تابع لأحد أجهزة تكييف الهواء داخل حضانة للأطفال في المستشفى الواقع بالعاصمة الاتحادية.

وأكد مسؤولو الإنقاذ السيطرة على الحريق وإخماده، مشيرين إلى أن الفرق تواصل تنفيذ عمليات التبريد في الموقع.