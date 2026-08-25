In a dramatic scene reflecting the escalation of the elimination war between organized crime networks, surveillance cameras captured the assassination of "Caucasian mafia" leader Yanis Yushayev in Israel, after he was targeted by fatal gunfire from point-blank range outside one of the famous restaurants near Caesarea, before the arrest of the perpetrators was announced.

Initial investigations revealed that the assassination was carried out in a professional criminal manner, as Yushayev was attending a meeting inside a restaurant located in a gas station complex. At the moment he was about to exit towards his car, the killer was lurking in a spot obscured by the front door, surprising him with direct gunfire before disappearing from the crime scene.

The euphoria of the successful elimination did not last long, as a rapid security tracking operation was launched, leading to the identification of the two suspects. A security raid in the city of Hadera resulted in the arrest of two individuals directly involved in managing and executing the assassination.

Despite the swift response of air ambulance teams to the site and the intensive resuscitation procedures Yushayev underwent during his transfer to "Hillel Yaffe" Hospital in Hadera, his severe injuries determined the outcome, and doctors announced his death as a result of gunshot wounds. Investigations continue with the two arrested individuals to dismantle the cell's connections and determine the scope of the criminal plot.