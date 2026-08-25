في مشهد درامي يعكس تصاعد حرب التصفيات بين شبكات الجريمة المنظمة، رصدت كاميرات المراقبة تصفية زعيم «المافيا القوقازية» يانيس يوشاييف في إسرائيل، إثر استهدافه برصاصات قاتلة من مسافة صفر خارج أحد المطاعم الشهيرة قرب قيسارية، قبل أن يتم الإعلان عن اعتقال المنفذين.

وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية أن عملية الاغتيال نُفذت بأسلوب الاحتراف العصابي، إذ كان يوشاييف يحضر اجتماعاً داخل مطعم يقع بمجمع محطة وقود. وفي اللحظة التي همّ فيها بالخروج متجهاً نحو سيارته، كان القاتل يترصده في نقطة حجبها الباب الأمامي، ليباغته بإطلاق النار المباشر قبل أن يختفي من موقع الجريمة.

ولم تدم نشوة نجاح التصفية طويلاً، إذ انطلقت عملية تعقب أمنية سريعة قادت إلى تحديد مكان المشتبه بهما. وأسفرت المداهمة الأمنية داخل مدينة الخضيرة عن إلقاء القبض على شخصين متورطين بصورة مباشرة في إدارة وتنفيذ عملية الاغتيال.

ورغم اندفاع فرق الإسعاف الجوي إلى الموقع وإخضاع يوشاييف لإجراءات إنعاش مكثفة خلال نقله إلى مستشفى «هليل يافي» في الخضيرة، إلا أن إصاباته البالغة حسمت الموقف ليعلن الأطباء وفاته متأثراً بطلقات الرصاص. وتتواصل التحقيقات مع المقبوض عليهما لتفكيك خيوط الخلية وتحديد أبعاد المخطط العصابي.