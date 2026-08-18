تحول حفل تخرج جامعي تقليدي في العاصمة الليبية إلى ساحة استعراض خيالية أشبه بمشاهد الأفلام السينمائية الخطرة، بعدما قرر أصدقاء صانع المحتوى الشهير «ليبيانو» الاحتفال به بطريقة غير مألوفة، جاعلين من اليوم الحدث الأكثر تداولاً وجدلاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي داخل ليبيا وخارجها.

بدلاً من أطواق الورود وعبارات التهنئة الاعتيادية، فوجئ الحضور والطلاب بإحدى جامعات مدينة الزاوية (غرب ليبيا) بموكب استعراضي ضخم يقتحم الحرم الجامعي، يتقدمه أسد ونمر مفترسان تم إجلاسهما في سيارات مكشوفة وسط ذهول ورعب المارة!

المشهد المفزع لم يتوقف عند استعراض الحيوانات المفترسة بين أعداد غفيرة من البشر، بل امتد ليشمل مشاركة مركبات عسكرية ضمن الموكب، رافقها إطلاق كثيف للأعيرة النارية في الهواء احتفالاً بالمناسبة، ما حوّل الحدث فوراً من مجرد فرحة نجاح دراسي إلى استعراض قوة ومخاطرة جَسيمة بالأرواح.

وسرعان ما اجتاحت مقاطع الفيديو منصات التواصل، ليتصدر المشهد نقاش حاد بين المتابعين، إذ تعامل فريق مع اللقطات بسخرية واعتبارها «فرحة استثنائية»، بينما عبر قطاع واسع عن صدمته واستغرابه من السماح بدخول حيوانات مفترسة وأسلحة نارية إلى حرم مؤسسة تعليمية وفضاءات عامة، متسائلين عن الكارثة التي كانت ستحدث لو تم فقدان السيطرة على الأسد أو النمر أو الأسلحة وسط الزحام.

ورغم أن الحفل انتهى دون تسجيل إصابات بشرية، سواء من الأعيرة النارية أو من الحيوانين المفترسين، إلا أن الواقعة أعادت للواجهة ملفاً شائكاً يثير القلق في الشارع الليبي، وهو ظاهرة انتشار اقتناء الحيوانات المفترسة والتباهي بها في المناسبات العامة.

يذكر أن التشريعات الليبية المنظمة لحيازة الحيوانات البرية تفرض شروطاً وقيوداً صارمة على تربيتها وإدخالها للبلاد أو التجول بها، وهو ما يفتح باب الاستجواب والمساءلة القانونية حول كيفية اختراق هذه القواعد وتسلل حيوانات مفترسة إلى قلب حرم جامعي مكدس بالمدنيين.