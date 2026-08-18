A traditional university graduation ceremony in the Libyan capital turned into a fantastical showcase resembling scenes from dangerous cinematic movies, after friends of the famous content creator "Libiano" decided to celebrate him in an unconventional way, making the day the most talked-about and controversial event on social media platforms inside and outside Libya.

Instead of the usual flower wreaths and congratulatory messages, attendees and students at one of the universities in the city of Zawiya (west of Libya) were surprised by a massive parade storming the university campus, led by a lion and a tiger seated in open-top cars amidst the astonishment and terror of passersby!

The shocking scene did not stop at the display of the wild animals among large crowds of people, but extended to include the participation of military vehicles in the parade, accompanied by heavy gunfire into the air in celebration of the occasion, which immediately transformed the event from merely a celebration of academic success to a display of power and a grave risk to lives.

Videos quickly flooded social media platforms, sparking intense debate among viewers, with some treating the footage with sarcasm and considering it an "extraordinary joy," while a wide segment expressed their shock and disbelief at the allowance of wild animals and firearms into the premises of an educational institution and public spaces, questioning the disaster that could have occurred if control had been lost over the lion or tiger or the weapons amidst the crowd.

Although the ceremony ended without any recorded human injuries, whether from gunfire or from the two wild animals, the incident brought back to the forefront a thorny issue that raises concern in Libyan society, which is the phenomenon of owning wild animals and flaunting them at public events.

It is worth mentioning that Libyan legislation regulating the possession of wild animals imposes strict conditions and restrictions on breeding them, bringing them into the country, or parading them, which opens the door for questioning and legal accountability regarding how these rules were breached and how wild animals infiltrated the heart of a university campus crowded with civilians.