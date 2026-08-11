خرجت الموظفة الشابة من بيتها في صبيحة يوم عادي بمحافظة دمياط، تحمل دفاتر مستحقات شركة القروض التي تعمل بها، متجهة نحو أحد العناوين لتحصيل قسط مالي متأخر. ولم تكن تعلم أن رحلة العودة لن تكون على قدميها، بل داخل سيارة إسعاف تهرع بها نحو غرفة العمليات، بعدما فقدت عينها اليمنى للابد.

لم تكن الضحية طرفاً في خصومة شخصية، ولم تتخيل أن المطالبة بحق الشركة ستقابل بجموح غير مبرر. فعند وصولها للعنوان المطلوب، تفاجأت بوجود صديق العميل داخل المكان، حيث تجرد من مشاعره ودخل معها في مشادة خاطفة، قبل أن يمسك بـ«شماعة خشبية» ويوجه بها ضربة غادرة ومباشرة إلى وجهها أسقطتها أرضاً وهي تغرق في دمائها.

حينها، نُقلت المصابة على وجه السرعة إلى مستشفى الأزهر الجامعي، ليقف الأطباء أمام حالة معقدة وثقها التقرير الطبي:

  • تهشم حاد في عظام الجانب الأيمن للوجه.
  • تمزق شديد بالنسيج الجلدي المحيط بالعين.
  • تدخل جراحي قسري: عجز الطاقم الطبي عن إنقاذ العين لتضررها الكلي، ليضطروا لإجراء جراحة عاجلة لتفريغ العين اليمنى بالكامل.

وبطبيعة الحال، استنفرت الجريمة المروعة أجهزة وزارة الداخلية المصرية بدمياط، حيث نجحت التحريات المكثفة في تحديد مكان المتهم وإلقاء القبض عليه خلال فترة قياسية، ليُحال إلى النيابة العامة لمواجهة اتهامات ثقيلة، تاركاً ضحيته تواجه بقية حياتها بعين واحدة لمجرد أنها أدت واجبها الوظيفي.