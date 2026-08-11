The young employee left her home on a regular morning in Damietta governorate, carrying the accounts of the loan company she works for, heading towards an address to collect a delayed payment. She had no idea that her return journey would not be on foot, but inside an ambulance rushing her to the operating room, after losing her right eye forever.

The victim was not involved in any personal dispute and never imagined that the demand for the company's rights would be met with such unreasonable aggression. Upon arriving at the required address, she was surprised to find a friend of the client inside the place, who stripped away his emotions and quickly got into a heated argument with her, before grabbing a "wooden hanger" and delivering a treacherous and direct blow to her face, knocking her to the ground as she bled profusely.

At that moment, the injured woman was rushed to Al-Azhar University Hospital, where doctors faced a complex case documented in the medical report:

Severe fracture of the bones on the right side of the face.

Severe laceration of the skin tissue surrounding the eye.

Emergency surgical intervention: the medical team was unable to save the eye due to complete damage, forcing them to perform urgent surgery to completely remove the right eye.

Naturally, the horrific crime prompted the Egyptian Ministry of Interior's agencies in Damietta to spring into action, where intensive investigations successfully identified the suspect's location and arrested him within a short period, leading to his referral to the public prosecution to face serious charges, leaving his victim to confront the rest of her life with one eye, simply for having fulfilled her job duties.