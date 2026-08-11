في خطوة مفاجئة من شأنها إعادة رسم خريطة صناعة المحتوى الرقمي، أعلنت منصة «يوتيوب» رفع الحدود الأدنى المطلوبة لبدء تحقيق الأرباح من الإعلانات والاشتراكات، مشددة الخناق على المبدعين الجدد في تجربة تجعل دخول «برنامج شركاء يوتيوب» أكثر صعوبة من أي وقت مضى.

تغيرات جذرية قررتها الشركة المملوكة لـ«قوقل» لتُطبق رسمياً بدءاً من 1 فبراير القادم؛ حيث اشترطت على صناع المحتوى الجدد الراغبين في تشغيل الدخل تحقيق 8 آلاف ساعة مشاهدة مؤهلة خلال العام الماضي (بدلاً من 4 آلاف ساعة)، أو جمع 20 مليون مشاهدة لمقاطع «شورتس» (Shorts) خلال آخر 90 يوماً (بدلاً من 10 ملايين).

وطمأنت المنصة صناع المحتوى المشاركين بالفعل في برنامج الشركاء، مؤكدة أن القواعد الصارمة لن تؤثر على وضعهم الحالي أو أرباحهم المكتسبة.

ولم تتوقف الشروط القاسية عند القنوات الجديدة، بل امتدت لتشمل المحتوى القصير بشكل مباشر. إذ أعلنت «يوتيوب» لزوم تحقيق 10 ملايين مشاهدة لمقاطع «شورتس» كل 90 يوماً للاستمرار في تقاضي عوائد الصندوق الخاص بها. وفي حال هبوط المشاهدات عن هذا الرقم، تتوقف أرباح «شورتس» مؤقتاً حتى يتجاوز الحساب هذا الحاجز مجدداً، مع استمرار جني الأرباح من الفيديوهات الطويلة فقط.

ودافعت «يوتيوب» عن قراراتها بالنمو الهائل للجمهور؛ مشيرة إلى أن المنصة تسجل حالياً أكثر من 200 مليار مشاهدة يومياً لمقاطع «شورتس»، وتتجاوز مشاهدات شاشات التلفزيون المليار ساعة يومياً.

وفي سياق متصل، أعلنت المنصة توسيع نطاق اشتراك YouTube Premium Lite منخفض التكلفة ليصبح متاحاً في جميع الدول الداعمة لخدمة بلس. وتضمن الخدمة حصصاً مالية أعلى لصناع المحتوى (55% للمحتوى الطويل و45% لـ «شورتس») بناءً على وقت المشاهدة من المشتركين.

تأتي هذه الهزّة الرقمية في وقت تعيد فيه منصات التواصل إعادة تشكيل برامج مكافآتها، حيث أعادت منصة «إكس» (تويتر سابقاً) هيكلة نظام المدفوعات للتركيز حصراً على المحتوى الأصلي، بينما تواصل «فيسبوك» إطلاق برامج تمويلية جديدة لاقتنص مبدعي «تيك توك» و«يوتيوب»، مما يشتت خيارات صناع المحتوى بين الشروط التعجيزية والمنافسة المحمومة.