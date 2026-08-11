في خطوة مفاجئة من شأنها إعادة رسم خريطة صناعة المحتوى الرقمي، أعلنت منصة «يوتيوب» رفع الحدود الأدنى المطلوبة لبدء تحقيق الأرباح من الإعلانات والاشتراكات، مشددة الخناق على المبدعين الجدد في تجربة تجعل دخول «برنامج شركاء يوتيوب» أكثر صعوبة من أي وقت مضى.
تغيرات جذرية قررتها الشركة المملوكة لـ«قوقل» لتُطبق رسمياً بدءاً من 1 فبراير القادم؛ حيث اشترطت على صناع المحتوى الجدد الراغبين في تشغيل الدخل تحقيق 8 آلاف ساعة مشاهدة مؤهلة خلال العام الماضي (بدلاً من 4 آلاف ساعة)، أو جمع 20 مليون مشاهدة لمقاطع «شورتس» (Shorts) خلال آخر 90 يوماً (بدلاً من 10 ملايين).
وطمأنت المنصة صناع المحتوى المشاركين بالفعل في برنامج الشركاء، مؤكدة أن القواعد الصارمة لن تؤثر على وضعهم الحالي أو أرباحهم المكتسبة.
ولم تتوقف الشروط القاسية عند القنوات الجديدة، بل امتدت لتشمل المحتوى القصير بشكل مباشر. إذ أعلنت «يوتيوب» لزوم تحقيق 10 ملايين مشاهدة لمقاطع «شورتس» كل 90 يوماً للاستمرار في تقاضي عوائد الصندوق الخاص بها. وفي حال هبوط المشاهدات عن هذا الرقم، تتوقف أرباح «شورتس» مؤقتاً حتى يتجاوز الحساب هذا الحاجز مجدداً، مع استمرار جني الأرباح من الفيديوهات الطويلة فقط.
ودافعت «يوتيوب» عن قراراتها بالنمو الهائل للجمهور؛ مشيرة إلى أن المنصة تسجل حالياً أكثر من 200 مليار مشاهدة يومياً لمقاطع «شورتس»، وتتجاوز مشاهدات شاشات التلفزيون المليار ساعة يومياً.
وفي سياق متصل، أعلنت المنصة توسيع نطاق اشتراك YouTube Premium Lite منخفض التكلفة ليصبح متاحاً في جميع الدول الداعمة لخدمة بلس. وتضمن الخدمة حصصاً مالية أعلى لصناع المحتوى (55% للمحتوى الطويل و45% لـ «شورتس») بناءً على وقت المشاهدة من المشتركين.
تأتي هذه الهزّة الرقمية في وقت تعيد فيه منصات التواصل إعادة تشكيل برامج مكافآتها، حيث أعادت منصة «إكس» (تويتر سابقاً) هيكلة نظام المدفوعات للتركيز حصراً على المحتوى الأصلي، بينما تواصل «فيسبوك» إطلاق برامج تمويلية جديدة لاقتنص مبدعي «تيك توك» و«يوتيوب»، مما يشتت خيارات صناع المحتوى بين الشروط التعجيزية والمنافسة المحمومة.
In a surprising move that could reshape the landscape of the digital content industry, the platform "YouTube" announced an increase in the minimum requirements to start earning from ads and subscriptions, tightening the grip on new creators in an experience that makes entering the "YouTube Partner Program" more difficult than ever.
The radical changes decided by the company owned by "Google" will officially take effect starting February 1st; where it required new content creators wishing to monetize to achieve 8,000 eligible watch hours over the past year (instead of 4,000 hours), or to gather 20 million views on "Shorts" videos in the last 90 days (instead of 10 million).
The platform reassured content creators already participating in the partner program, confirming that the strict rules will not affect their current status or their earned profits.
The harsh conditions did not stop at new channels but extended directly to short content. "YouTube" announced the need to achieve 10 million views on "Shorts" every 90 days to continue receiving returns from its dedicated fund. If views drop below this number, "Shorts" earnings will be temporarily halted until the account surpasses this threshold again, while continuing to earn profits only from long videos.
"YouTube" defended its decisions by citing the massive growth of its audience; noting that the platform currently records over 200 billion daily views for "Shorts," exceeding a billion hours of viewing on television screens daily.
In a related context, the platform announced the expansion of the low-cost YouTube Premium Lite subscription to be available in all countries supporting the Plus service. The service guarantees higher financial shares for content creators (55% for long content and 45% for "Shorts") based on the watch time from subscribers.
This digital shake-up comes at a time when social media platforms are reshaping their reward programs, as the "X" platform (formerly Twitter) has restructured its payment system to focus exclusively on original content, while "Facebook" continues to launch new funding programs to attract creators from "TikTok" and "YouTube," creating a distraction for content creators between daunting conditions and fierce competition.