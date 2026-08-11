In a surprising move that could reshape the landscape of the digital content industry, the platform "YouTube" announced an increase in the minimum requirements to start earning from ads and subscriptions, tightening the grip on new creators in an experience that makes entering the "YouTube Partner Program" more difficult than ever.

The radical changes decided by the company owned by "Google" will officially take effect starting February 1st; where it required new content creators wishing to monetize to achieve 8,000 eligible watch hours over the past year (instead of 4,000 hours), or to gather 20 million views on "Shorts" videos in the last 90 days (instead of 10 million).

The platform reassured content creators already participating in the partner program, confirming that the strict rules will not affect their current status or their earned profits.

The harsh conditions did not stop at new channels but extended directly to short content. "YouTube" announced the need to achieve 10 million views on "Shorts" every 90 days to continue receiving returns from its dedicated fund. If views drop below this number, "Shorts" earnings will be temporarily halted until the account surpasses this threshold again, while continuing to earn profits only from long videos.

"YouTube" defended its decisions by citing the massive growth of its audience; noting that the platform currently records over 200 billion daily views for "Shorts," exceeding a billion hours of viewing on television screens daily.

In a related context, the platform announced the expansion of the low-cost YouTube Premium Lite subscription to be available in all countries supporting the Plus service. The service guarantees higher financial shares for content creators (55% for long content and 45% for "Shorts") based on the watch time from subscribers.

This digital shake-up comes at a time when social media platforms are reshaping their reward programs, as the "X" platform (formerly Twitter) has restructured its payment system to focus exclusively on original content, while "Facebook" continues to launch new funding programs to attract creators from "TikTok" and "YouTube," creating a distraction for content creators between daunting conditions and fierce competition.