لقي 14 شخصاً مصرعهم، وأُصيب سبعة آخرون، جراء صواعق ضربت ولاية جاركاند شرقي الهند، في أحدث حصيلة للوفيات الناجمة عن الأمطار الموسمية السنوية التي تسببت أيضاً في فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية بعدد من المناطق. وأفادت الشرطة الهندية بأن معظم الضحايا سقطوا في منطقة جيريدي، إذ كانوا يعملون في الحقول المفتوحة وقت وقوع الصواعق.

وفي سياق متصل، تسببت الأمطار الموسمية الغزيرة هذا العام في فيضانات واسعة بولاية آسام شمال شرقي الهند، أسفرت عن مقتل نحو 90 شخصاً، فيما لقي 15 شخصاً مصرعهم في ولاية كيرالا جنوب البلاد، مع نزوح آلاف السكان من منازلهم. وتوقعت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الهندية استمرار هطول الأمطار على نطاق واسع في ولاية جاركاند خلال الأيام القادمة.