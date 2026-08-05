لقي 14 شخصاً مصرعهم، وأُصيب سبعة آخرون، جراء صواعق ضربت ولاية جاركاند شرقي الهند، في أحدث حصيلة للوفيات الناجمة عن الأمطار الموسمية السنوية التي تسببت أيضاً في فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية بعدد من المناطق. وأفادت الشرطة الهندية بأن معظم الضحايا سقطوا في منطقة جيريدي، إذ كانوا يعملون في الحقول المفتوحة وقت وقوع الصواعق.
وفي سياق متصل، تسببت الأمطار الموسمية الغزيرة هذا العام في فيضانات واسعة بولاية آسام شمال شرقي الهند، أسفرت عن مقتل نحو 90 شخصاً، فيما لقي 15 شخصاً مصرعهم في ولاية كيرالا جنوب البلاد، مع نزوح آلاف السكان من منازلهم. وتوقعت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الهندية استمرار هطول الأمطار على نطاق واسع في ولاية جاركاند خلال الأيام القادمة.
Fourteen people have died, and seven others have been injured, due to lightning strikes in the state of Jharkhand in eastern India, in the latest death toll from the annual monsoon rains that have also caused floods and landslides in several areas. Indian police reported that most of the victims were in the Giridih district, where they were working in open fields at the time of the lightning strikes.
In a related context, this year's heavy monsoon rains have caused widespread flooding in the northeastern state of Assam, resulting in the deaths of around 90 people, while 15 people have died in the southern state of Kerala, with thousands of residents displaced from their homes. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rainfall will continue across Jharkhand in the coming days.