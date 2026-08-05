Fourteen people have died, and seven others have been injured, due to lightning strikes in the state of Jharkhand in eastern India, in the latest death toll from the annual monsoon rains that have also caused floods and landslides in several areas. Indian police reported that most of the victims were in the Giridih district, where they were working in open fields at the time of the lightning strikes.

In a related context, this year's heavy monsoon rains have caused widespread flooding in the northeastern state of Assam, resulting in the deaths of around 90 people, while 15 people have died in the southern state of Kerala, with thousands of residents displaced from their homes. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rainfall will continue across Jharkhand in the coming days.