تخيل أن تجلس أمام حاسوبك المكتبي لتحجز غرفة في فندق مفضل، فتفاجأ بسعر مرتفع، لكن بمجرد أن تفتح تطبيق نفس الفندق على الهاتف المحمول، يهبط السعر بشكل غير متوقع!
هذا التفاوت ليس خطأً تقنياً، بل هو جزء من لعبة تسعير ذكية تخوضها منصات الحجز العالمية لجذبك إلى مساحتها الخاصة.
يكمن السبب الأول وراء هذا الفارق في سعي شركات مثل «Booking» و«Expedia» لفرض سيطرتها على هاتفك الذكي.
توفر هذه المنصات للفنادق خياراً يُعرف بـ«أسعار الهاتف المحمول» (Mobile Rates)، وهي خصومات حصرية تُتاح فقط لمن يحجز عبر التطبيق. والهدف هو تحويلك إلى مستخدم دائم للتطبيق وضمان ولاء كبار المسافرين عبر تنبيهات فورية وعروض مخصصة لا تظهر على المتصفح العادي.
لكن السبب الثاني لا يتعلق بنوع الجهاز فقط، بل بـ«التسعير الديناميكي»، وهي أنظمة ذكاء اصطناعي تحلل ملايين البيانات في لحظات:
- العرض والطلب: يتغير السعر مع كل غرفة تُحجز في المدينة.
- التوقيت والموسم: الفعاليات المجاورة وموعد الحجز يرفعان أو يخفضان السعر فوراً.
- برامج الولاء: تسجيل الدخول بحسابك قد يفتح لك خصومات مخفية عن الزوار العابرين.
- ملاحظة مهمة: الشائعة الدارجة بأن «تكرار البحث» يرفع السعر تعتبر مجرد خرافة، فالمنصات تؤكد أن التغير يحدث بسبب الخوارزميات العادية للعرض والطلب، وليس لملاحقة سلوكك الشخصي.
كيف تقتنص أفضل سعر في رحلتك القادمة؟
لضمان عدم ضياع أموالك، اتبع هذه القاعدة الذهبية قبل الضغط على زر الدفع:
- قارن بين الشاشات: افحص السعر على الموقع الإلكتروني ثم افتح التطبيق على هاتفك.
- سجّل دخولك: لا تبحث كزائر غريب، فالحسابات المسجلة تحصل على الأسعار السرية (Member Deals).
- راجع الموقع الرسمي للفندق: في بعض الأحيان تمنحك الفنادق ميزات إضافية (كالإفطار المجاني أو الإلغاء المرن) بنفس سعر التطبيق.
Imagine sitting in front of your desktop computer to book a room at your favorite hotel, only to be surprised by a high price. But as soon as you open the same hotel's app on your mobile phone, the price unexpectedly drops!
This discrepancy is not a technical error; rather, it is part of a clever pricing game that global booking platforms play to draw you into their space.
The first reason behind this difference lies in the efforts of companies like "Booking" and "Expedia" to assert their control over your smartphone.
These platforms offer hotels an option known as "Mobile Rates," which are exclusive discounts available only to those who book through the app. The goal is to turn you into a regular app user and ensure the loyalty of frequent travelers through instant alerts and personalized offers that do not appear on a regular browser.
However, the second reason is not just about the type of device, but about "dynamic pricing," which are AI systems that analyze millions of data points in moments:
- Supply and demand: The price changes with every room booked in the city.
- Timing and season: Nearby events and the booking date can raise or lower the price instantly.
- Loyalty programs: Logging in with your account may unlock hidden discounts not available to passing visitors.
- Important note: The common belief that "repeated searches" raise the price is merely a myth; platforms confirm that the change occurs due to the regular algorithms of supply and demand, not to track your personal behavior.
How to snag the best price on your next trip?
To ensure you don’t lose your money, follow this golden rule before hitting the payment button:
- Compare screens: Check the price on the website and then open the app on your phone.
- Log in: Don’t search as a stranger; registered accounts get secret prices (Member Deals).
- Review the hotel’s official website: Sometimes hotels offer you additional perks (like free breakfast or flexible cancellation) at the same price as the app.