تخيل أن تجلس أمام حاسوبك المكتبي لتحجز غرفة في فندق مفضل، فتفاجأ بسعر مرتفع، لكن بمجرد أن تفتح تطبيق نفس الفندق على الهاتف المحمول، يهبط السعر بشكل غير متوقع!

هذا التفاوت ليس خطأً تقنياً، بل هو جزء من لعبة تسعير ذكية تخوضها منصات الحجز العالمية لجذبك إلى مساحتها الخاصة.

يكمن السبب الأول وراء هذا الفارق في سعي شركات مثل «Booking» و«Expedia» لفرض سيطرتها على هاتفك الذكي.

توفر هذه المنصات للفنادق خياراً يُعرف بـ«أسعار الهاتف المحمول» (Mobile Rates)، وهي خصومات حصرية تُتاح فقط لمن يحجز عبر التطبيق. والهدف هو تحويلك إلى مستخدم دائم للتطبيق وضمان ولاء كبار المسافرين عبر تنبيهات فورية وعروض مخصصة لا تظهر على المتصفح العادي.

لكن السبب الثاني لا يتعلق بنوع الجهاز فقط، بل بـ«التسعير الديناميكي»، وهي أنظمة ذكاء اصطناعي تحلل ملايين البيانات في لحظات:

  • العرض والطلب: يتغير السعر مع كل غرفة تُحجز في المدينة.
  • التوقيت والموسم: الفعاليات المجاورة وموعد الحجز يرفعان أو يخفضان السعر فوراً.
  • برامج الولاء: تسجيل الدخول بحسابك قد يفتح لك خصومات مخفية عن الزوار العابرين.
  • ملاحظة مهمة: الشائعة الدارجة بأن «تكرار البحث» يرفع السعر تعتبر مجرد خرافة، فالمنصات تؤكد أن التغير يحدث بسبب الخوارزميات العادية للعرض والطلب، وليس لملاحقة سلوكك الشخصي.

كيف تقتنص أفضل سعر في رحلتك القادمة؟

لضمان عدم ضياع أموالك، اتبع هذه القاعدة الذهبية قبل الضغط على زر الدفع:

  • قارن بين الشاشات: افحص السعر على الموقع الإلكتروني ثم افتح التطبيق على هاتفك.
  • سجّل دخولك: لا تبحث كزائر غريب، فالحسابات المسجلة تحصل على الأسعار السرية (Member Deals).
  • راجع الموقع الرسمي للفندق: في بعض الأحيان تمنحك الفنادق ميزات إضافية (كالإفطار المجاني أو الإلغاء المرن) بنفس سعر التطبيق.