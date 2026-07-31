Imagine sitting in front of your desktop computer to book a room at your favorite hotel, only to be surprised by a high price. But as soon as you open the same hotel's app on your mobile phone, the price unexpectedly drops!

This discrepancy is not a technical error; rather, it is part of a clever pricing game that global booking platforms play to draw you into their space.

The first reason behind this difference lies in the efforts of companies like "Booking" and "Expedia" to assert their control over your smartphone.

These platforms offer hotels an option known as "Mobile Rates," which are exclusive discounts available only to those who book through the app. The goal is to turn you into a regular app user and ensure the loyalty of frequent travelers through instant alerts and personalized offers that do not appear on a regular browser.

However, the second reason is not just about the type of device, but about "dynamic pricing," which are AI systems that analyze millions of data points in moments:

Supply and demand: The price changes with every room booked in the city.

Timing and season: Nearby events and the booking date can raise or lower the price instantly.

Loyalty programs: Logging in with your account may unlock hidden discounts not available to passing visitors.

Important note: The common belief that "repeated searches" raise the price is merely a myth; platforms confirm that the change occurs due to the regular algorithms of supply and demand, not to track your personal behavior.

How to snag the best price on your next trip?

To ensure you don’t lose your money, follow this golden rule before hitting the payment button: