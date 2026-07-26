Nutrition experts warn against excessive consumption of fast food, emphasizing that relying on it repeatedly leads to nutritional imbalances due to its high content of saturated fats, sodium, and calories.

Specialists explained that continuously consuming these foods contributes to weight gain, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, and increases the likelihood of heart disease and metabolic disorders in the absence of a balanced diet.

Experts pointed out that fast food often lacks fiber, vitamins, and essential nutrients, making it less nutritionally valuable compared to home-cooked meals that rely on fresh ingredients.

Specialists recommend reducing fast food consumption and preparing meals at home as much as possible, while increasing the intake of vegetables, fruits, healthy proteins, and whole grains, which supports overall health and reduces the risks of diseases associated with unhealthy eating habits.