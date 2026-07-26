يحذر خبراء التغذية من الإفراط في تناول الوجبات السريعة، مؤكدين، أن الاعتماد عليها بشكل متكرر يؤدي إلى اختلال التوازن الغذائي، نتيجة احتوائها على كميات مرتفعة من الدهون المشبعة والصوديوم والسعرات الحرارية.

وأوضح المختصون، أن تناول هذه الأطعمة بصورة مستمرة، يسهم في زيادة الوزن وارتفاع ضغط الدم والكوليسترول، كما يزيد احتمالات الإصابة بأمراض القلب واضطرابات التمثيل الغذائي عند غياب النظام الغذائي المتوازن.

وأشار الخبراء إلى أن الوجبات السريعة غالباً ما تفتقر إلى الألياف والفيتامينات والعناصر الغذائية الأساسية، ما يجعلها أقل قيمة غذائية، مقارنة بالوجبات المنزلية التي تعتمد على المكونات الطازجة.

وينصح المختصون، بتقليل استهلاك الوجبات السريعة، وتحضير الطعام في المنزل قدر الإمكان، مع الإكثار من الخضراوات والفواكه والبروتينات الصحية والحبوب الكاملة، بما يدعم الصحة العامة ويقلل مخاطر الأمراض المرتبطة بالعادات الغذائية غير الصحية.