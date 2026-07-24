In an unprecedented earthquake that is rewriting the rules of the global labor market, major artificial intelligence and technology companies have created a state of astonishment by intensively targeting and hiring children who are no older than 13, with benefits and salaries that rival those of graduates from the most prestigious universities!

This sudden shift is no longer just an individual experiment; it has turned into a passionate arms race among tech giants to capture early talent, raising the most important question: What drives these financial empires to bypass the "college degree" and hire children who have not yet finished school?

The 5 Million Job Crisis... A Race Against Time

The immediate reason and the spark that ignited this trend lie in the terrifying gap in the labor market, as economic reports confirm that the artificial intelligence sector is growing at a pace that far exceeds the number of academic graduates.

In China alone, forecasts indicate a shortfall of nearly 5 million employees by 2030, as currently more than 3 job vacancies compete for every qualified candidate. This glaring shortfall has forced companies to seek out-of-the-box solutions and snatch up talented individuals from early school seats before competitors can spot them.

Economists and technology experts believe that teenagers who teach themselves online and excel at handling open AI models possess an exceptional ability to adapt and innovate that traditional university curricula, which have fallen behind in keeping up with technology, do not provide.

Moreover, companies' investment in training a 13-year-old in specialized camps (as done by "Tencent," "ByteDance," and American companies like "Google" and "Palantir") ensures them extended passionate loyalty and skills tailored precisely to modern job needs.

This rising phenomenon marks the end of the "degree first" era, as leaders in artificial intelligence companies have confirmed that intense curiosity, a passion for development, and genuine digital skills have become the only criteria for employment.

The technical mind no longer recognizes official papers as much as it recognizes the ability to solve complex technical problems, even if the owner of that mind has not yet reached adulthood.