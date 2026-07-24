في زلزال غير مسبوق يعيد كتابة قواعد سوق العمل العالمي، أحدثت شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي والتكنولوجيا الكبرى حالة من الذهول، بعد اتجاهها المكثف لاصطياد وتوظيف الأطفال الذين لا تتجاوز أعمارهم 13 عاماً، بامتيازات ورواتب تضاهي ما يحصل عليه خريجو أعرق الجامعات!

هذا التحول المفاجئ لم يعد مجرد تجربة فردية، بل تحول إلى سباق تسلح شغوف بين عمالقة التقنية واقتناص المواهب المبكرة، وهو ما يطرح السؤال الأهم: ما الذي يدفع هذه الإمبراطوريات المالية لتجاوز «الشهادة الجامعية» وتوظيف أطفال لم ينهوا مدرستهم بعد؟

أزمة الـ 5 ملايين وظيفة.. سباق مع الزمن

السبب المباشر والشرارة التي فجرت هذا التوجه تكمن في الفجوة المرعبة في سوق العمل، إذ تؤكد التقارير الاقتصادية أن قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي ينمو بسرعة تتجاوز بكثير أعداد الخريجين الأكاديميين.

ففي الصين وحدها، تشير التوقعات إلى عجز يناهز 5 ملايين موظف بحلول عام 2030، غذ يتنافس حالياً أكثر من 3 وظائف شاغرة على كل مرشح مؤهل واحد. هذا العجز الصارخ أجبر الشركات على البحث عن حلول خارج الصندوق واقتناص الموهوبين من مقاعد الدراسة المبكرة قبل أن يراهم المنافسون.

ويرى خبراء الاقتصاد والتكنولوجيا أن المراهقين الذين يعلّمون أنفسهم بأنفسهم عبر الإنترنت ويبرعون في التعامل مع نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي المفتوحة، يمتلكون قدرة استثنائية على التكيف والابتكار لا توفرها المناهج الجامعية التقليدية التي أصبحت تتأخر عن مواكبة التقنية.

كما أن استثمار الشركات في تدريب طفل بعمر 13 عاماً داخل معسكرات خاصة (مثلما تفعل «تينسنت» و«بايت دانس» وشركات أمريكية مثل «قوقل» و«بالانتير») يضمن لها ولاءً شغفياً ممتداً ومهارات مفصلة تماماً على احتياجات العمل الحديثة.

هذه الظاهرة الصاعدة تضع نقطة النهاية لعصر «الشهادة أولاً»، غذ أكد قياديون في شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي أن الفضول الشديد، والشغف بالتطوير، والمهارة الرقمية الحقيقية باتت هي المعيار الوحيد للتوظيف.

ولم يعد العقل التقني يعترف بالأوراق الرسمية بقدر ما يعترف بالقدرة على حل المشكلات التقنية المعقدة، حتى لو كان صاحب هذا العقل لم يبلغ سن الرشد بعد.