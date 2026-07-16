في خطوة علمية تُعدّ تحولاً محورياً في مواجهة أحد أخطر الفايروسات الناشئة، بدأ علماء جامعة أكسفورد أول تجربة سريرية بشرية للقاح مضاد لسلالة إيبولا (بونديبوغيو)، بينما يستمر التفشي في كلٍّ من جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوغندا بوتيرة مقلقة.

التجربة التي تُنفَّذ ضمن المرحلة الأولى ستشمل 50 متطوعاً بالغاً تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و55 عاماً؛ بهدف تقييم سلامة اللقاح وقدرته على تحفيز استجابة مناعية فعّالة.

«إيبولا» يعود بقوة.. والعلم يردّ بأول لقاح واعد يواجه السلالة الأكثر فتكاً

ويأتي هذا التطور في وقت تتسابق فيه الجهات الصحية العالمية لاحتواء انتشار السلالة النادرة التي سجّلت حتى 11 يوليو 1,926 إصابة و702 وفاة في الكونغو، إضافة إلى 20 إصابة في أوغندا.

نيكول لوري، من التحالف من أجل ابتكارات الاستعداد للأوبئة (CEPI)، وصفت التجربة بأنها «خطوة تقرّبنا من لقاح آمن وفعّال»، مؤكدةً أن التقدم العلمي السريع يمثل دعامة أساسية لحماية المجتمعات الهشة. أما مراكز أفريقيا لمكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها فأشادت بالجهود البحثية، معتبرة أن التجارب السريرية رغم أنها ليست حلاً فورياً، فإنها تشكّل جزءاً حاسماً من بناء أدوات الاستجابة المستقبلية.

«إيبولا» يعود بقوة.. والعلم يردّ بأول لقاح واعد يواجه السلالة الأكثر فتكاً

وتستعد جهات بحثية في أوغندا لإطلاق تجارب إضافية فور الحصول على الموافقات التنظيمية، في إطار تعاون دولي واسع يهدف إلى تطوير ثلاثة لقاحات مختلفة لمواجهة السلالة المتفشية.

ومع اتساع رقعة انتشار الفايروس ليشمل عشر مقاطعات عالية الخطورة من بينها العاصمة كينشاسا، تتزايد الحاجة إلى حلول علمية عاجلة، فيما يُنظر إلى لقاح أكسفورد الجديد باعتباره بارقة أمل في معركة طويلة ضد أحد أكثر الفايروسات فتكاً في أفريقيا.