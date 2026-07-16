«إيبولا» يعود بقوة.. والعلم يردّ بأول لقاح واعد يواجه السلالة الأكثر فتكاً

In a scientific step considered a pivotal shift in combating one of the most dangerous emerging viruses, scientists at the University of Oxford have begun the first human clinical trial for a vaccine against the Ebola strain (Bundibugyo), as outbreaks continue in both the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda at an alarming rate.

The trial, which is being conducted in Phase 1, will include 50 adult volunteers aged between 18 and 55, aimed at assessing the vaccine's safety and its ability to stimulate an effective immune response.

This development comes at a time when global health authorities are racing to contain the spread of the rare strain, which has recorded 1,926 cases and 702 deaths in Congo as of July 11, in addition to 20 cases in Uganda.

Nicole Lurie, from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), described the trial as "a step closer to a safe and effective vaccine," emphasizing that rapid scientific progress is a cornerstone for protecting vulnerable communities. Meanwhile, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention praised the research efforts, stating that while clinical trials are not an immediate solution, they are a critical part of building future response tools.

Research entities in Uganda are preparing to launch additional trials as soon as regulatory approvals are obtained, as part of a broad international collaboration aimed at developing three different vaccines to combat the spreading strain.

As the virus spreads to include ten high-risk provinces, including the capital Kinshasa, the need for urgent scientific solutions is increasing, while the new Oxford vaccine is seen as a glimmer of hope in a long battle against one of the deadliest viruses in Africa.