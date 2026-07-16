In a painful human tragedy that shocked the Algerian public, a horrific fire broke out at a childcare center in the capital, Algiers, leaving behind a heavy toll of victims and injuries amounting to 30 people, both dead and wounded, amidst an atmosphere of sorrow and shock that enveloped the area.

The tragic incident occurred at the "Emergency Childhood Institution" located in the municipality of El Mohammedia in the capital, Algiers, where the care home turned in a matter of moments into a scene of flames and thick smoke that trapped the children and their caregivers inside the building.

The official Civil Protection Institution in Algeria announced the initial details of the tragedy, indicating that firefighting and rescue teams rushed to the site to control the raging flames. The incident resulted in:

Deaths: 11 people lost their lives due to the fire and suffocation, with local reports stating that the victims were children residing at the center.

Injuries: 19 injuries of varying severity were recorded, including 10 cases suffering from burns of different degrees.

Suffocation and shock cases: Two individuals suffering from severe distress and extreme difficulty in breathing were transported, in addition to providing assistance to 7 people who experienced acute psychological shock due to the horror of the tragedy.

Rescue Operations Break Through the Iron

Firefighters and rescue workers in Algeria exerted tremendous and arduous efforts to reach those trapped inside the burning building, as civil defense personnel broke and dismantled the frames and metal grids that covered the building's windows to enable the children to escape and pass water hoses.

In an urgent rescue step, the teams managed to take care of five individuals with special needs who were present inside the center, transporting them immediately to a safe location away from the flames and rising smoke.

While Algerian families and the local community are in a state of shock and mourning for the innocent lives lost to the fire, the relevant authorities are beginning their investigations to determine the true causes behind the outbreak of this fire and to establish accountability.