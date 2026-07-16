في فاجعة إنسانية مؤلمة صدمت الشارع الجزائري، شبّ حريق مروع في مركز لرعاية الأطفال بالعاصمة الجزائرية، مخلّفاً وراءه حصيلة ثقيلة من الضحايا والمصابين بلغت 30 شخصاً بين قتيل وجريح، وسط أجواء من الحزن والصدمة التي خيمت على المنطقة.

الحادثة المأساوية وقعت في «مؤسسة الطفولة المسعفة» الواقعة ببلدية المحمدية في العاصمة الجزائر، حيث تحولت دار الرعاية في لحظات معدودة إلى ساحة من النيران والدخان الكثيف الذي حاصر الأطفال ومربييهم داخل المبنى.

وأعلنت مؤسسة الحماية المدنية الرسمية في الجزائر التفاصيل الأولية للفاجعة، مشيرة إلى أن فرق الإطفاء والإنقاذ سارعت إلى الموقع للسيطرة على ألسنة اللهب المشتعلة، وأسفرت الحادثة عن:

  • الوفيات: لقي 11 شخصاً حتفهم جراء النيران والاختناق، وذكرت تقارير محلية أن الضحايا من الأطفال النزلاء بالمركز.
  • الإصابات: تسجيل 19 إصابة متفاوتة الخطورة، من بينها 10 حالات تعاني من حروق بدرجات مختلفة.
  • حالات اختناق وصدمة: نقل حالتين تعانيان من ضيق شديد وصعوبة بالغة في التنفس، بالإضافة إلى إسعاف 7 أشخاص تعرضوا لصدمة نفسية حادة جراء هول الفاجعة.

عمليات إنقاذ تخترق الحديد

بذل رجال الإطفاء والإنقاذ في الجزائر جهوداً جبارة ومضنية للوصول إلى العالقين داخل المبنى المحترق، حيث قام عناصر الدفاع المدني بكسر وتفكيك الإطارات والشبكات المعدنية التي كانت تغطي نوافذ المبنى لتمكين الأطفال من الخروج وتمرير خراطيم المياه.

وفي خطوة إنقاذية عاجلة، تمكنت الفرق من التكفل بخمسة أشخاص من فئة ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة الذين كانوا متواجدين داخل المركز، ونقلهم بشكل فوري إلى مكان آمن بعيداً عن ألسنة اللهب والدخان المتصاعد.

وفيما تخوض العائلات الجزائرية والشارع المحلي حالة من الذهول والأسى على الأرواح البريئة التي راحت ضحية النيران، تباشر الجهات المختصة تحقيقاتها للوقوف على الأسباب الحقيقية وراء اندلاع هذا الحريق وتحديد المسؤوليات.