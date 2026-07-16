في فاجعة إنسانية مؤلمة صدمت الشارع الجزائري، شبّ حريق مروع في مركز لرعاية الأطفال بالعاصمة الجزائرية، مخلّفاً وراءه حصيلة ثقيلة من الضحايا والمصابين بلغت 30 شخصاً بين قتيل وجريح، وسط أجواء من الحزن والصدمة التي خيمت على المنطقة.
الحادثة المأساوية وقعت في «مؤسسة الطفولة المسعفة» الواقعة ببلدية المحمدية في العاصمة الجزائر، حيث تحولت دار الرعاية في لحظات معدودة إلى ساحة من النيران والدخان الكثيف الذي حاصر الأطفال ومربييهم داخل المبنى.
وأعلنت مؤسسة الحماية المدنية الرسمية في الجزائر التفاصيل الأولية للفاجعة، مشيرة إلى أن فرق الإطفاء والإنقاذ سارعت إلى الموقع للسيطرة على ألسنة اللهب المشتعلة، وأسفرت الحادثة عن:
- الوفيات: لقي 11 شخصاً حتفهم جراء النيران والاختناق، وذكرت تقارير محلية أن الضحايا من الأطفال النزلاء بالمركز.
- الإصابات: تسجيل 19 إصابة متفاوتة الخطورة، من بينها 10 حالات تعاني من حروق بدرجات مختلفة.
- حالات اختناق وصدمة: نقل حالتين تعانيان من ضيق شديد وصعوبة بالغة في التنفس، بالإضافة إلى إسعاف 7 أشخاص تعرضوا لصدمة نفسية حادة جراء هول الفاجعة.
عمليات إنقاذ تخترق الحديد
بذل رجال الإطفاء والإنقاذ في الجزائر جهوداً جبارة ومضنية للوصول إلى العالقين داخل المبنى المحترق، حيث قام عناصر الدفاع المدني بكسر وتفكيك الإطارات والشبكات المعدنية التي كانت تغطي نوافذ المبنى لتمكين الأطفال من الخروج وتمرير خراطيم المياه.
وفي خطوة إنقاذية عاجلة، تمكنت الفرق من التكفل بخمسة أشخاص من فئة ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة الذين كانوا متواجدين داخل المركز، ونقلهم بشكل فوري إلى مكان آمن بعيداً عن ألسنة اللهب والدخان المتصاعد.
وفيما تخوض العائلات الجزائرية والشارع المحلي حالة من الذهول والأسى على الأرواح البريئة التي راحت ضحية النيران، تباشر الجهات المختصة تحقيقاتها للوقوف على الأسباب الحقيقية وراء اندلاع هذا الحريق وتحديد المسؤوليات.
In a painful human tragedy that shocked the Algerian public, a horrific fire broke out at a childcare center in the capital, Algiers, leaving behind a heavy toll of victims and injuries amounting to 30 people, both dead and wounded, amidst an atmosphere of sorrow and shock that enveloped the area.
The tragic incident occurred at the "Emergency Childhood Institution" located in the municipality of El Mohammedia in the capital, Algiers, where the care home turned in a matter of moments into a scene of flames and thick smoke that trapped the children and their caregivers inside the building.
The official Civil Protection Institution in Algeria announced the initial details of the tragedy, indicating that firefighting and rescue teams rushed to the site to control the raging flames. The incident resulted in:
- Deaths: 11 people lost their lives due to the fire and suffocation, with local reports stating that the victims were children residing at the center.
- Injuries: 19 injuries of varying severity were recorded, including 10 cases suffering from burns of different degrees.
- Suffocation and shock cases: Two individuals suffering from severe distress and extreme difficulty in breathing were transported, in addition to providing assistance to 7 people who experienced acute psychological shock due to the horror of the tragedy.
Rescue Operations Break Through the Iron
Firefighters and rescue workers in Algeria exerted tremendous and arduous efforts to reach those trapped inside the burning building, as civil defense personnel broke and dismantled the frames and metal grids that covered the building's windows to enable the children to escape and pass water hoses.
In an urgent rescue step, the teams managed to take care of five individuals with special needs who were present inside the center, transporting them immediately to a safe location away from the flames and rising smoke.
While Algerian families and the local community are in a state of shock and mourning for the innocent lives lost to the fire, the relevant authorities are beginning their investigations to determine the true causes behind the outbreak of this fire and to establish accountability.