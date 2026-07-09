كشفت دراسة أمريكية حديثة أن كبار السن الذين يتمتعون بسرعة مشي تفوق أقرانهم، ويُعرفون باسم «المتحركين الفائقين» (Super Movers)، تقل لديهم احتمالات الإصابة بالتدهور المعرفي بنحو 50% مقارنة بمن يمشون بالسرعة المعتادة.

وأجرى الدراسة باحثون من كلية ستوني بروك للطب في ولاية نيويورك، وشملت نحو 4 آلاف شخص تبلغ أعمارهم 80 عاماً فأكثر، تمت متابعة وظائفهم الإدراكية ضمن عدة دراسات طويلة الأمد حول الشيخوخة وطول العمر.

وأظهرت النتائج، التي نُشرت في مجلة Neurology في 16 يونيو، أن ما بين 6% و10% من المشاركين صُنفوا ضمن فئة «المتحركين الفائقين»، إذ كانوا يسيرون بسرعة تفوق أقرانهم من العمر والجنس نفسه، وبوتيرة تقارب سرعة أشخاص يصغرونهم بنحو 3 عقود.

وقال أستاذ طب الأعصاب الباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة الدكتور جو فيرغيز إن النتائج تعزز الأدلة على وجود ارتباط وثيق بين القدرة على الحركة وصحة الدماغ.

وأضاف أن الحفاظ على القدرة على الحركة قد يمثل مؤشراً مهماً على شيخوخة دماغية صحية، مشيراً إلى أن أكثر ما أثار اهتمام الباحثين هو أن أفراد هذه الفئة حافظوا على وظائفهم الإدراكية رغم امتلاكهم تغيرات دماغية مرتبطة بالخرف مشابهة لتلك الموجودة لدى أقرانهم.

وأوضحت الدراسة أن تحاليل أُجريت لأنسجة دماغية بعد الوفاة لم تُظهر اختلافاً في مؤشرات الأمراض المرتبطة بالخرف بين أصحاب المشي السريع وبقية المشاركين، وهو ما يشير إلى احتمال امتلاك «المتحركين الفائقين» آليات بيولوجية تمنح الدماغ قدرة أكبر على مقاومة آثار الشيخوخة.

ورغم ذلك، شدد الباحثون على أن الدراسة رصدية، وبالتالي لا تثبت أن المشي السريع يمنع الإصابة بالخرف بشكل مباشر، إذ قد تلعب عوامل أخرى مثل صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية، واللياقة البدنية، والعوامل الوراثية دوراً في تحسين كل من سرعة المشي والقدرات الإدراكية.

وأشار فيرغيز إلى أن النتائج تنضم إلى مجموعة متزايدة من الأدلة التي تؤكد أن ما يفيد القلب والعضلات يفيد الدماغ أيضاً، مؤكداً أن النشاط البدني المنتظم يظل من أكثر الوسائل المدعومة بالأدلة العلمية لتعزيز الشيخوخة الصحية.

وأوضح أن سرعة المشي ينبغي النظر إليها باعتبارها مؤشراً عاماً على الحالة الصحية، وليست علاجاً بحد ذاتها، داعياً كبار السن إلى التركيز على الحفاظ على الحركة من خلال ممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام، وتمارين تقوية العضلات، وتحسين التوازن، والاهتمام بصحة القلب.

كما أوصى باتباع الإرشادات الصحية الصادرة عن مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها (CDC) والإرشادات الأمريكية للنشاط البدني، والتي تنصح بممارسة 150 دقيقة أسبوعياً من النشاط الهوائي متوسط الشدة، مثل المشي السريع، بما يعادل 30 دقيقة يومياً لمدة 5 أيام في الأسبوع، أو تقسيم المدة إلى جلسات أقصر على مدار اليوم.

وأكد الباحث أن بدء ممارسة المشي يجب أن يكون بما يتناسب مع الحالة الصحية لكل شخص، مع استشارة الطبيب عند وجود أمراض أو مشكلات طبية، لافتاً إلى أن أفضل نهج هو البدء بوتيرة بطيئة ثم زيادة السرعة تدريجياً، إلى جانب إدراج تمارين القوة والتوازن ضمن الروتين الرياضي مهما كان العمر.