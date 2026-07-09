كشفت دراسة أمريكية حديثة أن كبار السن الذين يتمتعون بسرعة مشي تفوق أقرانهم، ويُعرفون باسم «المتحركين الفائقين» (Super Movers)، تقل لديهم احتمالات الإصابة بالتدهور المعرفي بنحو 50% مقارنة بمن يمشون بالسرعة المعتادة.
وأجرى الدراسة باحثون من كلية ستوني بروك للطب في ولاية نيويورك، وشملت نحو 4 آلاف شخص تبلغ أعمارهم 80 عاماً فأكثر، تمت متابعة وظائفهم الإدراكية ضمن عدة دراسات طويلة الأمد حول الشيخوخة وطول العمر.
وأظهرت النتائج، التي نُشرت في مجلة Neurology في 16 يونيو، أن ما بين 6% و10% من المشاركين صُنفوا ضمن فئة «المتحركين الفائقين»، إذ كانوا يسيرون بسرعة تفوق أقرانهم من العمر والجنس نفسه، وبوتيرة تقارب سرعة أشخاص يصغرونهم بنحو 3 عقود.
وقال أستاذ طب الأعصاب الباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة الدكتور جو فيرغيز إن النتائج تعزز الأدلة على وجود ارتباط وثيق بين القدرة على الحركة وصحة الدماغ.
وأضاف أن الحفاظ على القدرة على الحركة قد يمثل مؤشراً مهماً على شيخوخة دماغية صحية، مشيراً إلى أن أكثر ما أثار اهتمام الباحثين هو أن أفراد هذه الفئة حافظوا على وظائفهم الإدراكية رغم امتلاكهم تغيرات دماغية مرتبطة بالخرف مشابهة لتلك الموجودة لدى أقرانهم.
وأوضحت الدراسة أن تحاليل أُجريت لأنسجة دماغية بعد الوفاة لم تُظهر اختلافاً في مؤشرات الأمراض المرتبطة بالخرف بين أصحاب المشي السريع وبقية المشاركين، وهو ما يشير إلى احتمال امتلاك «المتحركين الفائقين» آليات بيولوجية تمنح الدماغ قدرة أكبر على مقاومة آثار الشيخوخة.
ورغم ذلك، شدد الباحثون على أن الدراسة رصدية، وبالتالي لا تثبت أن المشي السريع يمنع الإصابة بالخرف بشكل مباشر، إذ قد تلعب عوامل أخرى مثل صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية، واللياقة البدنية، والعوامل الوراثية دوراً في تحسين كل من سرعة المشي والقدرات الإدراكية.
وأشار فيرغيز إلى أن النتائج تنضم إلى مجموعة متزايدة من الأدلة التي تؤكد أن ما يفيد القلب والعضلات يفيد الدماغ أيضاً، مؤكداً أن النشاط البدني المنتظم يظل من أكثر الوسائل المدعومة بالأدلة العلمية لتعزيز الشيخوخة الصحية.
وأوضح أن سرعة المشي ينبغي النظر إليها باعتبارها مؤشراً عاماً على الحالة الصحية، وليست علاجاً بحد ذاتها، داعياً كبار السن إلى التركيز على الحفاظ على الحركة من خلال ممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام، وتمارين تقوية العضلات، وتحسين التوازن، والاهتمام بصحة القلب.
كما أوصى باتباع الإرشادات الصحية الصادرة عن مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها (CDC) والإرشادات الأمريكية للنشاط البدني، والتي تنصح بممارسة 150 دقيقة أسبوعياً من النشاط الهوائي متوسط الشدة، مثل المشي السريع، بما يعادل 30 دقيقة يومياً لمدة 5 أيام في الأسبوع، أو تقسيم المدة إلى جلسات أقصر على مدار اليوم.
وأكد الباحث أن بدء ممارسة المشي يجب أن يكون بما يتناسب مع الحالة الصحية لكل شخص، مع استشارة الطبيب عند وجود أمراض أو مشكلات طبية، لافتاً إلى أن أفضل نهج هو البدء بوتيرة بطيئة ثم زيادة السرعة تدريجياً، إلى جانب إدراج تمارين القوة والتوازن ضمن الروتين الرياضي مهما كان العمر.
A recent American study revealed that older adults who walk faster than their peers, known as "Super Movers," have about a 50% lower likelihood of experiencing cognitive decline compared to those who walk at a normal pace.
The study was conducted by researchers from Stony Brook University School of Medicine in New York and included nearly 4,000 individuals aged 80 and older, whose cognitive functions were monitored as part of several long-term studies on aging and longevity.
The results, published in the journal Neurology on June 16, showed that between 6% and 10% of participants were classified as "Super Movers," as they walked faster than their peers of the same age and gender, at a pace comparable to that of individuals nearly three decades younger.
Dr. Joe Verges, the lead researcher and a professor of neurology, stated that the findings strengthen the evidence of a close link between mobility and brain health.
He added that maintaining mobility may represent an important indicator of healthy brain aging, noting that what intrigued researchers the most was that individuals in this category maintained their cognitive functions despite having brain changes associated with dementia similar to those of their peers.
The study indicated that analyses conducted on post-mortem brain tissues did not show differences in indicators of dementia-related diseases between fast walkers and other participants, suggesting that "Super Movers" may possess biological mechanisms that grant the brain a greater ability to resist the effects of aging.
However, researchers emphasized that the study is observational and thus does not prove that fast walking directly prevents dementia, as other factors such as cardiovascular health, physical fitness, and genetic factors may play a role in improving both walking speed and cognitive abilities.
Verges pointed out that the results add to a growing body of evidence confirming that what benefits the heart and muscles also benefits the brain, asserting that regular physical activity remains one of the most scientifically supported means to promote healthy aging.
He explained that walking speed should be viewed as a general indicator of health status, not a treatment in itself, urging older adults to focus on maintaining mobility through regular physical activity, muscle-strengthening exercises, balance improvement, and attention to heart health.
He also recommended following health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American guidelines for physical activity, which advise engaging in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity weekly, such as brisk walking, which equates to 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week, or dividing the duration into shorter sessions throughout the day.
The researcher emphasized that starting a walking regimen should be tailored to each individual's health condition, with consultation from a physician if there are any medical issues or concerns, noting that the best approach is to begin at a slow pace and then gradually increase speed, along with incorporating strength and balance exercises into the workout routine regardless of age.