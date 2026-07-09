A recent American study revealed that older adults who walk faster than their peers, known as "Super Movers," have about a 50% lower likelihood of experiencing cognitive decline compared to those who walk at a normal pace.

The study was conducted by researchers from Stony Brook University School of Medicine in New York and included nearly 4,000 individuals aged 80 and older, whose cognitive functions were monitored as part of several long-term studies on aging and longevity.

The results, published in the journal Neurology on June 16, showed that between 6% and 10% of participants were classified as "Super Movers," as they walked faster than their peers of the same age and gender, at a pace comparable to that of individuals nearly three decades younger.

Dr. Joe Verges, the lead researcher and a professor of neurology, stated that the findings strengthen the evidence of a close link between mobility and brain health.

He added that maintaining mobility may represent an important indicator of healthy brain aging, noting that what intrigued researchers the most was that individuals in this category maintained their cognitive functions despite having brain changes associated with dementia similar to those of their peers.

The study indicated that analyses conducted on post-mortem brain tissues did not show differences in indicators of dementia-related diseases between fast walkers and other participants, suggesting that "Super Movers" may possess biological mechanisms that grant the brain a greater ability to resist the effects of aging.

However, researchers emphasized that the study is observational and thus does not prove that fast walking directly prevents dementia, as other factors such as cardiovascular health, physical fitness, and genetic factors may play a role in improving both walking speed and cognitive abilities.

Verges pointed out that the results add to a growing body of evidence confirming that what benefits the heart and muscles also benefits the brain, asserting that regular physical activity remains one of the most scientifically supported means to promote healthy aging.

He explained that walking speed should be viewed as a general indicator of health status, not a treatment in itself, urging older adults to focus on maintaining mobility through regular physical activity, muscle-strengthening exercises, balance improvement, and attention to heart health.

He also recommended following health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American guidelines for physical activity, which advise engaging in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity weekly, such as brisk walking, which equates to 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week, or dividing the duration into shorter sessions throughout the day.

The researcher emphasized that starting a walking regimen should be tailored to each individual's health condition, with consultation from a physician if there are any medical issues or concerns, noting that the best approach is to begin at a slow pace and then gradually increase speed, along with incorporating strength and balance exercises into the workout routine regardless of age.