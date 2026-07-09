The authorities in both China and Taiwan have raised their alert levels as Typhoon (Bavi) approaches, which is expected to be one of the strongest and widest tropical cyclones to hit the region in recent years, at a time when China is still dealing with the aftermath of Typhoon (Maysak), which left dozens dead and caused extensive damage.

The typhoon is centered southeast of Taiwan, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of about 200 kilometers per hour, while meteorological forecasts indicate that it will pass along the northern coast of the island before striking Fujian Province in eastern China (on Saturday evening).

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Exceptional Typhoon

According to meteorological agencies, the typhoon has a width of about 1000 kilometers, which is roughly equivalent to the width of France, making it one of the largest typhoons the region has seen in decades.

Meteorological experts in Taiwan confirmed that this typhoon is the largest in terms of area since 1987, while authorities warned that it could be the strongest to hit the island since Typhoon (Kong-Rey) in 2024, which resulted in the deaths of three people at that time.

The government has urged residents in threatened areas to stock up on food, water, and essential supplies, and to prepare for potential outages in electricity and communications services.

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China Has Not Yet Recovered from "Maysak"

The approach of (Bavi) comes while Chinese rescue teams continue search operations in areas devastated by Typhoon (Maysak), which claimed the lives of at least 39 people in Guangxi Province (southwest of the country), while nine others remain missing.

The remnants of (Maysak) have also caused the formation of internal cyclones and widespread flooding in Hubei Province in central China, further exacerbating the damage and losses.

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Extensive Preparations in Taiwan

In the coastal city of Suao (northeast Taiwan), hundreds of fishing boats rushed to the harbor seeking safe refuge, while residents lined up to obtain sandbags to bolster their homes against flooding, and farmers hurried to harvest rice crops before the storm's arrival.

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Japan Enters the Danger Zone

The Japanese authorities have also issued warnings to residents of Okinawa Prefecture about strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves, with the possibility of landslides and flooding over the next two days.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways announced the cancellation of dozens of domestic and international flights, which will affect thousands of travelers, as part of precautionary measures to face the typhoon.

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Catastrophic Effects of Flooding

In the Chinese areas hit by Typhoon (Maysak), scenes of destruction are gradually unfolding, as state media showed rescue operations for residents trapped inside homes submerged in water, while relief teams used drones to deliver food and medical supplies to isolated areas.

A large number of animals have also perished due to the flooding, including hundreds of pigs on one farm, as well as three lions at a zoo in Guigang City, while about 100 other animals remain missing, including wild donkeys, porcupines, parrots, and raccoons.

Warnings of Significant Losses

Climate experts warn that Typhoon (Bavi) has gained significant strength as it moves over the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean, providing it with vast amounts of energy and moisture, which could increase its impact when it makes landfall.

Specialists pointed out that any slight change in the typhoon's path could lead to a significant difference in the extent of the damage, urging residents in coastal areas to fully comply with the authorities' instructions, with expectations that the storm's effects will continue until the beginning of next week.