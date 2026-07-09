رفعت السلطات في كلٍّ من الصين وتايوان درجات التأهب مع اقتراب إعصار (بافي)، الذي يُتوقع أن يكون من أقوى وأوسع الأعاصير المدارية التي تضرب المنطقة خلال السنوات الأخيرة، في وقت لا تزال فيه الصين تتعامل مع آثار إعصار (مايساك) الذي خلف عشرات القتلى وخسائر واسعة.

ويتمركز الإعصار جنوب شرقي تايوان مصحوبًا برياح تصل سرعتها إلى نحو 200 كيلومتر في الساعة، بينما تشير توقعات الأرصاد إلى مروره بمحاذاة شمال الجزيرة قبل أن يضرب مقاطعة فوجيان شرقي الصين (مساء السبت).

بافي

بافي

إعصار استثنائي

ووفقًا لهيئات الأرصاد، يبلغ عرض الإعصار نحو 1000 كيلومتر؛ أي ما يعادل تقريبًا عرض فرنسا، وهو ما يجعله من أكبر الأعاصير التي شهدتها المنطقة منذ عقود.

وأكد خبراء الأرصاد في تايوان أن هذا الإعصار يعد الأكبر من حيث المساحة منذ عام 1987، فيما حذرت السلطات من احتمال أن يكون الأقوى الذي يضرب الجزيرة منذ إعصار (كونغ-ري) عام 2024، والذي أسفر -آنذاك- عن مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص.

ودعت الحكومة سكان المناطق المهددة إلى تخزين المواد الغذائية والمياه والحاجات الأساسية، والاستعداد لانقطاع محتمل في خدمات الكهرباء والاتصالات.

بافي4

بافي4

الصين لم تتعافَ بعد من "مايساك"

ويأتي اقتراب (بافي) بينما لا تزال فرق الإنقاذ الصينية تواصل عمليات البحث في المناطق التي دمرها إعصار (مايساك)، الذي أودى بحياة ما لا يقل عن 39 شخصًا في منطقة قوانغشي (جنوب غربي البلاد)، فيما لا يزال تسعة أشخاص في عداد المفقودين.

كما تسببت بقايا (مايساك) في تشكّل أعاصير داخلية وفيضانات واسعة بمقاطعة هوبي وسط الصين، ما ضاعف من حجم الأضرار والخسائر.

بافي5

بافي5

استعدادات واسعة في تايوان

وفي مدينة سواو الساحلية (شمال شرقي تايوان)، هرعت مئات قوارب الصيد إلى الميناء بحثًا عن ملاذ آمن، بينما اصطف السكان للحصول على أكياس الرمال لتعزيز حماية منازلهم من الفيضانات، وسارع المزارعون إلى حصاد محاصيل الأرز قبل وصول العاصفة.

بافي1

بافي1

اليابان تدخل دائرة الخطر

كما أصدرت السلطات اليابانية تحذيرات لسكان محافظة أوكيناوا من رياح شديدة وأمطار غزيرة وأمواج عاتية، مع احتمال وقوع انهيارات أرضية وفيضانات خلال اليومين القادمين.

وأعلنت شركتا الخطوط الجوية اليابانية وأول نيبون إيرويز إلغاء عشرات الرحلات الداخلية والدولية، وهو ما سيؤثر على آلاف المسافرين، في إطار الإجراءات الاحترازية لمواجهة الإعصار.

بافي2

بافي2

آثار كارثية للفيضانات

وفي المناطق الصينية التي اجتاحها إعصار (مايساك)، لا تزال مشاهد الدمار تتكشف تدريجيًا، حيث أظهرت وسائل إعلام رسمية عمليات إنقاذ لسكان عالقين داخل منازل غمرتها المياه، بينما استخدمت فرق الإغاثة طائرات مسيرة لإيصال المواد الغذائية والمستلزمات الطبية إلى المناطق المعزولة.

كما نفقت أعداد كبيرة من الحيوانات بسبب الفيضانات، من بينها مئات الخنازير في إحدى المزارع، إضافة إلى ثلاثة أسود داخل حديقة حيوان بمدينة قويقانغ، فيما لا يزال نحو 100 حيوان آخر في عداد المفقودين، بينهم حمر وحشية ونيص وببغاوات وراكون.

تحذيرات من خسائر جسيمة

ويحذر خبراء المناخ من أن إعصار (بافي) اكتسب قوة كبيرة خلال تحركه فوق مياه المحيط الهادئ الدافئة، ما وفر له كميات هائلة من الطاقة والرطوبة، الأمر الذي قد يزيد من شدة تأثيره عند وصوله إلى اليابسة.

وأشار مختصون إلى أن أي تغير طفيف في مسار الإعصار قد يؤدي إلى اختلاف كبير في حجم الأضرار، داعين السكان في المناطق الساحلية إلى الالتزام الكامل بتعليمات السلطات، مع توقع استمرار تأثير العاصفة حتى مطلع الأسبوع القادم.