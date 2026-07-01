Imagine falling asleep safely in your home, only to wake up suddenly to treacherous stabs that end your life, with the terrifying surprise being that the killer is your teenage daughter who justified her crime with a "disturbing dream"! This shock has shaken Adana province in southern Turkey, where a sleeping nightmare turned into a real waterfall of blood inside a family home.

The tragedy began at midnight when the Turkish police received a report from a 16-year-old girl, who coldly confessed that she had ended her mother "Servit Tikir"'s life. But the strangest confession lay in the motive for the crime!

The teenager told investigators a horrifying account: "I was sleeping, and I saw a terrifying nightmare in which my mom was choking me and trying to kill me... I woke up terrified and under the influence of the dream, and I didn't realize I was stabbing her with a knife in self-defense until it was too late!"

While the girl tries to hide behind the story of the "unconscious nightmare," her younger brother (9 years old) shocked the investigators with a surprising revelation. The child, who was sleeping in the same room with their mother, confirmed that he heard no arguments, screams, or cries for help throughout the night, and he only learned of the disaster when he opened his eyes in the morning to find the police surrounding his mother's body!

For its part, the Turkish police immediately detained the girl and began intensive investigations to uncover the mystery, as her medical record is being examined to determine whether she suffers from a serious mental illness or fell into the trap of drug use that led her to commit this tragedy, amid a state of panic on social media about the rise of violent crimes among teenagers within the same family!