تخيل أن تخلد إلى النوم في أمان داخل بيتك، لتستيقظ فجأة على طعنات غادرة تنهي حياتك، والمفاجأة المرعبة أن القاتل هو ابنتك المراهقة التي بررت جريمتها بـ«حلم مزعج»! هذه الصدمة هزت محافظة أضنة جنوبي تركيا، حيث تحول كابوس نوم إلى شلال دم حقيقي داخل منزل عائلي.

بدأت الفاجعة في منتصف الليل، عندما تلقت الشرطة التركية بلاغاً من فتاة تبلغ من العمر 16 عاماً، تعترف فيه بدم بارد أنها أنهت حياة والدتها «سيرفيت تيكير». لكن الاعتراف الأغرب كان يكمن في دافع الجريمة!

قالت المراهقة للمحققين رواية مريعة: «كنت نائمة، ورأيت في منامي كابوساً مرعباً بأن أمي تخنقني وتريد قتلي.. استيقظت مرعوبة وتحت تأثير الحلم، ولم أشعر بنفسي إلا وأنا أطعنها بالسكين دفاعاً عن نفسي، ولم أدرك أنني قتلتها في الواقع إلا بعد فوات الأوان!».

بينما تحاول الفتاة الاختباء خلف رواية «الكابوس اللاشعوري»، فجر شقيقها الأصغر (9 سنوات) مفاجأة صادمة للمحققين، فالطفل الذي كان ينام في نفس الغرفة مع والدته أكد أنه لم يسمع أي شجار، أو صراخ، أو استغاثة طوال الليل، ولم يعلم بالكارثة إلا عندما فتح عينيه صباحاً ليجد الشرطة تحيط بجثة أمه!

بدورها، أوقفت الشرطة التركية الفتاة فوراً وبدأت تحقيقات مكثفة لكشف اللغز، حيث يتم فحص سجلها الطبي للتأكد مما إذا كانت تعاني من مرض نفسي خطير، أو سقطت في فخ تعاطي المخدرات الذي دفعها لارتكاب هذه المأساة، وسط حالة من الذعر على السوشيال ميديا من انتشار جرائم الدم بين المراهقين داخل الأسرة الواحدة!