تخيل أن تخلد إلى النوم في أمان داخل بيتك، لتستيقظ فجأة على طعنات غادرة تنهي حياتك، والمفاجأة المرعبة أن القاتل هو ابنتك المراهقة التي بررت جريمتها بـ«حلم مزعج»! هذه الصدمة هزت محافظة أضنة جنوبي تركيا، حيث تحول كابوس نوم إلى شلال دم حقيقي داخل منزل عائلي.
بدأت الفاجعة في منتصف الليل، عندما تلقت الشرطة التركية بلاغاً من فتاة تبلغ من العمر 16 عاماً، تعترف فيه بدم بارد أنها أنهت حياة والدتها «سيرفيت تيكير». لكن الاعتراف الأغرب كان يكمن في دافع الجريمة!
قالت المراهقة للمحققين رواية مريعة: «كنت نائمة، ورأيت في منامي كابوساً مرعباً بأن أمي تخنقني وتريد قتلي.. استيقظت مرعوبة وتحت تأثير الحلم، ولم أشعر بنفسي إلا وأنا أطعنها بالسكين دفاعاً عن نفسي، ولم أدرك أنني قتلتها في الواقع إلا بعد فوات الأوان!».
بينما تحاول الفتاة الاختباء خلف رواية «الكابوس اللاشعوري»، فجر شقيقها الأصغر (9 سنوات) مفاجأة صادمة للمحققين، فالطفل الذي كان ينام في نفس الغرفة مع والدته أكد أنه لم يسمع أي شجار، أو صراخ، أو استغاثة طوال الليل، ولم يعلم بالكارثة إلا عندما فتح عينيه صباحاً ليجد الشرطة تحيط بجثة أمه!
بدورها، أوقفت الشرطة التركية الفتاة فوراً وبدأت تحقيقات مكثفة لكشف اللغز، حيث يتم فحص سجلها الطبي للتأكد مما إذا كانت تعاني من مرض نفسي خطير، أو سقطت في فخ تعاطي المخدرات الذي دفعها لارتكاب هذه المأساة، وسط حالة من الذعر على السوشيال ميديا من انتشار جرائم الدم بين المراهقين داخل الأسرة الواحدة!
Imagine falling asleep safely in your home, only to wake up suddenly to treacherous stabs that end your life, with the terrifying surprise being that the killer is your teenage daughter who justified her crime with a "disturbing dream"! This shock has shaken Adana province in southern Turkey, where a sleeping nightmare turned into a real waterfall of blood inside a family home.
The tragedy began at midnight when the Turkish police received a report from a 16-year-old girl, who coldly confessed that she had ended her mother "Servit Tikir"'s life. But the strangest confession lay in the motive for the crime!
The teenager told investigators a horrifying account: "I was sleeping, and I saw a terrifying nightmare in which my mom was choking me and trying to kill me... I woke up terrified and under the influence of the dream, and I didn't realize I was stabbing her with a knife in self-defense until it was too late!"
While the girl tries to hide behind the story of the "unconscious nightmare," her younger brother (9 years old) shocked the investigators with a surprising revelation. The child, who was sleeping in the same room with their mother, confirmed that he heard no arguments, screams, or cries for help throughout the night, and he only learned of the disaster when he opened his eyes in the morning to find the police surrounding his mother's body!
For its part, the Turkish police immediately detained the girl and began intensive investigations to uncover the mystery, as her medical record is being examined to determine whether she suffers from a serious mental illness or fell into the trap of drug use that led her to commit this tragedy, amid a state of panic on social media about the rise of violent crimes among teenagers within the same family!