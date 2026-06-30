اهتزت مدينة ييبين في مقاطعة سيتشوان جنوب غربي الصين فجر أمس (الإثنين)، عقب زلزال مفاجئ أعاد إلى الواجهة مخاوف النشاط الزلزالي في المنطقة، وسط تحركات عاجلة لفرق الطوارئ وعمليات إجلاء للسكان.

وأعلنت السلطات الصينية إصابة 13 شخصاً بجروح طفيفة حتى صباح أمس، إثر زلزال بلغت قوته 5.5 درجة على مقياس ريختر ضرب مدينة ييبين.

ووفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الصينية «شينخوا»، أكد مقر قيادة الإغاثة من الزلازل في ييبين أنه تم نقل المصابين إلى المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج، إلى جانب إجلاء 196 شخصاً من المناطق المتضررة، فيما تتواصل جهود الإغاثة بشكل منظم.

وأوضح المركز الصيني لشبكات الزلازل أن الهزة الأرضية وقعت عند الساعة 0:12 فجر (الإثنين) بتوقيت بكين، وتم تحديد مركزها عند ملتقى خط عرض 28.50 درجة شمالاً وخط طول 104.69 درجة شرقاً، وعلى عمق 6 كيلومترات تحت سطح الأرض.

وفي أعقاب الزلزال، فعّلت الهيئة الصينية للزلازل استجابة الطوارئ من المستوى الثالث، في إطار الإجراءات المعتمدة للتعامل مع مثل هذه الهزات الأرضية.