The city of Yibin in Sichuan Province, southwestern China, shook early yesterday (Monday) following a sudden earthquake that brought back concerns about seismic activity in the region, amid urgent movements by emergency teams and evacuation operations for residents.

Chinese authorities reported that 13 people sustained minor injuries as of yesterday morning, following an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale that struck the city of Yibin.

According to the Chinese news agency "Xinhua," the Yibin earthquake relief command confirmed that the injured were transported to hospitals for treatment, alongside the evacuation of 196 people from the affected areas, while relief efforts continue in an organized manner.

The Chinese Earthquake Networks Center explained that the tremor occurred at 0:12 AM (Monday) Beijing time, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 28.50 degrees North and a longitude of 104.69 degrees East, at a depth of 6 kilometers below the surface.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, the Chinese Earthquake Administration activated a level three emergency response, as part of the procedures established to deal with such seismic events.