في خطوة استثنائية لمواجهة التداعيات المتفاقمة لموجة الحر الشديدة التي تضرب فرنسا، قررت السلطات في باريس حظر تناول المشروبات الكحولية في الشوارع خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، إلى جانب إلغاء عدد من الفعاليات الجماهيرية الكبرى، بعدما وصلت خدمات الإسعاف والمستشفيات إلى مستويات ضغط غير مسبوقة.

وأعلنت شرطة باريس أن القرار يأتي في ظل الارتفاع الحاد في حالات الإجهاد الحراري والجفاف والأزمات الصحية المرتبطة بدرجات الحرارة القياسية التي تشهدها العاصمة الفرنسية.

وقال قائد شرطة باريس، باتريس فور، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، إن تناول الكحول تحت أشعة الشمس الحارقة قد يؤدي إلى آثار صحية خطيرة، مشيرًا إلى أن المرافق الصحية باتت تقترب من نقطة التشبع الكامل نتيجة تزايد الحالات الحرجة.

إلغاء مسيرة الفخر وتأجيلها إلى سبتمبر

ومن بين أبرز القرارات التي اتخذتها السلطات، إلغاء مسيرة «فخر باريس» التي كانت مقررة هذا الأسبوع، وهي فعالية سنوية تستقطب مئات الآلاف من المشاركين في شوارع العاصمة.

وأوضح المنظمون أنه تقرر تأجيل الحدث إلى شهر سبتمبر القادم حفاظًا على السلامة العامة، بعدما اعتبرته السلطات خطرًا صحيًا كبيرًا في ظل الظروف المناخية الحالية.

كما تم الإعلان عن إلغاء مهرجان Solidays الموسيقي ضمن الإجراءات الوقائية للحد من التجمعات الكبيرة.

قيود على بيع الكحول في الشوارع والمتاجر

وبموجب القرار، بدأ حظر شرب الكحول في الأماكن العامة اعتبارًا من ظهر (الجمعة) وحتى صباح (السبت)، ثم يُعاد تطبيقه ظهر السبت وحتى صباح الأحد.

كما فرضت السلطات قيودًا على بيع المشروبات الكحولية الجاهزة من المتاجر والسوبر ماركت خلال فترات محددة، بهدف تقليل التجمعات والحد من المخاطر الصحية المرتبطة بالجفاف.

واستثنيت المطاعم والمقاهي والحانات التي توفر أماكن جلوس عامة، حيث لا يزال بإمكان روادها استهلاك المشروبات بشكل طبيعي.
مستشفيات ممتلئة والإسعاف يضاعف جهوده

وتواجه مستشفيات باريس، مثل العديد من المناطق الفرنسية، ضغطًا كبيرًا نتيجة الارتفاع المستمر في أعداد المرضى، إذ أشارت السلطات إلى أن بعض الحالات أصبحت تُعالج داخل الممرات بسبب نقص الطاقة الاستيعابية.

كما ارتفع عدد تدخلات الإسعاف اليومية إلى نحو 2500 بلاغ يوميًا، أي ما يعادل ضعف المعدلات المعتادة، مع ارتباط نسبة كبيرة منها بحالات الجفاف والإجهاد الحراري.

وفي السياق ذاته، كشفت وزيرة الصحة الفرنسية أن العاصمة سجلت خلال 24 ساعة عددًا من حالات توقف القلب يفوق المعدلات الطبيعية بأربع مرات، مؤكدة أن بعض المصابين من فئة الشباب.

درجات حرارة تاريخية وضحايا متزايدون

وسجلت باريس هذا الأسبوع أعلى درجة حرارة لشهر يونيو بلغت 40.9 درجة مئوية، مع توقعات باستمرار الأجواء شديدة الحرارة خلال الأيام القادمة.

وأشارت البيانات إلى وفاة 55 شخصًا غرقًا منذ بداية موجة الحر في فرنسا، إضافة إلى العثور على ثلاثة أطفال متوفين داخل سيارات ساخنة.

ويخضع أكثر من 44 مليون فرنسي - من أصل نحو 67 مليون نسمة - لأعلى درجات التحذير المناخي، وسط توقعات باستمرار موجة الحر القاسية لعدة أيام إضافية.