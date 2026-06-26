In an exceptional step to address the worsening consequences of the severe heatwave hitting France, the authorities in Paris have decided to ban the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the streets during the weekend, alongside canceling several major public events, as ambulance and hospital services have reached unprecedented levels of pressure.

The Paris police announced that the decision comes amid a sharp rise in cases of heat stress, dehydration, and health crises related to the record temperatures being experienced in the French capital.

Paris Police Chief Patrice Four stated in television remarks that consuming alcohol under the scorching sun could lead to serious health effects, noting that health facilities are nearing full saturation due to the increasing number of critical cases.



Cancellation of the Pride Parade and its postponement to September

Among the most notable decisions taken by the authorities is the cancellation of the "Pride Paris" parade, which was scheduled for this week, an annual event that attracts hundreds of thousands of participants in the streets of the capital.

The organizers explained that the event has been postponed to September for public safety, as the authorities deemed it a significant health risk given the current weather conditions.

The Solidays music festival has also been canceled as part of preventive measures to limit large gatherings.



Restrictions on the sale of alcohol in streets and stores

Under the decision, the ban on drinking alcohol in public places began from noon (Friday) until the morning (Saturday), then it will be reimposed from noon Saturday until the morning Sunday.

The authorities also imposed restrictions on the sale of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages from stores and supermarkets during specific periods, aiming to reduce gatherings and limit health risks associated with dehydration.

Restaurants, cafes, and bars that provide public seating are exempted, as their patrons can still consume beverages normally.



Hospitals full and ambulance efforts doubled

Paris hospitals, like many areas in France, are facing significant pressure due to the continuous rise in patient numbers, with authorities indicating that some cases are being treated in hallways due to a lack of capacity.

The number of daily ambulance interventions has risen to about 2,500 reports per day, which is double the usual rates, with a large percentage of these related to dehydration and heat stress.

In this context, the French Minister of Health revealed that the capital recorded, within 24 hours, a number of cardiac arrest cases exceeding normal rates by four times, confirming that some of the affected individuals are young people.



Historic temperatures and increasing casualties

This week, Paris recorded the highest temperature for June at 40.9 degrees Celsius, with forecasts indicating that the extremely hot weather will continue in the coming days.

Data indicated that 55 people have drowned since the beginning of the heatwave in France, in addition to the discovery of three deceased children inside hot cars.

More than 44 million French people - out of approximately 67 million - are under the highest level of climate warning, amid expectations that the severe heatwave will continue for several more days.