في خطوة استثنائية لمواجهة التداعيات المتفاقمة لموجة الحر الشديدة التي تضرب فرنسا، قررت السلطات في باريس حظر تناول المشروبات الكحولية في الشوارع خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، إلى جانب إلغاء عدد من الفعاليات الجماهيرية الكبرى، بعدما وصلت خدمات الإسعاف والمستشفيات إلى مستويات ضغط غير مسبوقة.
وأعلنت شرطة باريس أن القرار يأتي في ظل الارتفاع الحاد في حالات الإجهاد الحراري والجفاف والأزمات الصحية المرتبطة بدرجات الحرارة القياسية التي تشهدها العاصمة الفرنسية.
وقال قائد شرطة باريس، باتريس فور، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، إن تناول الكحول تحت أشعة الشمس الحارقة قد يؤدي إلى آثار صحية خطيرة، مشيرًا إلى أن المرافق الصحية باتت تقترب من نقطة التشبع الكامل نتيجة تزايد الحالات الحرجة.
إلغاء مسيرة الفخر وتأجيلها إلى سبتمبر
ومن بين أبرز القرارات التي اتخذتها السلطات، إلغاء مسيرة «فخر باريس» التي كانت مقررة هذا الأسبوع، وهي فعالية سنوية تستقطب مئات الآلاف من المشاركين في شوارع العاصمة.
وأوضح المنظمون أنه تقرر تأجيل الحدث إلى شهر سبتمبر القادم حفاظًا على السلامة العامة، بعدما اعتبرته السلطات خطرًا صحيًا كبيرًا في ظل الظروف المناخية الحالية.
كما تم الإعلان عن إلغاء مهرجان Solidays الموسيقي ضمن الإجراءات الوقائية للحد من التجمعات الكبيرة.
قيود على بيع الكحول في الشوارع والمتاجر
وبموجب القرار، بدأ حظر شرب الكحول في الأماكن العامة اعتبارًا من ظهر (الجمعة) وحتى صباح (السبت)، ثم يُعاد تطبيقه ظهر السبت وحتى صباح الأحد.
كما فرضت السلطات قيودًا على بيع المشروبات الكحولية الجاهزة من المتاجر والسوبر ماركت خلال فترات محددة، بهدف تقليل التجمعات والحد من المخاطر الصحية المرتبطة بالجفاف.
واستثنيت المطاعم والمقاهي والحانات التي توفر أماكن جلوس عامة، حيث لا يزال بإمكان روادها استهلاك المشروبات بشكل طبيعي. مستشفيات ممتلئة والإسعاف يضاعف جهوده
وتواجه مستشفيات باريس، مثل العديد من المناطق الفرنسية، ضغطًا كبيرًا نتيجة الارتفاع المستمر في أعداد المرضى، إذ أشارت السلطات إلى أن بعض الحالات أصبحت تُعالج داخل الممرات بسبب نقص الطاقة الاستيعابية.
كما ارتفع عدد تدخلات الإسعاف اليومية إلى نحو 2500 بلاغ يوميًا، أي ما يعادل ضعف المعدلات المعتادة، مع ارتباط نسبة كبيرة منها بحالات الجفاف والإجهاد الحراري.
وفي السياق ذاته، كشفت وزيرة الصحة الفرنسية أن العاصمة سجلت خلال 24 ساعة عددًا من حالات توقف القلب يفوق المعدلات الطبيعية بأربع مرات، مؤكدة أن بعض المصابين من فئة الشباب.
درجات حرارة تاريخية وضحايا متزايدون
وسجلت باريس هذا الأسبوع أعلى درجة حرارة لشهر يونيو بلغت 40.9 درجة مئوية، مع توقعات باستمرار الأجواء شديدة الحرارة خلال الأيام القادمة.
وأشارت البيانات إلى وفاة 55 شخصًا غرقًا منذ بداية موجة الحر في فرنسا، إضافة إلى العثور على ثلاثة أطفال متوفين داخل سيارات ساخنة.
ويخضع أكثر من 44 مليون فرنسي - من أصل نحو 67 مليون نسمة - لأعلى درجات التحذير المناخي، وسط توقعات باستمرار موجة الحر القاسية لعدة أيام إضافية.
In an exceptional step to address the worsening consequences of the severe heatwave hitting France, the authorities in Paris have decided to ban the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the streets during the weekend, alongside canceling several major public events, as ambulance and hospital services have reached unprecedented levels of pressure.
The Paris police announced that the decision comes amid a sharp rise in cases of heat stress, dehydration, and health crises related to the record temperatures being experienced in the French capital.
Paris Police Chief Patrice Four stated in television remarks that consuming alcohol under the scorching sun could lead to serious health effects, noting that health facilities are nearing full saturation due to the increasing number of critical cases.
Cancellation of the Pride Parade and its postponement to September
Among the most notable decisions taken by the authorities is the cancellation of the "Pride Paris" parade, which was scheduled for this week, an annual event that attracts hundreds of thousands of participants in the streets of the capital.
The organizers explained that the event has been postponed to September for public safety, as the authorities deemed it a significant health risk given the current weather conditions.
The Solidays music festival has also been canceled as part of preventive measures to limit large gatherings.
Restrictions on the sale of alcohol in streets and stores
Under the decision, the ban on drinking alcohol in public places began from noon (Friday) until the morning (Saturday), then it will be reimposed from noon Saturday until the morning Sunday.
The authorities also imposed restrictions on the sale of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages from stores and supermarkets during specific periods, aiming to reduce gatherings and limit health risks associated with dehydration.
Restaurants, cafes, and bars that provide public seating are exempted, as their patrons can still consume beverages normally.
Hospitals full and ambulance efforts doubled
Paris hospitals, like many areas in France, are facing significant pressure due to the continuous rise in patient numbers, with authorities indicating that some cases are being treated in hallways due to a lack of capacity.
The number of daily ambulance interventions has risen to about 2,500 reports per day, which is double the usual rates, with a large percentage of these related to dehydration and heat stress.
In this context, the French Minister of Health revealed that the capital recorded, within 24 hours, a number of cardiac arrest cases exceeding normal rates by four times, confirming that some of the affected individuals are young people.
Historic temperatures and increasing casualties
This week, Paris recorded the highest temperature for June at 40.9 degrees Celsius, with forecasts indicating that the extremely hot weather will continue in the coming days.
Data indicated that 55 people have drowned since the beginning of the heatwave in France, in addition to the discovery of three deceased children inside hot cars.
More than 44 million French people - out of approximately 67 million - are under the highest level of climate warning, amid expectations that the severe heatwave will continue for several more days.