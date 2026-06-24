The case of the late Habiba Al-Shama'a, known in the media as (the Girl of Al-Shorouk), has entered a new judicial phase after her family announced their intention to appeal the ruling that obligated the company to pay compensation of 10 million pounds, requesting to raise the amount to 100 million pounds, while expanding the scope of the lawsuit to include the parent company in the United States.

Family lawyer Counselor Mohamed Al-Amin confirmed that the current ruling represents a first step in an extended legal path, noting that the family believes the compensation amount does not correspond to the extent of the material and moral damage they have suffered. He also clarified that the defense team will appeal the court's decision to dismiss the lawsuit against the American company.

The details of the case date back to March 2024, when a ride through a delivery app in the Al-Shorouk area turned into a tragedy after Habiba Al-Shama'a jumped from the car while it was moving, according to her family's account, which accused the driver of attempting to kidnap her, before she later died from her injuries. Investigations revealed that the driver had a previous record of complaints, including reports from other passengers regarding inappropriate behavior.

During the trial sessions, the family's defense insisted on the company's responsibility for the incident, considering that the lack of thorough background checks on drivers represents negligence that holds the company partly legally responsible. The case sparked widespread controversy on social media, with calls for stricter safety standards in smart transportation applications.

For its part, the delivery company expressed its regret for the incident in a previous statement, confirming the immediate suspension of the driver's account and cooperation with the Egyptian authorities, in addition to taking further measures to enhance safety within the app.

The anticipated appeal aims to double the compensation amount and reintroduce the parent company's responsibility before the judiciary, as the victim's family seeks a ruling they consider fair and just.