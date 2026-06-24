دخلت قضية الراحلة حبيبة الشماع، المعروفة إعلامياً بـ(فتاة الشروق)، مرحلة قضائية جديدة بعدما أعلنت أسرتها عزمها استئناف الحكم الصادر بإلزام شركةبدفع تعويض قدره 10 ملايين جنيه، مطالبة برفع المبلغ إلى 100 مليون جنيه، مع توسيع نطاق الدعوى ليشمل الشركة الأم في الولايات المتحدة.

وأكد محامي الأسرة المستشار محمد الأمين أن الحكم الحالي يمثِّل خطوة أولى في مسار قانوني ممتد، مشيراً إلى أن الأسرة ترى أن قيمة التعويض لا تتناسب مع حجم الضرر المادي والمعنوي الذي لحق بها. كما أوضح أن فريق الدفاع سيطعن أيضاً على قرار المحكمة بعدم قبول الدعوى ضد الشركة الأمريكية.

وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى مارس 2024، حين تحولت رحلة عبر تطبيق توصيل في منطقة الشروق إلى مأساة بعد قفز حبيبة الشماع من السيارة أثناء سيرها، وفق رواية أسرتها التي اتهمت السائق بمحاولة اختطافها، قبل أن تتوفى لاحقاً متأثرة بإصابتها. وكشفت التحقيقات أن السائق كان يملك سجلاً سابقاً من الشكاوى، بينها بلاغات من راكبات أخريات حول سلوك غير لائق.

وخلال جلسات المحاكمة، تمسّك دفاع الأسرة بمسؤولية الشركة عن الحادث، معتبراً أن ضعف إجراءات التدقيق في خلفيات السائقين يمثل إهمالاً يحمّل الشركة جزءاً من المسؤولية القانونية. وأثارت القضية جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط مطالبات بتشديد معايير الأمان في تطبيقات النقل الذكي.

من جانبها، أعربت شركة نقاط التوصيل، في بيان سابق، عن أسفها للحادث، مؤكدة إيقاف حساب السائق فوراً والتعاون مع السلطات المصرية، إلى جانب اتخاذ إجراءات إضافية لتعزيز السلامة داخل التطبيق.

ويهدف الاستئناف المرتقب إلى مضاعفة قيمة التعويض وإعادة طرح مسؤولية الشركة الأم أمام القضاء، في إطار سعي أسرة الضحية للحصول على حكم تعتبره منصفاً وعادلاً.