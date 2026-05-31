ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا حادث انفجار خزان للمواد الكيميائية في ولاية واشنطن الأمريكية إلى 11 قتيلًا، بعدما تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ من انتشال جثامين جميع الأشخاص التسعة الذين كانوا في عداد المفقودين منذ وقوع الحادثة مطلع الأسبوع.

وكانت السلطات قد أكدت في وقت سابق مصرع شخصين إثر انهيار خزان ضخم يحتوي على مادة تُعرف باسم «السائل الأبيض»، وهي محلول كيميائي يتكون من هيدروكسيد الصوديوم وكبريتيد الصوديوم ويُستخدم في صناعة عجينة الورق، داخل منشأة تابعة لشركة «نيبون داينا ويف باكيجينغ» يوم الثلاثاء الماضي.

واستمرت عمليات البحث والإنقاذ على مدار عدة أيام، حيث عملت الفرق المختصة وسط الأنقاض داخل المنشأة الصناعية، كما استخدمت طائرات مسيّرة لمسح محيط الموقع وتحديد أماكن المفقودين، وفقًا لما أعلنه نائب رئيس إدارة الإطفاء والإنقاذ في مقاطعة كاوليتز، كيرت ستيتش.

وبحسب السلطات، كان الخزان المنهار يحتوي على نحو 900 ألف جالون، أي ما يعادل 3.4 مليون لتر من «السائل الأبيض».

وأظهرت الفحوصات تسرب جزء من هذه المواد إلى نهر كولومبيا القريب، إلا أن المسؤولين أكدوا عدم تسجيل أي آثار صحية سلبية على جودة الهواء أو على مياه الشرب بمدينة لونغفيو حتى الآن.

وتعود ملكية المنشأة إلى شركة «نيبون داينا ويف باكيجينغ»، التابعة بالكامل لشركة «نيبون بيبر إندستريز» اليابانية، ثاني أكبر منتج للورق في اليابان من حيث المبيعات.

وكانت الشركة قد استحوذت على المصنع الواقع في مدينة لونغفيو من شركة الأخشاب الأمريكية «وييرهويزر» مقابل 225 مليون دولار، قبل أن تؤسس فرعها الحالي عام 2016.

ولا تزال الجهات المختصة تواصل التحقيقات للوقوف على أسباب الحادثة وتحديد ملابساته، في واحدة من أخطر الحوادث الصناعية التي شهدتها المنطقة خلال السنوات الأخيرة.