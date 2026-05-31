The death toll from the explosion of a chemical storage tank in Washington State, USA, has risen to 11, after rescue teams managed to recover the bodies of all nine individuals who had been missing since the incident occurred earlier this week.

Authorities had previously confirmed the death of two people following the collapse of a massive tank containing a substance known as "white liquid," a chemical solution made of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide used in the production of pulp, inside a facility belonging to "Nippon Dyna Wave Packaging" last Tuesday.

Search and rescue operations continued for several days, with specialized teams working amid the rubble inside the industrial facility, and drones were used to scan the surrounding area and locate the missing individuals, according to Kurt Stitch, the Deputy Chief of the Fire and Rescue Department in Cowlitz County.

According to authorities, the collapsed tank contained approximately 900,000 gallons, equivalent to 3.4 million liters of "white liquid."

Tests showed that part of this material leaked into the nearby Columbia River, but officials confirmed that no negative health effects have been recorded on air quality or drinking water in the city of Longview so far.

The facility is owned by "Nippon Dyna Wave Packaging," which is fully owned by "Nippon Paper Industries," the second-largest paper producer in Japan by sales.

The company had acquired the plant located in Longview from the American lumber company "Weyerhaeuser" for $225 million before establishing its current branch in 2016.

Authorities are still conducting investigations to determine the causes of the incident and clarify its circumstances, in one of the most serious industrial accidents the region has witnessed in recent years.