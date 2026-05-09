A British man appeared in court today (Friday) after being accused of using threatening and abusive language and behavior towards Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near his new residence at the Sandringham Estate, according to The Independent.

According to Norfolk Police, residents called the police to the village of Wolterton on Wednesday evening after reports of a man behaving in a manner described as "frightening" within the village.

Prince Andrew, who recently moved to "March Farm" within the royal family's Sandringham estate, was walking his dogs when the incident occurred.

During a session at Westminster Magistrates' Court, 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson pleaded not guilty to the charge of using threatening or abusive words or behavior towards Prince Andrew near his home.

He also denied an additional charge related to using similar behavior against another man in the town of King's Lynn, but he pleaded guilty to a separate charge of refusing to provide a blood sample while in custody.

The court decided to release him on conditional bail, which included prohibiting him from approaching several royal sites, including Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral, and Highgrove, as well as banning any direct or indirect contact with Prince Andrew.

His trial is set to begin on July 29, with expectations that Prince Andrew will testify via video link.

This incident comes at a time when Prince Andrew is facing ongoing legal and media pressures regarding his past relationships with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, a case that has significantly impacted his public standing.

King Charles officially stripped his brother of his royal titles in November 2025, following a series of scandals that led him to move from Royal Lodge in Windsor to his new home in Sandringham.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Prince Andrew firmly denies any legal wrongdoing related to his past relationships.