مثل رجل بريطاني أمام القضاء اليوم (الجمعة)، بعد اتهامه باستخدام ألفاظ وسلوكيات تهديدية ومسيئة تجاه الأمير أندرو ماونتباتن-وندسور بالقرب من مقر إقامته الجديد في ضيعة ساندرينغهام الملكية، بحسب ما أفادت به صحيفة The Independent.

ووفقاً لشرطة نورفولك، استدعى السكان الشرطة إلى قرية وولفرتون مساء الأربعاء بعد بلاغات عن رجل كان يتصرف بطريقة وصفت بأنها «مخيفة» داخل القرية.

وكان الأمير أندرو، الذي انتقل أخيراً إلى منزل «مارش فارم» داخل ضيعة ساندرينغهام التابعة للعائلة المالكة، يتنزه مع كلابه عندما وقعت الحادثة.

وخلال جلسة في محكمة وستمنستر الجزئية، دفع أليكس جينكينسون، البالغ من العمر 39 عاماً، ببراءته من تهمة استخدام كلمات أو سلوكيات تهديدية أو مهينة تجاه الأمير أندرو بالقرب من منزله.

كما أنكر تهمة إضافية تتعلق باستخدام سلوك مماثل ضد رجل آخر في مدينة كينغز لين، لكنه أقر بالذنب في تهمة منفصلة تتعلق برفض تقديم عينة دم أثناء احتجازه.

وقررت المحكمة الإفراج عنه بكفالة مشروطة، تضمنت منعه من الاقتراب من عدة مواقع ملكية، بينها ساندرينغهام، وقصر باكنغهام، وقلعة وندسور، وبالمورال، وهايغروف، إضافة إلى حظر أي تواصل مباشر أو غير مباشر مع الأمير أندرو.

ومن المقرر أن تبدأ محاكمته في 29 يوليو المقبل، مع توقعات بأن يدلي الأمير أندرو بشهادته عبر رابط فيديو.

وتأتي هذه الواقعة في وقت يواجه فيه الأمير أندرو ضغوطاً قانونية وإعلامية مستمرة على خلفية علاقاته السابقة بالممول المدان جيفري إبستين، وهي القضية التي أثرت بشكل كبير على مكانته العامة.

وكان الملك تشارلز قد جرد شقيقه رسمياً في نوفمبر 2025 من ألقابه الملكية الرسمية، بعد سلسلة من الفضائح التي لاحقته، ما دفعه إلى الانتقال من رويال لودج في وندسور إلى منزله الجديد في ساندرينغهام.

ورغم استمرار الجدل حوله، ينفي الأمير أندرو بشكل قاطع أي مخالفات قانونية تتعلق بعلاقاته السابقة.