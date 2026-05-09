مثل رجل بريطاني أمام القضاء اليوم (الجمعة)، بعد اتهامه باستخدام ألفاظ وسلوكيات تهديدية ومسيئة تجاه الأمير أندرو ماونتباتن-وندسور بالقرب من مقر إقامته الجديد في ضيعة ساندرينغهام الملكية، بحسب ما أفادت به صحيفة The Independent.
ووفقاً لشرطة نورفولك، استدعى السكان الشرطة إلى قرية وولفرتون مساء الأربعاء بعد بلاغات عن رجل كان يتصرف بطريقة وصفت بأنها «مخيفة» داخل القرية.
وكان الأمير أندرو، الذي انتقل أخيراً إلى منزل «مارش فارم» داخل ضيعة ساندرينغهام التابعة للعائلة المالكة، يتنزه مع كلابه عندما وقعت الحادثة.
وخلال جلسة في محكمة وستمنستر الجزئية، دفع أليكس جينكينسون، البالغ من العمر 39 عاماً، ببراءته من تهمة استخدام كلمات أو سلوكيات تهديدية أو مهينة تجاه الأمير أندرو بالقرب من منزله.
كما أنكر تهمة إضافية تتعلق باستخدام سلوك مماثل ضد رجل آخر في مدينة كينغز لين، لكنه أقر بالذنب في تهمة منفصلة تتعلق برفض تقديم عينة دم أثناء احتجازه.
وقررت المحكمة الإفراج عنه بكفالة مشروطة، تضمنت منعه من الاقتراب من عدة مواقع ملكية، بينها ساندرينغهام، وقصر باكنغهام، وقلعة وندسور، وبالمورال، وهايغروف، إضافة إلى حظر أي تواصل مباشر أو غير مباشر مع الأمير أندرو.
ومن المقرر أن تبدأ محاكمته في 29 يوليو المقبل، مع توقعات بأن يدلي الأمير أندرو بشهادته عبر رابط فيديو.
وتأتي هذه الواقعة في وقت يواجه فيه الأمير أندرو ضغوطاً قانونية وإعلامية مستمرة على خلفية علاقاته السابقة بالممول المدان جيفري إبستين، وهي القضية التي أثرت بشكل كبير على مكانته العامة.
وكان الملك تشارلز قد جرد شقيقه رسمياً في نوفمبر 2025 من ألقابه الملكية الرسمية، بعد سلسلة من الفضائح التي لاحقته، ما دفعه إلى الانتقال من رويال لودج في وندسور إلى منزله الجديد في ساندرينغهام.
ورغم استمرار الجدل حوله، ينفي الأمير أندرو بشكل قاطع أي مخالفات قانونية تتعلق بعلاقاته السابقة.
A British man appeared in court today (Friday) after being accused of using threatening and abusive language and behavior towards Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near his new residence at the Sandringham Estate, according to The Independent.
According to Norfolk Police, residents called the police to the village of Wolterton on Wednesday evening after reports of a man behaving in a manner described as "frightening" within the village.
Prince Andrew, who recently moved to "March Farm" within the royal family's Sandringham estate, was walking his dogs when the incident occurred.
During a session at Westminster Magistrates' Court, 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson pleaded not guilty to the charge of using threatening or abusive words or behavior towards Prince Andrew near his home.
He also denied an additional charge related to using similar behavior against another man in the town of King's Lynn, but he pleaded guilty to a separate charge of refusing to provide a blood sample while in custody.
The court decided to release him on conditional bail, which included prohibiting him from approaching several royal sites, including Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral, and Highgrove, as well as banning any direct or indirect contact with Prince Andrew.
His trial is set to begin on July 29, with expectations that Prince Andrew will testify via video link.
This incident comes at a time when Prince Andrew is facing ongoing legal and media pressures regarding his past relationships with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, a case that has significantly impacted his public standing.
King Charles officially stripped his brother of his royal titles in November 2025, following a series of scandals that led him to move from Royal Lodge in Windsor to his new home in Sandringham.
Despite the ongoing controversy, Prince Andrew firmly denies any legal wrongdoing related to his past relationships.