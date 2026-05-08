تحوّل لعب طفولي بريء في إحدى مدارس مدينة مانشستر البريطانية إلى «كابوس» أمني حبس أنفاس مئات الطلاب وأولياء الأمور، بعدما تسبب بلاغ خاطئ في إعلان حالة الطوارئ القصوى والاشتباه في وجود هجوم مسلح.

بلاغ «السلاح الناري» يشل المدرسة

بدأ الأمر عندما قرر طفلان الاستمتاع بوقتهما بـ«مسدس ماء» داخل ساحة المدرسة، لكن سوء تقدير أحد شهود العيان حوّل المشهد إلى مأساة، حيث تلقّت الشرطة بلاغاً عاجلاً يفيد بوجود طفل يحمل «سلاحاً ناريًا» داخل الحرم المدرسي.

وفي غضون دقائق، تحولت المدرسة إلى ثكنة عسكرية، حيث طوقت قوات الأمن المكان، وصدرت أوامر فورية بإغلاق الفصول وإجبار الطلاب على الاحتماء أسفل الطاولات في وضعية التأهب للهجمات المسلحة. وسادت حالة من الذعر والارتباك بين الصغار، بينما احتشد أولياء الأمور خلف الأسوار في مشهد مأساوي بانتظار أي معلومة عن سلامة أبنائهم.

وبعد تفتيش دقيق واستنفار أمني استمر لساعات، اكتشفت الشرطة المفاجأة: لا يوجد سلاح، بل «كرات مائية» ولعبة أطفال. وأكدت صحيفة Metro البريطانية أن إدارة المدرسة أعلنت انتهاء الحادثة دون إصابات، موضحة أن الاستجابة المشددة كانت إجراءً احترازياً وفق بروتوكولات السلامة الصارمة.

وأعادت هذه الواقعة الجدل في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي البريطانية حول «فوبيا السلاح» وكيف يمكن لمعلومة خاطئة أو سوء فهم بسيط أن يشل مؤسسة تعليمية بالكامل، ويحول لحظة مرح إلى صدمة نفسية ستبقى محفورة في ذاكرة الطلاب.