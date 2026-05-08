A child's innocent play in one of the schools in Manchester, UK, turned into a security "nightmare" that held the breath of hundreds of students and parents, after a false report led to the declaration of a maximum state of emergency and suspicion of an armed attack.

The "firearm" report paralyzes the school

The incident began when two children decided to enjoy their time with a "water gun" in the schoolyard, but a misjudgment by a witness turned the scene into a tragedy, as the police received an urgent report stating that a child was carrying a "firearm" inside the school premises.

Within minutes, the school transformed into a military barracks, as security forces surrounded the area, and immediate orders were issued to lock down the classrooms and force students to take cover under their desks in preparation for potential armed attacks. Panic and confusion spread among the children, while parents gathered behind the fences in a tragic scene, waiting for any information about the safety of their children.

After a thorough search and a security alert that lasted for hours, the police discovered a surprise: there was no weapon, just "water balls" and a toy. The British newspaper Metro confirmed that the school administration announced the incident was over without injuries, explaining that the heightened response was a precautionary measure in accordance with strict safety protocols.

This incident reignited the debate on British social media about "gun phobia" and how a false piece of information or a simple misunderstanding can completely paralyze an educational institution, turning a moment of fun into a psychological shock that will remain etched in the students' memories.